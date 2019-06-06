On Thursday, a 17-year-old tennis player became the youngest American woman to advance to the French Open semifinals since 1990. She defeated defending champion Simona Halep 6-2, 6-4 to make it into the final four, where she will be the youngest player in 12 years to participate in a Grand Slam semifinal. Here are some facts about tennis player Amanda Anisimova as she continues to break records at the French Open.

Before Anisimova, Venus Williams was the youngest American woman to compete in the semifinals of a Grand Slam — she was the runner-up at the 1997 U.S. Open, per CNN. But at Roland Garros, where the French Open is held, Anisimova became the youngest American woman to make it into the semifinals since Jennifer Capriati in 1990. Now, Anisimova will go on to face Australian player Ashleigh Barty in the final four, USA Today reported.

"I just played the best tennis of my life," Anisimova said after her quarterfinals victory over Halep, per Yahoo! Sports. "I don't know how, and I don't know how I did it, but it just happened."

This isn't the first time Anisimova has proven herself as a tennis star to watch, either. Below are seven things to know about Anisimova as she prepares for her next round of competition.

She Is The Daughter Of Russian Immigrants Adam Pretty/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images According to The New York Times, Anisimova's parents — Konstanin and Olga — moved to the U.S. from Russia in 1998 to give their older daughter Maria more opportunities in the world of tennis. Maria was 10 when they immigrated, and she later went on to play tennis at the University of Pennsylvania, per The New York Times. Anisimova, however, began to train and play professionally, learning tennis from both of her parents before going on to work with coaches like Nick Saviano.

Her Sister Wasn't The Only Maria To Inspire Her Clive Mason/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Anisimova's older sister Maria was one of her early tennis inspirations, per the New York Post — but so was Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova. "Maria is definitely the player I have looked up so much, she is an amazing athlete and a great person too,” Anisimova said at the Australian Open. “I want to be the next player after her to win a Slam as a teenager.”

She Hasn't Lost A Single Set This French Open Clive Mason/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Anisimova won two successive sets to defeat Halep, who previously advanced to the finals at Roland Garros on three separate occasions. According to Yahoo! Sports, Anisimova hasn't lost a single set so far during this year's French Open, meaning that she also won her prior matches in straight sets.

She Has Never Been To Russia Clive Mason/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Although Anisimova speaks Russian with her parents, she was born in New Jersey, lives in Florida, and has never been to Russia, according to an interview she did with The New York Times back in 2017. Although she does intend to visit eventually, she has no plans to represent Russia on the court. “I never considered representing Russia,” Anisimova told The New York Times. “I do plan on going, though. I really want to visit and see what it’s like and see the culture more.”

She Could See Herself Working As A Surgeon Julian Finney/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images According to NBC News, Anisimova has expressed an interest in becoming a surgeon if she ever stopped playing tennis. “If I didn’t play tennis, I’d want to be a surgeon,” she said, per NBC News. “Actually what I want to do is go to online college while I’m in my pro career and then go to med school after I finish.”

She Is The Youngest Player In The WTA's Top 100 Clive Mason/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images The Women's Tennis Association indicates that Anisimova has a singles ranking of 51, making her the youngest player in the WTA's Top 100. Being world no. 51 is also a career high for Anisimova.