Affordable quirkiness in home decor has excelled in recent years in the UK thanks to the oasis that is IKEA, but it's not just the Swedes that are excelling in that market. Danish store chain Flying Tiger Copenhagen, formerly known just as Tiger, is quickly becoming the boss of selling a weird — and wonderful — variety of items that will brighten up your life and make your home one eccentric sanctuary. And you can buy a lot of trinkets and decor thanks to their small price tag, as there are so many Flying Tiger products under £10.

The beauty with Flying Tiger is that they take the mundane and transform it into something you never thought you needed in your life. It's hard not to walk through their store with a look of glee from the fantastic designs and ideas at play.

"When we design, we think about how products can inspire people to live life in a fun way," managing director Tina Kanter explained to Fast Company magazine. "We want to help change people's ideas about how to spend their leisure time." Well, Flying Tiger are definitely succeeding in that regard with their current summer range. From a tape dispenser in the shape of a lemon wedge on a cocktail glass to ice lolly highlighters, decking out your home for the summer season has become a hell of a lot easier — and funkier.

Whether you need to spruce up your home decor, buy art supplies, or just need a little something to brighten your day, Flying Tiger is the place to go. Here's just a taster of what the store has to offer, and believe me — after seeing these products you'll want to get your hands on these beauties ASAP.

1. Seashell Bathroom Holders £2 each Ever wanted to be a mermaid, or at least live like one? Well, it's now possible to adorn your bathroom in seashells galore with these gorgeous holders for your toothbrushes, soap, and other essentials. If you listen closely, you'll hear the waves lapping on the sand... or maybe that's just bath overflowing.

3. Desktop Fan £7 Since UK homes aren't blessed with air conditioning due to the limited amount of days Brits endure heat (with exception to this current heatwave), fans are a must-have to keep yourself from melting. Powered by USB, this dinky fan will have you chillaxing and looking windswept at the same time. What a win.

4. Tropical Jug & Ice Cube Sticks £8 Nothing says summer like a jug of Sangria and some novelty ice sticks. That's where these stylish items come in handy, making that summer evening feel more like you're in the Love Island villa rather than your back garden. The jug is £5, and the ice sticks are £3. So even with both, you're still bang under budget.

5. Jewellery Dish £3 each Always losing that one earring or those precarious rings? These jewelry dishes are a must buy. These little accessories can be a lifesaver for those runaway pieces of fashion, or you could use them as change dishes or somewhere to put your keys. Either way, you'll be doing it in style for only £3.

6. Morning Mug £2 This cute cup also comes in a teal colour with the quote "I feel empty without you", most probably referencing that sweet, sweet morning coffee. At only £2, these mugs are pretty much a steal.

7. Slothsome Stationary £8 No, your eyes are not deceiving you. This is a sloth backpack filled with not one, not two but ten pieces of stationary for only £8. Part of Flying Tiger's upcoming fall collection, it's obviously for kids and the fast-approaching back to school portion of the year. But you could easily use that bag for other purposes — like make-up storage — and own some seriously cute stationary in the process.

You'll totally be the talk — and envy — of your friends with these accessories and decor items, trust. While you'll need to head in store to get your hands on the goods, I can't promise this is all you'll come out with.