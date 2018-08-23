Living in England has its perks, especially when it comes to a good ol' cup of tea and a heavenly serving of scones. But what if these cream teas could be made even better? Well, grab your wand, put on your cloak, and practice those spells because Harry Potter-themed afternoon teas are on the rise, and I'm totally here for it.

Even though the U.S. has The Wizarding World of Harry Potter thanks to Universal Studios the franchise is still inherently British. To blend cream teas with everything Harry Potter is a genius move in my mind, proving that us Brits really know where it's at when it comes to appealing to our inner wizards.

The fact that more of these themed teas are popping up all over Britain is certainly soothing my soul, and further proving the longevity of this beautiful franchise. Slowly but surely, we are getting more and more experiences related to our favourite boy wizard without having to head across the pond and fork out on expensive plane and theme park tickets.

Feel like having a magical Sunday afternoon with your friends or family? Well, get booking because these teas are extremely popular — and rightfully so.

1 Cutter & Squidge, London Giphy London's Cutter & Squidge have been harbouring a major secret — it's home to the School of Wizarding Alchemy, and you're cordially invited to partake in a potions class. "Inspired by the magical world of wizardy and alchemy" and instructed by a Potions Master, you will be creating — and consuming — a variety of potions for a whopping two and a half hours. The perfect treat for your inner Hermione. Whilst "the experience is not based on any specific story or character [...] all the content within the experience is fictional and created by Cutter & Squidge," and is "not endorsed or affiliated in any way to Harry Potter or J.K. Rowling's wizarding world," it is a must see for any Potter fan. Book it here.

2 The Assembly House, Norwich Giphy If you're after a luxurious afternoon tea experience, look no further than The Assembly House in Norwich. The beautifully regal house situated in the middle of the city will be hosting a Harry Potter-themed afternoon from November 28 until January 2, 2019, and it looks absolutely stunning. From "The Boy Wizard's Gateau Opera" to "A Bolt Out of the Blue Macaron," their menu is already making me feel like wizard royalty. Book it here.

3 Warner Bros. Studio Tour, Watford Giphy It may not be The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, but theWarner Bros. Studio Tour sure is magic thanks to an abundance of original props. Throw an afternoon tea into the mix, and it'll be a day to remember forever. Yep, that's right, not only can you go on a tour of the Warner Bros. Studio, but you can also have afternoon tea for two at the stunning Mercure Hunton Park Hotel, which is only a 5 minute drive away. Book it here.

4 The Dearden Tea Rooms, Manchester Giphy Chocolate frogs, edible Golden Snitches and flower pots? The Dearden Tea Rooms in Manchester are absolutely slaying it when it comes to their themed afternoons, which even involves broomstick training and a "witchcraft and wizardry graduation." Sign. Me. Up. If you to are as excited about this one as me, you better book quickly because tickets are selling fast. Thankfully its running through to November this year, so there's still time to experience the magic. Book it here.

5 Inglewood House & Spa, Alloa Giphy I honestly can't think of a better setting for a Harry Potter-themed afternoon tea than at the Inglewood House & Spa. Located in the Central Lowlands of Scotland, this is the closest you'll get to feeling like your actually in Hogwarts, accompanied by "a feast fit for any Quidditch team." I mean, you've gotta head up here just to try their "Philosopher's Scones" — bloody genius. Book it here.

6 Moorland Garden Hotel, Dartmoor Giphy Okay, this has to be the cutest premise for a Harry Potter cream tea. Tucked away in the hills of Dartmoor lies the Moorland Garden Hotel, the "Potter Otter Tea Party" was first hosted to celebrate the arrival of a ceramic Harry Potter-inspired otter sculpture for the Moor Otters Trail. The hotel went all out with the Harry Potter decorations, including a dining hall adorned with floating candles (OMG), flying keys, and even their own "smoke-billowing goblet of fire." The next event will be held on September 2. You do not want to miss it. Book it here.

7 Peanut Butter and Jelly, Essex Giphy Now this is a unique afternoon tea. For those of you that live in Essex, event planners Peanut Butter and Jelly will set up a bell tent for your event, and deck it out in whatever theme you can think of. Of course, Harry Potter is a popular request, and what they manage to create in such a small space is absolutely stunning. From banners to props and homemade food, if you want your own personal afternoon tea experience, these are the people to talk to. Book it here.