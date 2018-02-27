Dogs love to play with anything they can get their hands on — rope toys, tennis balls, stuffed animals, and random shiny objects. However, if you have a chew-happy pup, you can hardly get toys out of the package before they’re decimated. You need indestructible squeaky dog toys that will last forever.

Sometimes, that’s easier said than done. Most squeaky toys aren’t designed to be indestructible. Fuzzy toys, for example, tend to shed, shred, and clump. At some point or another, you’ve probably experienced that day where you came home and found bits of fluff and yarn scattered around the living room in tiny Hansel and Gretel bits, leading straight to your dog’s guilty face.

Rope toys with squeakers attached are slightly more durable; however, the rope usually ends up getting strewn all over the floor in wads of slobber-bound threads and the squeaker itself typically gets separated within the first hour. Disc-shaped squeaky toys end up punctured and chewed through on one side until they’re no longer throwable. Kongs present a sturdier choice but they lack squeakers and are so stiff most dogs find them boring. Alas, there are very few squeaky toys that are able to go the distance.

Fear not, however, there are indeed some dog toys that do it all — they're just a bit harder to find. Here's a list of the best options out there for dog lovers who want indestructible toys that squeak, too.

Amazon JW Pet, Whirlwheel Flying Disk Dog Toy $7 AmazonBuy Now If you've got a frisbee chaser in your household, this doggy disc will be the perfect combination of squeaky toy, frisbee, and indestructible orb of steel. Made with ultra-sturdy rubber and infused with vanilla extract (because why not?), the flying toy can be tossed, spun, and rolled on the ground. It has a squeaky ball in the middle and is virtually impossible to destroy, and the flexible wheel shape makes it great for tug-o-war, too. Almost 400 people on Amazon say they adore it, with one customer exclaiming: "I've bought many dog toys in my lifetime, and this is one of the best I've ever found. The dogs love it and despite having been played with VERY roughly for two weeks now, there's not even a tooth mark on it."

Amazon PerSuper, Durable Rubber Dog Toy $12 (2 Pack) AmazonBuy Now These awesome squeaky toys look like regular balls, but are specially designed with an irregular shape that's meant to train dogs' hunting and searching instincts by making it difficult to calculate where it will land when it rolls and bounces. Constructed with near bullet-proof food-grade rubber, even large breeds can chew them to death without fear of mutual assured destruction. The balls float so you can play fetch with them in the water, and they come with two extra squeakers to replace the originals if the first one falls out.

Amazon goDog, Furballz Plush Dog Toy $8-21 AmazonBuy Now Fuzzy toys are often more fun for dogs than unbendable masses of solid rubber, yet plush toys are notoriously impossible to keep intact if you have an aggressive chewer. This extremely sturdy plush toy features top-grade Chew Guard technology. With double-stitched seams, the ball stays together even under the roughest chewing, making it much longer lasting than your average fuzzy toy. It doesn't have any arms, legs, ears, or other delicate body parts that dogs can easily rip off and, although a few Amazon customers noted it does go through a "shedding period," it won't leave your whole house covered in fuzz.

Amazon Elite, Rubber Squeaky Toy $8 AmazonBuy Now Small dogs often get left out of playing with bigger dogs because the oversized toys are too large for their little mouths. This rubber squeaky toy, however, is custom made for smaller breeds like yorkshires, pomerianians, dachshunds, chihuahuas, miniature poodles, beagles, bichon frises, and pugs. At only 3.52 ounces, it features a slender grip in the middle that allows them to get their mouths around it to play fetch or carry it around the house. With an interior squeaker, the toy encourages them to play while you're away, so it's great for pups with separation anxiety. Furthermore, it's built with heavy-duty thermoplastic latex, so it won't get torn to bits the first day. The toy comes in three cute animal shapes — a red pig, orange puppy, and green monkey.

Amazon Fluffy Paws, Bone-Shaped Rubber Dental Toy $7 AmazonBuy Now If your dog's breath is as big of an issue as his tendency to rip toys into oblivion, this dental chew toy is the perfect antidote. Made with hyper-durable rubber covered in bumps designed to clean his teeth, the toy will keep up his dental hygiene while making his soul happy. The toy is nearly impossible to chew through and features differing textures to hold his interest. Best of all, its unique design makes it usable for dogs of all sizes, from mini pinschers to 90-pound dobermans. One reviewer said: "Well made and durable. My 8 months old German Shepherd pretty much destroys anything in sight ... I was skeptical of other's reviews as to how tough this toy is, [but] I was wrong. Highly recommend this toy if you want something that last a little longer than a day."

Amazon PetSafe, Sportsmen Squeak 'N' Treat Troog Toy $6-10 AmazonBuy Now Constructed with thick, ultra-durable rubber, this sturdy squeaky toy is strong enough for pitbulls, mastiffs, rottweilers, and other muscular breeds, yet playful enough for dogs of all sizes to enjoy. Its boomerang shape features holes on each end for stashing treats that pop out while your pup plays, keeping him engaged by the built-in reward. The flexible material makes the toy bouncy and fun to chase, too. "We have a VERY aggressive chewer and this is the first toy that he has not been able to destroy the squeaker," one happy Amazon customer proclaimed.