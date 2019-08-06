Certain costumes can define a film or TV programme, and there's not a more recognisable piece of clothing out there right now than the iconic yellow rain coat worn by Faith Howells in BBC hit Keeping Faith. The series, which follows Eve Myles' lead character searching for her husband Evan after his disappearance, is back for a second series, and along with all the plot twists and turns, the yellow jacket has also returned. With this in mind, I went on the hunt to find seven Keeping Faith yellow coat dupes.

The coat in question, which is worn by Faith in the show, has become so popular that it now even has its own parody Twitter account named @faithyellowcoat. The account hilariously covers updates and news about the famous coat in question, including sharing dupes that have been spotted in stores. It also covers wider news about the TV show.

So why is this particular yellow number so popular? Well, it seems as though the coat, despite being a little 'out there,' is still totally wearable and therefore accessible to the British public.

"TV actors don't always represent the average person but what they wear is far more attainable than a catwalk model," explained Laura Antonia Jordan, fashion news editor at Grazia.

"We don't have the money to spend on a couture gown, but we do have £70 to spend on a coat. A yellow rain jacket like Faith's is rooted in the reality of living in the UK," she continued.

With Keeping Faith back on our TV screens weekly (series two premiered on 23 July, but is available to catch up on iPlayer), we are likely to see a lot more of Faith's most talked-about garment, and it's bound to become even more popular. With this in mind, I rooted around to find the very best dupes, from lightweight yellow rain macs to thicker parkas for the winter, and even more casual, shorter bomber jackets from the high street. Scroll down to check out my full edit of the seven very best: