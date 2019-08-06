Bustle

7 'Keeping Faith' Yellow Coat Dupes, Because This Is Still The Most Talked-About Garment On British TV

Certain costumes can define a film or TV programme, and there's not a more recognisable piece of clothing out there right now than the iconic yellow rain coat worn by Faith Howells in BBC hit Keeping Faith. The series, which follows Eve Myles' lead character searching for her husband Evan after his disappearance, is back for a second series, and along with all the plot twists and turns, the yellow jacket has also returned. With this in mind, I went on the hunt to find seven Keeping Faith yellow coat dupes.

The coat in question, which is worn by Faith in the show, has become so popular that it now even has its own parody Twitter account named @faithyellowcoat. The account hilariously covers updates and news about the famous coat in question, including sharing dupes that have been spotted in stores. It also covers wider news about the TV show.

So why is this particular yellow number so popular? Well, it seems as though the coat, despite being a little 'out there,' is still totally wearable and therefore accessible to the British public.

"TV actors don't always represent the average person but what they wear is far more attainable than a catwalk model," explained Laura Antonia Jordan, fashion news editor at Grazia.

"We don't have the money to spend on a couture gown, but we do have £70 to spend on a coat. A yellow rain jacket like Faith's is rooted in the reality of living in the UK," she continued.

With Keeping Faith back on our TV screens weekly (series two premiered on 23 July, but is available to catch up on iPlayer), we are likely to see a lot more of Faith's most talked-about garment, and it's bound to become even more popular. With this in mind, I rooted around to find the very best dupes, from lightweight yellow rain macs to thicker parkas for the winter, and even more casual, shorter bomber jackets from the high street. Scroll down to check out my full edit of the seven very best:

Jacket
£75
|
Rains
This super simple rain mac is water-resistant and has a chic matte finish. It's lightweight therefore can be worn in muggy yet damp conditions, too.
BDG Rowan Hooded Cotton Bomber Jacket
£66
£40
|
Urban Outfitters
If you don't fancy rocking a full length coat, this uber-cool bomber jacket may be worth a try.
Water-resistant Rain Coat
£125
|
Banana Republic
This is the perfect yellow rain coat design, if you ask me. It'll keep you warm and dry, while looking so so cute.
Quilted Long Jacket
£89
|
Arket
This slightly warmer option will serve you brilliantly come the winter seasons. Plus, it'll add a bright, youthful spring to your step when the weather outside is dull and dreary.
Sune Rain Coat
£55
|
Weekday
I'm crushing hard on this bright mustard yellow design, which boasts extra handy and practical supersized pockets.
New Look parka coat in mustard with faux fur hood
£54.99
£38
|
ASOS
A lightweight rain coat might be OK for our rainy summer season, but come winter, this thick parka will keep you warm as well as dry.
Hunter lightweight rubberised yellow rain mac
£135
|
ASOS
This high quality design by Hunter is worth paying a little more for. Made from a waterproof fabric, it is the perfect in-betweeny length.