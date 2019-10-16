Digital creator, Ada Rojas, launched hair care line Botánika Beauty — a nod to botánica stores found throughout densely populated Latinx communities — in 2019. “For years I’ve had the honor to work with many amazing natural hair brands but I just always felt there was something missing in the industry,” she says. “I spent 10 years cultivating an online community of amazing vecinas, as I call them, and felt like there really was no one that understood our nuances as bi-cultural women. I just wanted to feel seen in a hair care brand that catered to my curls and I feel like I’ve been able to do just that by bringing Botánika to life.”

While Rojas is doing the work to make sure Latinxs are being represented, she says there are plenty of other beauty brands (which Latinxs have always supported by purchasing their products) and the industry as whole can be doing to diversify and increase representation. The Botánika Beauty founder says it starts by hiring this diverse group. "If you're looking to be inclusive and be a champion for representation, it’s imperative that your company is a reflection of that. I will never understand why companies go through so much work to create targeted campaigns towards a specific audience that they're not a part of, or know nothing about," she says. "Hire us and bring us into these rooms. Encourage our vision and support our views when we share insights into the community you so badly want to communicate to."

Rojas adds that beyond that, it's important to actually be an ally. "Too many people are pandering when it comes to diversity and representation and that is not OK," she explains. "Become a cheerleader for our community, and work towards elevating our message and presence. We need internal allies (AKA more Latinx employees) to support us at these larger, corporate brands. Our message will be more impactful."

Botánika Beauty is known for ingredients that focus on herbs, such as sage to stimulate hair growth and bay leaf to smooth hair and add shine, and its most popular products include The Definer curl cream and The Enhancer mousse. You can also snag the brand's entire collection as a set. and see which products work best for your hair.