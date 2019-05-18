Finding your perfect moisturiser can seem like a lifelong pursuit. You need one that nourishes the skin, leaves it feeling hydrated, isn't too thick or heavy, and smells nice. Increasingly, it's also super important to find a formulation with an added SPF. And then there's the issue of sourcing a cream that's affordable, as well as non-toxic and natural. I have found 7 non-toxic moisturisers with sunscreen under £25 to help you with that very challenge.

The majority of these moisturisers with SPF do not contain oxybenzone and octinoxate, two ingredients that are toxic to marine life and can damage the eco-system. They are also mostly mineral based rather than chemical, meaning they instead feature naturally derived zinc oxide or titanium oxide, and repel the sun's rays, rather than absorbing them as chemical SPFs do.

It's important not to compromise on the quality of your moisturiser though. Not only does a formula need to be natural and environmentally friendly, and feature an SPF, it also needs to feel lovely on the skin and provide instant gratification, from boosting radiance to priming the skin for makeup.

These 7 formulas have it all, and even better, they are all under £25. Keep reading to find your match.

Juice Beauty SPF 30 Oil Free Moisturizer £23.81 SkinStore This organic, chemical-free moisturiser not only provides an SPF 30 to protect skin from damagins UVA and UVB rays, it also leaves the skin feeling super hydrated and protected. It uses natural ingredients including certified organic Grape, Pomegranate and soothing Aloe Vera along with vitamin antioxidants and nutrient rich Sea Algae.

Balance Me Natural Protection Daily Moisturiser SPF 25 £19.50 Fabled by Marie Claire 99% natural, this formula uses Titanium Dioxide‑based natural mineral filters to protect skin from the sun. It's one of the most hydrating SPF moisturisers you will find, mainly thanks to its generous percentage of hyaluronic acid.

Green People Day Solution Cream SPF 15 £21 Green People Green People is one of my favourite natural brands because of their dedication to keeping things clean for the skin and the environment. This moisturiser smells like my favourite Diptyque candle (Rosa Geranium) and is super gentle on the skin. It contains 85% certified organic ingredients including organic aloe vera, hemp, jojoba, green tea and chamomile.

Avene Very High Protection SPF50+ Cream £16.50 Boots Strictly speaking, this is an SPF first, moisturiser second. But the texture is so lovely, I use it in place of my day cream in the warmer seasons. It has so many brilliant features, including its water proof nature and added antioxidant boost, which helps protect the skin from free radicals that cause damage.It's also free of parabens, alcohol, silicone, lanolin and octocrylene.

Superdrug Naturally Radiant Cream Normal/Dry Skin £5.99 Superdrug While not completely natural, this does contain mostly natural ingredients such as kiwi fruit, mulberry extract, and sugar beet. Suitable for vegans and with an SPF 15, this enhances the skin's radiance and boost hydration, all for under a tenner. Win.

e.l.f. Beauty Shield Moisturiser SPF50 £14.49 Superdrug Formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, or alcohol, this illuminating formulation contains a number of brilliant antioxidants such as carrot seed oil, sunflower seed oil, and vitamin C. It also has a strong SPF 50.