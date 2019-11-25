Bustle

7 Of The Best 2020 Diaries To Help You Have Your Most Organised Year Yet

By Rebecca Fearn
Bridget Jones's Diary / Miramax

This time of year is my absolute favourite. As a proud summer-disliker, the chilly winds are no worry to me, and I live for cosy nights in with blankets, soft socks, and hot beverages. It also starts to feel really Christmassy around now, and you inevitably look to the new year ahead. With this comes a need to buy a brand new paper diary. I've never been about the digi planners, and have always keep my organisation skills proudly analog. With that in mind, I have found 7 of the best 2020 diaries for peak organisation.

There are certain brands that just always nail their diary designs and who I usually turn to. The past couple of years I've opted for a design by Papier. Papier offers a wide range of different styles, all of which can be personalised and range in colour and design. Other brands that do them well are the Rifle Paper Co. (who I turned to for my 2017 diary), Ban.Do, Kikki-K, and Typo. Along with the traditional cool stationary brands, there's also stores like Liberty, whose own-brand diaries are the most sophisticated of the bunch, and are totally worth paying a little extra for.

Keep reading to check out my top 7 for 2020 so you can start getting your life planned out already.

2020 A5 Weekly Buffalo Diary
£7
|
Typo
A super affordable option under £10, this lovely little diary is perfect for big travel fans. Typo also has a bunch of other designs in the same size if you want to keep things super cheap yet cool.
Medium Leather Ianthe Diary 2020
£55
|
Liberty London
For those who want to keep it simple and classy, there's nothing like a diary from Liberty. Yes it may be pricey, but you'll use it every day, and you'll feel like a true grown up. It comes in a range of colours, but the black is the sleekest, IMO.
2020 A6 Woodland Diary
£18
|
Kikki-K
Yes this is the opposite of a grown up, sophisticated diary, but if you prefer to keep things fun and cute, this little number is for you. Seriously. It's adorable.
Paperchase leopard 2020 diary
£10
|
ASOS
Another great option that won't break the bank, this animal print diary is a great size and has the most chic exterior. SOLD.
Liv Purvis Gingham Dreams Diary
£21.99
|
Papier
My diary of choice for 2020, this design from Liv Purvis' collaboration is super cute. I love all of Papier's many, many designs, which can all be personalised with your name or a quote on the front.
Classic 17-month calendar
£18
|
Ban.do
Ban.do's diaries are also always fantastic, and this 17 month planner will have you sorted for a good while. It has lots of fun, cool details inside, and it'll make you smile every time you get it out of your bag to write in.
Rifle Paper Co. Cabana 2020 Diary
£28
|
Papermash
Another one of my fave stationary brands, Rifle Paper Co. sells cute cards, calendars, and every year, it has a couple of divine diary designs. This summery one is my pick of the season.