7 Of The Best Highlighters To Step Up Your Glow Game For Christmas 2019

The festive season is finally here, which means it's time to pull out our glad rags from the back of the wardrobe as we prepare for Christmas parties. To me, the perfect touch of sparkle to your festive get up is the addition of an amazing, glowy highlighter. No one can deny that a pop of radiance on the high points of your face can take any look from drab to fab. So here are the best highlighters to step up your makeup game this festive season.

I'll be the first to admit that it can be pretty tricky to find the perfect highlighter. Some can be too white and come out looking a little chalky, some can be too gold and often times some just aren't pigmented enough. The best highlighters should take just a few swipes to add some shimmer to your face and bring out your natural radiance.

Most people don't feel the need to go too heavy with highlighter day to day, but seeing as it's the festive season, there couldn't be a better time to make your highlight pop and bless your cheekbones and high points with a little glitz. Did someone say starry night?