7 Of The Best Highlighters To Step Up Your Glow Game For Christmas 2019

By Lollie King
The festive season is finally here, which means it's time to pull out our glad rags from the back of the wardrobe as we prepare for Christmas parties. To me, the perfect touch of sparkle to your festive get up is the addition of an amazing, glowy highlighter. No one can deny that a pop of radiance on the high points of your face can take any look from drab to fab. So here are the best highlighters to step up your makeup game this festive season.

I'll be the first to admit that it can be pretty tricky to find the perfect highlighter. Some can be too white and come out looking a little chalky, some can be too gold and often times some just aren't pigmented enough. The best highlighters should take just a few swipes to add some shimmer to your face and bring out your natural radiance.

Most people don't feel the need to go too heavy with highlighter day to day, but seeing as it's the festive season, there couldn't be a better time to make your highlight pop and bless your cheekbones and high points with a little glitz. Did someone say starry night?

1. Sleek Hightlighting Elixir

Sleek Hightlighting Elixir In Poppin Bottles
£6.99
|
Boots.
For £6.99, you cannot go wrong with this highlighter. Liquid high lighters usually have next-level staying power and this one is no exception. For a standard glow use two drops, but if you're looking to step it up a little, use a couple more on your cheekbones. A must have.

2. Fenty Killwatt Highlighter

Fenty Killwatt Highlighter
£28
|
Harvey Nichols
Everyone loves a product that can do two jobs in one. Enter Killawatt. This palette contains two shades, one with a little bit more pigment and sparkle and the other without. This is seriously gorgeous and can be doubled up and an eyeshadow. This works also in the corner of your eyes as well as high points.

3. GOSH Strobelight

GOSH Strobelight
£9.99
|
Superdrug
Ever tried a pencil highlighter? Now's your chance. These brighten and illuminate and the shades are gorgeous. To use on your cheekbones, warm some up on the back of your hand and use a brush or your ring finger for application.

4. NARS Dual Intensity Blush Jubilation

NARS Dual Intensity Blush Jubilation
£30
|
NARS
This two-tone palette will keep you glowing this festive season. If you aren't a fan of overly sparkly highlighters but still want to make your cheekbones pop, this is the one for you. It can also be doubled up as a eyeshadow. Use a primer or strobe cream for an added glow.

5. Anastasia Beverly Hills Sun Dipped

Anastasia Beverly Hills Sun Dipped
£42
|
Cult Beauty
Potentially the best glow kit on the market. Whether you're looking for a light glow or something a little bolder, look no further than this palette. If you fancy stepping up your highlighter game, don't be afraid to mix the different hues.

6. Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand Goldgasm

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand Goldgasm
£29
|
Charlotte Tilbury
If you're looking for a liquid highlighter that's super blendable, look no further. This is the most gorgeous shade of gold, and really brings out your natural radiance. The shade is very festive, so its a great option for Christmas parties.

7. Morphe Mini Highlighter Spark

Morphe Mini Highlighter Spark
£7.50
|
Morphe
This highlight will give you the ultimate champagne coloured glow. The pigment means that it works well with every skin tone and it's small enough to pop in your bag if you need a top up.