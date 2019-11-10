Bustle

7 Of The Best Menstrual Cups Available In The UK

By Alice Broster
Periods can be pretty stressful. Working out which sanitary product fits in with your lifestyle can be pretty time consuming, confusing, and when you want to be environmentally conscious some products just don’t make the cut. It’s no surprise, then, that menstrual cups have seen a surge in popularity. Eco-friendly, cheaper in the long run, and bleach-free, they’re a great alternative to traditional period products. So, here are the seven best menstrual cups available in the UK.

There's a lot of hype around menstrual cups, but how do they actually work? WebMD explains that instead of absorbing your period blood like a tampon or pad, a menstrual cup, usually made of silicone or latex, collects the blood. You can remove the cup at any point by pulling on the stem and pinching the bottom, wash it out with water and soap, and at the end of your period you can sterilise it with boiling water. If you feel ready to take the plunge into the world of menstrual cups here are seven you have to check out.

Mooncup
£22
|
Mooncup
Coming in two different sizes based on your age and whether you’ve given birth vaginally, the Mooncup is small, malleable, and incredibly easy to use. With an amazing how-to-use section on their website, it takes all the fear out of trying a menstrual cup for the first time. The Mooncup is also made out of soft medical grade silicone, is latex-free and hypoallergenic and contains no dyes, BPA, phthalates, plastic, bleaches or toxins.
Lunette Cup
£25
|
Lunette Cup
The Lunette Cup runs with the tagline “a cup for every body” and to say that there’s choice is an understatement. Like the Mooncup, the Lunette Cup is made out of medical-grade silicone, is hypoallergenic, toxin-free, durable, and isn’t harmful to human tissue. Coming in a range of sizes, the Lunette Cup website explains which one is right for you and exactly how to insert it to prevent leaks.
Diva Cup
£28
|
Diva Cup
If you’ve wanted to ditch sanitary products for a while but have been daunted by the prospect of trying a menstrual cup then you need to check out the Diva Cup. With three different options all with a clear description of who they’re designed for, the Diva Cup couldn’t be easier to navigate. With helpful hints and tips to do with insertion, cleaning and the positive environmental impact of menstrual cups, the Diva Cup will leave you feeling super empowered.
Ruby Cup
£26
|
Ruby Cup
The Ruby Cup is the small menstrual cup that’s doing massive things around the globe for menstrual health care and awareness. The silicone cup comes in different sizes for your comfort and with every purchase, you can donate to help people around the globe gain access to menstrual cups and the information they need to make healthy decisions for their bodies.
Intimina Lily Cup
£25
|
Intimina
The thing you’ll notice about the Intimina Lily Cup is that it’s shaped slightly differently to other menstrual cups on the market. This is designed to allow users to roll it up super thin to help make insertion comfortable and efficient. Created from soft, medical grade silicone, it's perfect for users with a high cervix, and capable of handling the lightest to the heaviest flow.
OrganiCup Menstrual Cup
£21
|
OrganiCup
While menstrual cups may cost more than one pack of sanitary products they promise to save you money in the long run and, in the case of the Organicup they promise to last years. Made with soft, medical grade silicone, no BPA, no latex, and no dye it’s not only great for your body but it’s also good for the environment. Coming is seize A, B, and mini based on your age there’s an Organicup for everyone.
Hello Cup
£29
|
Feminine Wear
Available in 3 sizes, Hello Cup is hypoallergenic, recyclable, and free of BPAs and heavy metals. The team behind this innovative little cup has worked tirelessly to develop a sleek shape that's both easy to insert and comfortable to wear. Lasting five years, the Hello Cup and all the packaging it comes in is completely recyclable so it’s great for the environment.

So, if you think you're ready to say no to your usual period sanitary products, in favour of trying out a new menstrual cup then these are the seven you need to get your hands on. Trying something new can be nerve wracking. However, with easy to use instructions and great websites you'll be a pro in no time.