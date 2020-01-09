Turmeric: it's an ingredient we've been hearing a lot about in recent years, and it shows no signs of slowing down in growth and popularity. It's already a huge hit in health and wellness circles, and can have noticeable benefits when eaten or drank. But that's not the only place it's popular; turmeric is now taking over beauty stands, and when you hear the benefits, you'll want to get in on the action. With this in mind, I've selected seven of the best turmeric skincare products to heal and hydrate.

Turmeric is a spice plant, and is one that belongs to the same family as ginger. It has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for years, and has only recently hit the mainstream over here.

The ingredient has become popular in skincare for a number of reasons. First, because it is a massive anti-inflammatory ingredient, so is perfect for bringing down angry, sensitive skin or for seeing to issues like redness and blemishes.

It also a contains a chemical compound called curcumin, which helps to reduce UV damage done to the skin, and to help control sebum production levels.

So how exactly should you be using it? “Incorporating turmeric-based beauty products such as serums and cleansers on a daily basis as well as face masks on a twice weekly basis may help achieve bright, healthy complexions," Dr Catherine Borysiewicz, Consultant Dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic tells Stylist.

Here are seven of the best turmeric goodies to get your hands on: