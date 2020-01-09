Bustle

7 Of The Best Turmeric Skincare Products For Healing & Hydration

Turmeric: it's an ingredient we've been hearing a lot about in recent years, and it shows no signs of slowing down in growth and popularity. It's already a huge hit in health and wellness circles, and can have noticeable benefits when eaten or drank. But that's not the only place it's popular; turmeric is now taking over beauty stands, and when you hear the benefits, you'll want to get in on the action. With this in mind, I've selected seven of the best turmeric skincare products to heal and hydrate.

Turmeric is a spice plant, and is one that belongs to the same family as ginger. It has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for years, and has only recently hit the mainstream over here.

The ingredient has become popular in skincare for a number of reasons. First, because it is a massive anti-inflammatory ingredient, so is perfect for bringing down angry, sensitive skin or for seeing to issues like redness and blemishes.

It also a contains a chemical compound called curcumin, which helps to reduce UV damage done to the skin, and to help control sebum production levels.

So how exactly should you be using it? “Incorporating turmeric-based beauty products such as serums and cleansers on a daily basis as well as face masks on a twice weekly basis may help achieve bright, healthy complexions," Dr Catherine Borysiewicz, Consultant Dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic tells Stylist.

Glow Recipe Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream
£36
|
Cult Beauty
As well as banana, this whipped formula contains magnesium, cica, and turmeric. It's ideal for combination-oily skin types as it's super moisturising yet ultra lightweight in texture.
Kiehl's Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energising Radiance Masque
£36
|
John Lewis
Dull or pigmented skin will rejoice in this brightening formula, which uses vitamin-rich ingredients turmeric and cranberry to leave skin with an more of an even skin tone and noticeably illuminated.
The Inkey List Turmeric Cream Moisturiser
£7.99
|
Cult Beauty
A simple and affordable way to try turmeric, this moisturiser by cult brand The Inkey List contains turmeric root extract, squalane, and vitamin E. It smoothes, soothes, hydrates, and provides antioxidant protection.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. C + E Micro-Dissolve Cleansing Oil
£35
|
Revolve
An excellent cleansing oil formula that contains vitamin C to brighten, as well as turmeric to reduce redness and sensitivity. It removes makeup like a dream, while leaving skin super clean and fresh.
Dr Roebuck's Tama Healing Mask
£25
|
Cult Beauty
Anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial, the turmeric within this mask specifically targets blemishes and signs of ageing. It also features honey to soothe congestion and inflammation. Dreamy.
Kora Organics Turmeric Brightening and Exfoliating Mask
£43
|
Space NK
This two in one mask brightens as well as exfoliates. As well as turmeric, it also contains papaya enzymes, peppermint, and rosehip seeds to polish, illuminate and resurface.
Verso Antioxidant Turmeric Booster
£79
|
Cult Beauty
The best way to get a touch of turmeric into your routine? Mix this booster with your serum or moisturiser. It is powered by turmeric and vitamin E, and is perfect for skin that's sensitive or damaged.