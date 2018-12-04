You're probably well aware that certain ingredients used in the beauty industry can have devastating consequences on your skin and to the health of the environment. Palm oil falls into the latter category. The vegetable oil can be found in plenty of household products as well as in skincare, haircare, and makeup. Yet its production often requires deforestation which can have a devastating effect on the natural wildlife. But palm oil-free beauty products in the UK do exist, and are proving that no product needs to harm the Earth or any living thing.

According to the BBC, palm oil is believed to be in around half of the products found in supermarkets and shops. Most commonly extracted from the fruit of the African oil palm tree, the oil is at the centre of a lucrative market. Potential profits have encouraged certain areas around the world to burn down forests in order to plant more of these trees. This deforestation, however, can often leave animals such as orangutans and tigers without a home. In fact, 100,000 critically endangered Bornean orangutans have been killed since 1999 due to this very process, reports the BBC.

Although palm oil can be found in several cleaning products, it is also on the ingredients list of many beauty products. Thanks to its ability to hold colour (even at high temperatures), it can often be found in lipstick and is a mainstay in a lot of shampoos due to its conditioning properties. Soap, too, often features cleansing and moisturising palm oil.

Huge conglomerates such as L'Oreal are working hard to reduce their impact on the planet by sourcing palm oil as responsibly as possible, but many companies are still ignoring the issue. That's where the independent brands come in. The following products are all made by smaller beauty companies who prize sustainability above all else. There may not be many of them but there's enough to transform your entire beauty routine from damaging to 100 percent eco-friendly.

1 A Cleanser That Works Previse Purify Hydrating Skin Cleanser £32 Wolf & Badger Every single product in the Previse skincare line is free from palm oil. "Whilst palm oil is not an animal by-product, the harvesting of palm oil is damaging in the greater context of the environment and thus forbidden in our recipes," says founder Sean Patrick Harrington. Instead, he uses sustainable plant-based ingredients. This skin cleanser contains marine algae to expertly remove dead skin cells and keep skin soft.

2 The Finishing Touch Axiology Lipstick £22 Content Beauty Axiology revolves around the idea of being natural, but not using natural products that are damaging to the environment. Its lipsticks are not only moisturising but also provide a rich colour that will last for hours. Plus the brand donates to the Orangutan Foundation International to help save the species that are currently under threat from palm oil production.

3 A Shower Gel For The Winter Months The Cafe Hand & Body Wash £10 Bloomtown Finding a shower gel that is free from palm oil is a hard task in your local supermarket. But Bloomtown sells a bunch of environmentally friendly products. This particular hand and body wash smells like vanilla and toasted hazelnut (perfect for winter), comes in an eco-friendly glass bottle, and uses coconut and olive oils to cleanse your skin. Bloomtown also donates 10 percent of its profits to various environmental and social causes.

5 The Innovative Soap Movis Facial Soap £6.50 Lush Lush has been trying to remove palm oil from its products for years. Originally, it collaborated with others to produce a blend of coconut oil and rapeseed oil. Then it made its own soap base using a mixture of Fair Trade cocoa butter, sunflower oil, wheatgerm, and extra virgin coconut oil. This facial soap uses this innovative base and even contains wholemeal bread to further polish your skin.

6 A Rich Moisturiser Enrich Day Moisturiser £26 Conscious Skincare Conscious Skincare's vegan-friendly moisturiser utilises the power of organic shea butter, avocado oil, and lavender essential oil. Its rich texture will keep skin hydrated all day long. Special formulas for sensitive and oily skins also exist and you can buy a 30ml or 60ml version as well as a smaller travel-sized pot.

7 Care For Your Hair The Right Way Fair Squared Apricot Shampoo £9.95 Amazon Fair Squared's products use fair trade ingredients. This apricot-scented shampoo contains a combination of apricot kernel oil from Pakistan and olive oil from Palestine and promises to give you soft and healthy hair without the immoral consequences.