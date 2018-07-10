There is nothing quite like the bond between you and your BFF. Your ride or die. The person that makes you laugh until whatever liquid you're drinking comes right out of your nose. The one that puts your pelvic floor muscles to the test (I'm talking about that fight to not wee a little when they give you the giggles). You know the score. So why not show your appreciation for that special person in your life by investing in personalised face gifts? As in, products decorated with your bestie's face? Great idea, right? Oh... Too much? I dunno, probably.

Well, yes, perhaps it is one of the most over the top and deliciously creepy things to do. But getting someone's face printed all over your stuff is increasingly doable because of, well, the Internet. The sky really is the limit when it comes to how much love you can have for your BFF, so why does the merchandise have to have a limit? Uh huh. My point exactly.

Right, now do me a favour and play this:

Well, if that hasn't convinced to invest in some cute accessories with your bestie, bestie's face all over them, I don't know what will. Time to raise a glass and celebrate that gorgeous face.

Wine Bottle Labels

Photo Upload Merlot Red Wine

Not sure about y'all, but wine has been a large part of many of my friendships — and me and my BFF are no exception. Picture this: a lovely night in, maybe a nice dinner and that crappy movie you know is bad but will also make you laugh heaps so you are like ready for it. Then you crack open a bottle of Chateux Neuf Du Pal and that is that. You have won.

Guitar Plectrums

Personalised Custom Printed Guitar Plectrum

Are you and your BFF really talented guitarists? Odds are, maybe not. However, are they into playing guitar, or even better yet, really into a guitar player who they want to send creepy gifts to? Then this is perfect! Who needs to throw their bra on stage when they can go right on ahead and throw plectrums up there. Much more useful than a bra.

Toaster

Selfie Toaster

"I love you so much I could just bloody eat you!", well now you actually can eat your bestie. Yum yum yum. Enjoy your forever friend face toast snack at any time of the day. God, I love science.

Cash

Personalised Birthday Gift Your Face & Name on Real Dollar

Friendship is completely priceless, however, so will your buddy's face be when you pull out your dollar bill complete with their big beautiful face right in the middle of it. You just know it will go down a storm.

Bed Sheets

Your Face Custom Duvet Cover

Imagine waking up every day to the most beautiful thing you have ever seen, yes, you guessed it, innumerable images of your BFF to greet you on the daily. Available in three different sizes, twin, queen and king, this little nugget will have you snug as a bug in a rug. Now all you have to do is explain it to any potential sleep over guests.

Squishy Face Cushion

Mushions

For those times when your partner in crime isn't there and you just want to squish their big gorgeous head, there is a squishy head cushion for that. Imagine this, as an extra cushion on your face print covered duvet? Almost too perfect to contemplate really. Or even better, imagine being sat next to them, holding a cushion of their head.

Socks

Personalised Photo Socks by Solesmith

This is one of those gifts that just keeps on giving. The fact that these little gems look like they are plain on top means that the surprises just keep on coming, every time you flash that sole of yours. Hopefully you're not inclined to walking all over your pal in any other parts of your life.