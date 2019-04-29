Back in the '00s and '90s it was customary to wear BFF necklaces, go to school in matching outfits on Non-Uniform Day (guilty!), or wear twin beaded bracelets. But how can you show your love and appreciation for your bestie in 2019? It's time to push the boat out and do something a little more meaningful to let your best friend know just how much they mean to you. There are now a whole load of BFF items you can get to do just that, and they're covered in your friend's face.

Whether you're thanking your best friend for being your partner in crime on a night out, the perfect shopping advisor, gossip confidante, or just overall BFF there is something to cater to everyone's other half. If you need a present for a birthday, hen party, or anything else, this list will have you covered for all occasions, for sure. And this product pick means that you'll be able to emblazon your BBF on just about any item, so you'll never have to be without them. And if you're are in a long-distance best friendship these items are make your number one pal feel a little less far away.

1. BFF Temporary Tattoos Etsy Why wear a bracelet to show your affection when you can get temporary tattoos of your BFF's face? Now thats love. Thanks to Etsy there are a number of tattoos you can get whether it is the word "bestie" or a pinkie promise sign, these are sure to show your BFF just how much they mean to you. A face temporary tattoo will show your BFF you're a real MVP, because nothing says friendship like your bestie's face emblazoned on your body. Buy here.

2. BFF T-Shirts Moonpig A personalised T shirt with your BFF's face on it is a pretty classic way of showing your undying friendship. Getting matching ones of these with your bestie would be an excellent way to let the world know how close you are. Buy here.

3. BFF Swimming Costume Etsy If you're looking to step up your BFF game, forget the t-shirts and get a swimming costume with not just one but loads of pictures of your best friend's face on it. Summer is coming and what better item to pack in your suitcase for your holiday with your bestie than a swimming costume with their face on it? This is definitely not for the faint of heart and you might get a few looks while you're round the pool but I think its worth it. Hen party chic. Buy here.

4. BFF Face Pillows Firebox Hate sleeping alone? I have the perfect remedy for you. Why not get your BFF's face on a pillow so you'll always have them by your side as you slumber. If you have a bad dream and wake up in the middle of the night, you'll be comforted by your best friends face staring at you. Always. Now that's what I call ride or die friendship. Buy here.

5. BFF Air Freshner Firebox If sweet smelling treats are more your thing that's fine too, because you can now get an air freshener with your best friend's face on it to dangle from your rear-view mirror. At £14.99 for three these aren't quite as cheap as a normal car air fresheners but they're pretty cool and you can't put a price on friendship, right? You'll have your best friend with you for all your long drives and your car will smell delightful. Buy here.

6. BFF Face Shower Curtain Etsy For me this one is a little creepy, but who am I to judge? You'll never shower alone again because luckily you can now get a blown up photo of your best friend's face on your shower curtain. It might be all fun and games but it does mean that you'll have your best friend's beady eyes watching you (not literally) every single time you shower. Buy here.