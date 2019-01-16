Not gonna lie, but that feeling of slipping under my cosy duvet after a busy day is something I always look forward to. And when it comes to picking what I want to accompany those moments of winding down before I succumb to sleep is usually whatever book I'm reading or a show I'm watching. Recently though I've fallen into the habit of listening to podcasts in bed, and it's become a game-changer for me.

I'd never really understood the podcast craze until I began watching/listening to a certain YouTube couple (more on them later), and from there I found myself entering a rabbit hole of listening to whatever intrigues my interests. While I mainly tune into podcasts while I'm working, there are a fair few that I save for the evening.

While I do love learning about anything and everything when it comes to podcasts, I try to listen to ones that don't get my mind too fired up otherwise I'll more than likely end up spending the night listening to an entire series. Instead, I usually gravitate towards those that are informative, but don't leave much to the imagination — i.e., they don't make me break out my laptop and google say case files or news articles on a true crime case.

So if you're looking for the ultimate wind down session, here are seven must-listens that will make you as excited for bedtime as I am.

1 'Stuff You Should Know' If you ever get the feeling that you don't know enough about the world, Stuff You Should Know has got your back. Hosts Chuck Bryant and Josh Clark talk about literally everything, from discussing how air bags work to why exactly safety pins became a thing. Basically, this podcast will teach to everything you've ever wondered about life. ...and it'll probably make you dream about some crazy things, too.

2 'Mile Higher' Interested in true crime? Then you'll most likely be familiar with how fantastic YouTube has become as a platform for the community. Kendall Rae is by far one of the most popular commentators on true crime, and if her channel wasn't enough she also produces a podcast with her husband Josh Thomas, titled Mile Higher. While some of the subjects are a tad disturbing, listening to Rae and Thomas's opinions on crime and conspiracies will keep you woke AF but hopefully not awake.

3 Bryony Gordon's 'Mad World' Looking for some stellar advice when it comes to mental health? Bryony Gordon's Mad World is totally the podcast to listen to. For each episode, the Telegraph's Bryony Gordon has discussions with guests about their personal experiences with mental health. And as she sums up perfectly with the podcast's tagline, "it's totally normal to feel weird."

4 'Jenna & Julien' Yes, it was the goofballs that are Jenna & Julien that introduced me to the wonderful world of podcasts. The conspiracy theory episodes drew me in, and I've been a stan ever since. From trying to understand how on earth Julien gets Anne Hathaway, Julia Roberts, and Sandra Bullock confused to reading fan fiction written by their fans (it's as cringy as it sounds), you're missing out if you've never experienced this podcast. And while it's better to watch than listen to, you're going to want to go back and consume every episode either way.

5 'Still Processing' Want to listen to insightful discussions sparked by culture's leading news stories? Well, The New York Times: Still Processing is totally the podcast for you. Hosted by staff writers Wesley Morris and Jenna Wortham, the duo discuss everything from the #MeToo Movement to racism in America, they've got you covered.

6 Beyond Today And if you're looking for a British equivalent of Still Processing, look no further than BBC's Beyond Today. Hosts Tina Daheley and Matthew Price search for answers regarding one big news story, while keeping you updated with what exactly is going on with the world.