That cool, icy stare. Accessories to make you swoon. A sassy attitude, and let's be honest — a heck of a lot of slaps in the faces. Yes, I am talking about Eastenders' very own legend, Pat Butcher, or Pat Evans, depending on timing. More cockney than pie and mash on a grey day, this woman is one of those legendary characters that has become a household name. Apart from all of those dramatic face slaps and arguments down the Queen Vic, she is known for her style. You heard me — move over Donatella Versace, Pat Butcher is a style icon.

Pat, played by Pam St Clement is perhaps one of the best known characters in BBC's famous soap opera. She has a cagey background as a former gangster's moll and basically takes no BS from anyone. She and her arch nemesis, Peggy Mitchell, followed the age old narrative of two women totally hating on each other mainly over some crappy guy. The crappy guy who they predominately were in constant agony over was Frank Butcher. I recall a particularly famous episode where old Frank turned up at Pat's gaff naked but for a spinning dicky bow. Shudder.

TBH in the end they saw the light of day and were like "OMG let's stop fighting babes", becoming friends. Pat sadly went to the jellied eel shop in the sky back in 2012, but her legend remains. Her strength, sass, and being a total sex positive female icon means she will never be forgotten. Especially after the actor who played her, St Clement, appeared on a show called Gone to Pot: American Road Trip about the positives of smoking weed and got hell blaised for our enjoyment.

Here's the seven ways in which Pat Butcher's style will never die.

1 Those Earrings Tumblr Outrageous, bold, dangly earrings were so much Pat's thing that if anyone describes an earring as a "Pat Butcher earring," you know exactly what they mean. St Clement even named her autobiography The End Of An Earring, in perhaps the best play on words that there ever has been. A dangly out there earring spruces every single outfit, fact. So if you need a jooj — be more Pat and chuck an earring on. Colour Block Resin Earrings £10 Accessorize Make your way down the Queen Vic in these beautiful earrings and take pride of place at the bar.

2 Androgynous Haircut Adverse to the more classic female haircut, Pat has always had a hard femme-esque cut paired with a full face of uber glam make up. A look now emulated by many stars including Katy Perry and Halsey. Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

3 Bright Colours Tumblr Bright colours, the bigger and brighter the better. Let's all get our rainbow clash on. Well sorry, but your gal Pat was clashing with strong, some might say extra, colours potentially before you were actually even born. Hell yes she was, and she has established herself as a damn style icon. Pink Ultimate Oversized Jacket £35 £10 Missguided Signature Pat bright pink will have you the bell of the ball, and nobody trying to kill you at Christmas.

4 Strong Eyeshadow Game BBC/YouTube That pigment though. Pat wore eyeshadow as it was intended to be worn, from lash to brow and a heck of a lot in between. Best known for her powder blue/navy vibes, our gal wasn't afraid to trowel it on in the interest of actual eye shadow art. Urban Decay Peace Eyeshadow £15 Urban Decay Be true blue and shine bright like a Pat in this highly pigmented and long lasting eye shadow.

5 Animal Print Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/Shutterstock Two queens together. It takes a real lewk to make the Queen look plain. Leopard, zebra, tiger, and lots of it — Pat remains one of television's iconic brassy, animal print covered queens. Tan Leopard Print Culotte £12 Pretty Little Thing Ankle swinging leopard delights here. Best worn with statement socks and a cheeky crop. Maybe even a Pat Butcher style shirt knotted into a crop top? Available in sizes 4-16.

6 Statement Blouses BBC/YouTube Although Pauline Quirke of Birds Of A Feather fame definitely owns the crown for queen of the extra out there shirt, Pat has arguably also got a claim to this throne. Oversized Boxy Shirt £20 Monki This polka dot wonder is one of those prints that goes with everything. Only available in L at the moment but keep an eye on the website as they often restock.

7 Fur (Faux) BBC/YouTube Faux fur is hot to trot on every high street right now, but before it was trendy, Pat was carving the path for us all, and has left a pretty cute catalogue of fur based outfit ideas. Coloured Faux Fur Scarf £25 £19.99 Zara An easy way to add a pop of colour and Pat up your look, this little nugget will definitely tip you over the edge.