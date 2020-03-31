If you aren't yet baking a lot while in quarantine, Season 4 of Nailed It! might inspire you to start. These seven simple recipes from judge Jacques Torres are perfect for anyone looking to indulge their sweet tooth — as long as you're a fan of chocolate.

1. Chocolate Chip Cookies

Torres is well-known for perfecting the gooey, melty chocolate chip cookie. His trick is to layer in high-quality chocolate disks instead of sprinkling in chips. As the chef once told Forbes, the difference lies in the chocolate's cocoa butter content. "You want a cookie where the chocolate actually melts during the baking, which means the chocolate is high in cocoa butter and the mouthfeel is so much better," he explained. Find the recipe here.

2. Dark Chocolate Bark

This one requires only three ingredients that you may already have on-hand, and it's relatively healthy. All you need is one cup of dark chocolate disks, roasted pumpkin and sunflower seeds, and almonds. Find the recipe here.

3. Chocolate Mudslide Cookies

There are only three steps to this recipe. Well, four if you include eating them. Find the recipe here.

4. Legendary Hot Chocolate

Swiss Miss who? This frothy, rich hot chocolate recipe will make you forget those tiny marshmallows ever existed. Find the recipe here.

5. Chocolate Mousse

This fluffy delight is heavy whipping cream and melted chocolate combined. Just whip it up...literally. Find the recipe here.

6. Cake Mix Soufflé

This is exactly what it sounds like: a Torres recipe that combines store-bought cake mix with a bit of orange liquor to make it a little more gourmet. It's also baked in ramekins, so everyone gets their own personal-sized mini cake. Find the recipe here.

7. Caramel Popcorn

If the tile made you think this was a chocolate-free recipe, you thought wrong. Torres' caramel popcorn features his staple dark chocolate disks, too. But the star of the show is warm, homemade caramel. Find the recipe here.

And remember, regardless of your skill level or how the final product turns out, it's OK to fail, as Torres would say. If you had fun, you nailed it.