Everyone should have a red lipstick in their makeup kit. Red promotes confidence, sass, and power, and there's a shade to suit every single complexion. But it's hard to know where to start when it comes to picking the best, and there's always a price point to consider, as we all know how expensive a trip to the make up counter can be. So, for me to you, below is a list of seven gorgeous red lipsticks for under £10 that'll help you on your way to the perfect pout.

But before we start, take a look at these top red lipstick tips:

Invest in a lip liner: The best way to ensure red lipstick looks its best and lasts as long as you need it to is to invest in a good red lip liner. You don't have to spend a bunch of money on one, any will work, but just make sure the colour matches your lipstick shade as closely as possible. I have always found the best way to use a lip liner is to apply prior to lipstick application all around the lips' edges, and then to fill in with the liner as a base for lipstick. Find your perfect shade: There's a red lipstick for everyone, but different skin tones suit different shades. L'oreal Paris suggests that fair skin tones should try a true red (usually blue toned), medium skin tones look best with pinkish, orange-toned reds, and darker skin tones suit deeper red hues like plums. Prime your lips: Wearing red lipstick will inevitably require a little re-application as the day goes on, particularly after meal times and drinking. However, there are ways to ensure longevity, and to prevent lips from looking and feeling dry and chapped. Put some energy into prepping your lips by exfoliating the area with a dry toothbrush, then restore moisture levels with a thick balm prior to lipstick application. Check your teeth: One of the biggest challenges when wearing red? Lipstick teeth. It happens to the best of us, but there is a little trick you can try in order to avoid it as much as possible. Simply take your pointer finger in your mouth, wrap your lips around it and quickly remove it to get rid of any residue on the inside of lips that can rub off onto teeth. It may also be worth having a friend on teeth-watch for the day/evening! Match your nails: While red lipstick makes a serious impact on its own, it looks even better when paired with matching glossy red nails. Red lips and red nails are undeniably the ultimate power couple!

Now you've learnt all the top tips and tricks, here are some of the best red lipsticks for under a tenner: