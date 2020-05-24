Just like how wearing fancy lingerie under your everyday clothes can be a private pick-me-up, so can wearing one of the best sexy pajama sets. The right pair of PJ's can be an easy way to feel pampered, and of course, it can lead to some seductive moments as well. To find a pajama set that feels as indulgent as it looks, seek out figure-hugging cuts or satiny fabrics with lingerie-inspired details.

Although silk and satin fill the racks at boutiques like La Perla, they require delicate care and can be cost-prohibitive. Most affordable alternatives are made from polyester satin, which is still silky soft and often has the added benefit of being machine-washable. Lace trim is undeniably feminine, and a pajama set made entirely of lace reveals as it conceals in a way that rivals the racier lingerie pieces in your dresser.

Of course, you don’t have to rely on über-feminine staples if that feels a little played-out to you: a bodycon romper with cheeky-cut boyshorts can also heat things up. And if you love the classic appeal of button-down pajamas, a silky set in a sophisticated print — perhaps unbuttoned low — is sensuous rather than sexual, and easy to wear every day. Likewise, a seemingly sweet nightgown might have a surprise flash of skin with a low-cut back or neckline.

Whatever sexy means to you, when you want to pull out all the stops — for yourself or someone else — these are seven gorgeous pajama sets for every day of the week. The best part? They all cost less than $50.

1. A Lace-Trimmed Satin Cami With Matching Sleep Shorts Lu's Chic Women's Satin Pajama Cami Set $21 | Amazon See On Amazon A lace-trimmed satin camisole and shorts set is one step up from the regular cotton pairing you may already have, for a seductive look that’s not over the top. The camisole features adjustable straps, and the shorts have a thick satin ribbon tie for the perfect bow. Wash these either by hand or on a delicate cold cycle in a lingerie bag to keep them looking gorgeous long-term. "Good fabric and it is not only comfortable, but it also looks sexy," one shopper commented. "It makes me feel happy when I wake up in the morning." Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

2. This Open-Back Satin Nightgown With A Matching Robe Abollria Silk Satin Sleepwear Set $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This satin nightgown and robe set with tonal scalloped lace trim has a surprise: a strappy racerback that dips low for a surprise peek of skin. It also comes with adjustable straps and a dainty bow at the bust. The matching robe's three-quarter sleeves are a lot more manageable and less snag-prone than a kimono. Its belt is fully removable, but there aren't any additional ties on the inside to keep that slippery satin from working its way open. Several shoppers commented that the set was "soft and sexy," with one noting, "Very beautiful nightwear, fits true to size and very sexy and comfortable." Even better: both pieces can be tossed in the washer and dryer. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

3. The Satin Pajama Set With A Matching Eye Mask SheIn Seven-Piece Pajama Set $45 | Amazon See On Amazon A classic satin pajama pants set skims your body and catches the light — with a suite of matching accessories for a luxurious touch. This one includes full-length pants, a long-sleeved button-down shirt, shorts, a camisole, in addition to a matching hair tie, lingerie bag, and eye mask. No care instructions are listed for the polyester satin, but a few shoppers were happy with the results from delicate cycles with low heat. "They fit great, they’re silky and soft and they don’t shrink (I put them in the washer and dryer). Absolutely love them!" Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

4. A Long, Show-Stopping Nightgown In Plus Sizes XAKALAKA Long Floral Lace Nightgown $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This romantic sleepwear option exudes Old Hollywood glamour in sheer floral lace with eyelash trim and a long sweeping hem. "THIS LACE DRESS IS AMAZING," one fan raved, adding, "It's loose enough to stay lovely but tight enough to hold your chest in place. I felt like a sexy Morticia Addams. I live for this thing and the lace is lovely as well." Shoppers reported that the lace was soft and comfortable, although the hemline was slightly long for some. "It was a little long for me, I’m 5’6”, but would work with heels," a reviewer noted for comparison. Hand-wash to maintain the delicate, high-quality lace for a piece you can swan about in forever. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-Large - XXX-Large

5. These See-Through Lace Pajamas That Double As Lingerie Avidlove Lace Cami And Shorts $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn it up a notch in this utterly sexy see-through pajama set in sheer lace that leaves skin strategically bare. The opaque satin panels on the camisole are revealing without feeling totally exposed, and the sheer shorts feature functional bows with a cheeky scalloped lace hem. Although care instructions aren’t mentioned, shoppers say this set washes well and, though delicate, feels very high-quality. "I am so happy I found this little sexy sleep set," one fan praised. "It's so comfy and I really love how easy it is to wash and pack when traveling." Got your heart set on a completely sheer set? Check out these lace pajamas. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

6. A Figure-Hugging Romper In Fire-Engine Red Moxeay Bodycon Romper $21 | Amazon See On Amazon These drop-dead adorable romper pajamas offer effortless appeal. The thick but not heavy thermal fabric has nice stretch to it, thanks to the polyester-spandex blend, and comes in a curve-hugging cut with cheeky shorts and a plunging snap neckline you can unbutton a little, or a lot. "I love this! I love the buttons, I love the long sleeves, I love the way the shorts fit, it is a beautiful, comfortable, and sexy piece," a shopper raved. "It is very comfortable and I feel sexy wearing it," noted another fan. No care instructions were provided, but hand-washing should help preserve its shape. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small - X-Large