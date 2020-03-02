7 Spring 2020 Jewelry Trends You’re About to Be Obsessed With

As seasonal trends emerge, perhaps none are quite as lust worthy as those of the jewelry variety. They're current, to be sure, but most jewelry pieces have a more lasting quality than the ready-to-wear and accessories that pop up from season to season. The shifting of the tides is much slower, and the investments are more sumptuous. Whether you’re shopping for an archive piece or picking up a fun bauble at an affordable fashion retailer, a piece of jewelry’s ability to instantly transform any look — from a party dress to distressed denim — is undeniable.

This Spring, jewelry holds more of a weight in the classics. Whether beloved hard stones like Lapis Lazuli, or traditionally elegant milky-white pearls, chunky chains your grandmother used to layer from wrist to elbow or gypsy rings originally made popular in the early 19th century, it’s a throwback to older generations when it comes to your new jewelry investments.

While jewelry trends are now more traditionally elegant than they've been for a long time, that doesn’t mean that they’re dainty and easily lost. Quite the contrary, in fact. It’s time to shop for chunky gypsy rings, statement-making color, and overblown florals.

Ahead, find the best jewelry trends for Spring 2020 and exactly how to shop them, for every budget.