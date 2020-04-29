While denim is certainly a favorite 12 months out of the year, it’s a particularly apt refresh, come Summer. You’re paring down your wardrobe in a Spring cleaning frenzy, peeling off all the layers that were required of the Winter chill, and slipping into your favorite vintage cut-offs and straight-leg jeans. Denim trends come and go, but with each passing season, there is always an influx of new styles, silhouettes, and washes to try. This season, the latest iteration of denim styles is pulled from decades past, from high-waisted ‘70s pairs to low-slung ‘90s favorites, and more. And then there are classics that we come to love each summer season: white denim, cropped jeans, and trucker jackets, to name a few. Even non-traditional styles like denim midi skirts and knee-length shorts are enjoying a moment in the sun.

To be sure, there is a look to accommodate everyone this season, no matter your style, size, or budget. Ahead, find the top seven denim trends for 2020, and the brands you should be shopping right now. Whether you’re prepping for outdoor brunches with friends later down the road, a solo walk in the park, or simply a feel-good outfit update for all of those waist-up Zoom calls, you’re going to want them all.

High-Waist Straight-Leg Jeans Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Coined “Mom Jeans,” this denim style sometimes get a bad rap. But with a high-waist shape and straight, stovepipe legs, it’s the most comfortable denim look on your list.

Loose-Fit Jeans Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Everyone should own a pair of boyfriend jeans. They're the ultimate cozy, borrowed-from-the-boys look. And they look equally stylish dressed up with kitten-heel mules or dressed down with your favorite low-top sneakers.

Cropped Jeans Isa Foltin/German Select/Getty Images Cropped jeans, in any silhouette, are the ultimate vehicle to show off your favorite shoes. Heels or flats, when your jeans are cut just above your ankle, they give your kicks the prime real estate they’ve been craving.

Trucker Jackets Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If there’s one denim trend that will never go out of style, it’s the trucker jacket. The ideal weight for transitional seasons, this casual topper is perfect for Canadian tuxedos and over Summer sundresses alike. Known for its cropped waist, button front, and chest pockets, it’s a true classic.

Midi Skirts Hanna Lassen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Every season, the silhouette of the denim skirt changes and, for this Spring, it’s all about the midi length. A but more refined than its mini counterpart, the midi skirt puts a more tailored spin on an otherwise casual wardrobe staple.

Knee-Length Shorts Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hemlines have lowered when it comes to your denim shorts this summer, as many are opting for a longer Bermuda short style. Worn in both slim and oversized silhouettes, style them with tight bodysuits or oversized tees.