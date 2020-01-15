Bustle

7 Super Distinctive Scented Candles That Don't Smell Like Gwyneth Paltrow's Vagina

By Lauren Sharkey
Shutterstock

2020 has already had its fair share of news. But one of the weirdest headlines unsurprisingly stemmed from Gwyneth Paltrow and her Goop empire. Her This Smells Like My Vagina candle (yes, you read that right) has already proved a hit, with the geranium, bergamot, and cedar scent selling out in an instant. But Paltrow's Goop isn't the only business to dabble in the market of . Nowadays, there's a candle for any taste and desire.

Love the smell of freshly cut grass, but don't quite fancy sitting outside? There's a candle for that. Long for the scent of libraries or delicious cinnamon doughnuts? There's a candle for that. Want to recreate that moment when you're really feeling yourself? You guessed it, there's a candle to suit.

It doesn't matter if your budget is teeny tiny or sky high, or if you prefer strong, musky scents to sickeningly sweet fragrances. Perhaps you're simply looking for a less out-there alternative .

Whether it's a highly specific smell or an emotion you long to relive over and over again, here are a few distinctive candles to get your hands on. Watch out Goop: looks like you've got some serious competition.

1. One For The Book-Lovers

Bibliothèque
£57
|
Byredo
Always find yourself literally stuffing your nose into a book? Byredo's Bibliothèque scent combines peach, plum, vanilla, and patchouli for that old-school library scent. Plus, it comes in a smaller 70g version for just £31.

2. A Foodie's Heaven

Cinnamon Doughnuts
£27.97
|
Royal Essence
Transport yourself straight to the seaside with this delicious baked cinnamon blend. With a burn time of up to 80 hours and a secret jewel hidden inside, this is one worth lighting.

3. An Intimate Scent

Sweet Nothings
£23.99
|
Yankee Candle
If you long to feel the sensation of someone whispering a whole bunch of sweet nothings in your ear, but are lacking said someone, this candle is the next best thing. A warm scent with lotus blossom, vanilla, and musk, you can buy it in five different sizes to suit all your needs.

4. A Real Throwback

Cannabis
£16
|
Malin + Goetz
Earthy, smoky, rich: this budget-friendly candle will instantly remind you of lazy summer afternoons and heady student days. There's no THC in it, but there is plenty of black pepper, bergamot, sandalwood, and patchouli. Invest in the bigger size for £42.

5. A Springtime Sensation

Fable Candles Fresh Cut Grass
£7.49
|
Etsy
Swap lawn mowing for this pure grassy scent. It's especially ideal for times when it's too cold to experience actual nature.

6. An Empowering Choice

Lipstick
£28
|
Floral Street
"That feeling you get when you wear bold lipstick" is how Floral Street describes this vibrant mix of vanilla, leather, magnolia, and peach. Light it up and feel your best.

7. A 'Stranger Things' Feel

Underground Travel
£25
|
Tom Dixon
Enter the Upside Down with this dark and woody fragrance. Combining cardamom and ginger, it's a fresh scent you won't forget in a hurry.