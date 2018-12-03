7 Tattoos That Tattoo Artists Actually Hate Doing

There's a lot that goes into getting some fresh, new ink. When it comes to the tattooing itself, tattoo artists have had tons of experience when it comes to tattoo faux pas. Surprisingly, there are some tattoos that tattoo artists absolutely hate doing, so be aware the next time you go into the tattoo shop.

All in all, tattoo artists look to create one of a kind, creative, and unique works of art on their customers, and their number one rule is to be original. According to author and tattoo expert Lisa Barretta, tattooists don't like flash art because it's stereotypical and can lack originality. "Be original and express yourself with your tattoo, after all, tattoos represent your inner archetypes, the thresholds you cross in your life's journey, and they are for all intents and purposes, a reflection of your life's story," Barretta says.

After all, when it comes to tattoos, your tattoo artists know best. They are skilled professionals, with a keen eye for detail, quality, and design. And their opinions are valid (and helpful if you're in the market for new ink).

So, if you're looking for your newest tattoo, it can be helpful to keep these things in mind. Here are the seven tattoos that tattoo artists hate doing. You may want to re-think your potential ink if it does fall into one of these categories.

1.White Ink Tattoos Eugenio Marongiu/Shutterstock According to Nick Santiago of Black Sparrow Tattoo Studio, white ink tattoos don't heal well. What's more, by the time the ink heals, the design may be completely gone since white isn't "as full of contrast," as the standard tattoo ink, Santiago says. Even if the tattoo does remain after it heals, it may change drastically as you get older.

2 One Word Tattoos Africa Studio/Shutterstock "One word cliche tattoos are just not an artistic way of expressing oneself," Santiago says. "In my opinion, I'd much rather be challenged to create a custom, honest, individualized expression." So next time you're looking for a simple tat, it may be worth taking a second to think outside of the box.

3 Tattoos That Are Too Dark And/Or Macabre Lena Pan/Shutterstock According to Barretta, tattoos that are too dark and macabre might freak some tattooists out because they don't want to connect into that energy. "After all, creating art in itself holds a very potent energy since tattooing is at its roots, a 'blood ceremony,' where there is an equal exchange of energy between the tattooist and the client," Barretta says.

4 Infinity Symbols Africa Studio/Shutterstock According to Santiago, infinity tattoos are simple, overdone, and way too Google-able. "There are plenty of ways to express infinity or something lasting forever," Santiago says. In other words, it may be worth it to hop outside of your comfort zone and think more abstract if you're looking for a design that expresses infinity.

5 Partner's Name IvanRiver While you may think it'd be a good idea to get your partner's name tattooed on your body, you may want to rethink the permanent ink. What's more, an ex's name is one of the most commonly removed tattoos according to laser surgeons. Instead of a partner's name, Santiago says try getting the names of children or parents because they're not as interchangeable as relationships.

6 Finger Tattoos Lucas Ribeiro Avila/Shutterstock Just like white ink tattoos, finger tattoos tend not to last, Santiago says. Since we use our hands so much and wash them so frequently, the tattoo has a much higher chance of fading. The skin on your fingers doesn't have as much fat as other parts of your body, which means that you may need to touch up your tattoo every so often if you do decide to get a finger tattoo.