Saturday is Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan's 59h birthday. Kagan was the last of President Obama's Supreme Court nominees to be confirmed — or even given a hearing — by the Senate, and has emerged as a crucial liberal vote on the closely-divided court. But there are many things about Kagan you may not have known.

A graduate of Princeton, Oxford and Harvard, Kagan clerked at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and taught at the University of Chicago Law School before working at various capacities in the Clinton White House. Clinton later nominated her to serve on the D.C. circuit court of appeals, but the Senate never took up her nomination, and she eventually returned to academia.

As a Supreme Court Justice, Kagan has cast several tie-breaking votes on historic cases. In the 2011 case National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius, Kagan voted with the majority to uphold Obamacare's individual mandate, effectively saving the law from collapse. Three years later, she joined the majority decision in Obergefell v Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Both cases were decided on a 5-4 vote, the narrowest of possible margins on the court.

But historic decisions aside, there's a lot more about Kagan you might not know.

She Was The First Female Solicitor General Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images Before Obama named Kagan to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by John Paul Stevens, he appointed her to serve as the U.S. Solicitor General. She was confirmed, and became the first woman to serve in the position. However, she only stayed in the position for a little over a year before leaving for the high court.

She Loves Comic Books Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images News/Getty Images Kagan has spoken about her love for comic books, and said at a 2012 event that "there basically are no comic book action hero movies that I have not seen." She's singled out The Avengers as one of her favorites, and sprinkled a bunch of puns and inside jokes about Spider-Man into a decision she wrote for case involving Marvel Entertainment.

She's The Only Sitting Justice With No Previous Judicial Experience Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images This one's pretty self-explanatory. Although Kagan clerked at the D.C. circuit and has plenty of legal experience, she never actually served as a judge before Obama appointed her to the high court. She's the first justice since William Rehnquist, who was appointed in 1972, to land at the Supreme Court despite having no prior judicial experience.

She Had A Frozen Yogurt Machine Installed In The SCOTUS Cafeteria Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Yup. She did. And really, who can blame her? Every cafeteria should have a frozen yogurt machine.

She's The Only Sitting Justice Who's Never Been Married Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images News/Getty Images Although fellow justice Sonia Sotomayor, another Obama appointee, is also unmarried, Kagan is the only sitting justice to have never tied the knot. She doesn't have any kids, either.