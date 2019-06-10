7 Things You Can Get To Match With Your Dog
Who needs friends when you have a dog? I don't mean to dismiss human interaction, but... we don't really need it and let's be honest: It doesn't compare to canine companionship. If your best friend has four legs and you two are basically inseparable, you're going to want these seven things you can get to match with your dog. From clothing to accessories, these adorable dog-and-owner wearables will allow the world to see just how codependent you and your dog are — I mean, just how much you two care about each other.
I'm totes not trying to rain on the adorable parade that's about to happen, but before we move on, here are a few gentle reminders:
Not All Dogs Like Wearing Clothes Or Accessories
Some like them better than others, while a few absolutely refuse to wear them. Remember, your dog’s comfort should be your priority when it comes to dressing up. If they act sad or uncomfortable while wearing things that you bought for them, then maybe consider letting them be beautiful in all their natural nakedness.
Monitor Your Pupper For Safety Reasons
Before putting clothes on, make sure that they're the right size for them. A scarf or collar that’s too tight could potentially put their health at risk. If you’re ordering online, sizing charts are typically included. Use them!Also, don’t leave your dog unsupervised, especially if they’re wearing clothes. Some dogs love exploring, and clothes could accidentally get tangled on things like branches while they’re out on an adventure.
Monitor Your Dog’s Temperature
Dogs have natural coats to self-regulate, and sometimes, adding too many layers can make them too warm. Some dogs with thinner fur, on the other hand, might need additional clothes to keep them cozy.
Check the Materials
There are some materials that your dog might not like on them, so read the description before you purchase. Again, your dog’s comfort should be your top priority.
OK, now that we've got the boring details out of the way ... here are some matching items you and your doggo can rock together.
1. Friendship Collar and Bracelet
2. Pajamas
Matching Dog and Human Pajama Lounge Wear
$53.99
The Woof Warehouse
Made from high-quality flannel, these warm and comfy pajamas are the perfect sleepwear for you and your furry baby. They're available in a variety of designs, and you can buy multiple sets for the both of you to wear every night of the week. You didn't think one set would suffice, did you?
3. T-Shirts
Alligator Matching Dog Fashion
$50.79
Etsy
Turn heads while strolling in the park or walking around the mall with these alligator-matching t-shirts. Also perfect when you’re attending parties, this adorable shirt is a great buy for you and your little pup. A definite must-have. Sold by PabloandCoBoutique.
4. Bathrobes
Owner Dressing Gown/Bathrobe
$1.06
Etsy
OMG. You have to have this. Done with your shower? Lounging around the house? Do it in style with these matching robes. Made from fleece, this robe is ultra-comfy, making it the perfect ensemble for relaxing at home. It's available in four colors, and it's perfect in every way. Sold by ThePoshPawsCompany.
5. Scarves
6. Hats
Crochet Dog Hats With Matching Owners Hat
$24.99
Etsy
Perfect for wintertime, these fashionable dog and owner matching hats will keep you super warm. They're also excellent for your #OOTD Instagram post. This hat will showcase how close you and your furry friend are. Bonus: The dog hats have ear holes so they're comfortable to wear. Sold by kamsstorecom.
7. Dog Tag and Necklace
Lux Accessories PAWtners in Crime Partners Necklace Matching Dog Tag Collar Keychain
$11.95
Amazon
An excellent accessory for you and your favorite furball, this dog tag and matching necklace have the words “Pawtners in Crime” engraved on them. They're beautiful, luxurious, affordable, and a wonderful addition to you and your pawtner’s matching outfits. One goes around your neck. The other clips onto Fido's collar. Woof.