7 Things Your Body Is Trying To Tell You If You Sweat A Lot

It can be frustrating to be that person who always breaks out into a sweat while everyone else seems to stay dry. Although some sweat is common, there are cases where people sweat more frequently then others, and it's worth paying attention to the reasons you may be sweating a lot. Usually sweating is harmless and no cause for alarm, but if it's becoming excessive or causing an issue in your everyday life, you want to dig deep into why, and what it may mean for your health.

"You will know if you are someone who sweats more than [usual] when your clothing becomes drenched at normal room temperature, your palms or feet are clammy all the time, or you frequently have bacterial or fungal skin infections due to excessive moisture of your skin," Dr. Kelenne Tuitt, tells Bustle. "Many times, you have to change your clothing frequently, or you wear dark clothing to avoid noticeable sweat markings. In most cases, it is unknown what causes these symptoms. However, underlying health conditions should be ruled out."

The only way to truly know why you're sweating so much is to see a doctor. But there are some common reasons to consider. Here are seven things your body is trying to tell you if you sweat a lot, according to experts.

1 You're Stressed Natalia Lebedinskaia/shutterstock All that sweat may just be a side effect of how you're feeling. After all, stress and anxiety can manifest themselves physically, oftentimes in the form of sweating. "When we are stressed, sweat is produced by apocrine glands, which are found in certain areas of the armpits," Dr. Clare Morrison of MedExpress, tells Bustle. "This type of sweat contains fat and protein that mix with bacteria on our skin, producing that unpleasant smell you usually find yourself with."

2 Your Thyroid Levels Are Too High ESB Professional/Shutterstock Excess sweating can be a sign of a thyroid issue, particularly an overactive thyroid, also known as hyperthyroidism. "Since thyroid hormones control the bodies metabolic rate, the higher the thyroid levels, the faster the metabolism, and the more sweating that will occur," Dr. Michael Jay Nusbaum, MD FACS, FASMBS, tells Bustle.

3 You're Experiencing A Side Effect Of Medication Alexxndr/Shutterstock If you're sweating a lot, you may want to consider any medications you may be taking — sweating can be a common side effect of different medicines. "Psychiatric drugs, blood pressure medications, as well as some antibiotics can all cause excessive sweating," says Dr. Nusbaum.

4 You Have Low Blood Sugar RK-studio/Shutterstock Your blood sugar level may be to blame for all that moisture. "Sweating, along with cold and clammy skin, is a symptom of low blood sugar," Dr. Morrison says. "You can normally bring your blood sugar back up by eating or drinking something, but if it continues to drop, you will notice other more serious symptoms."

5 Your Hormones May Be Off Stock-Asso/Shutterstock Your hormones may also be responsible for making you sweat, whether it's a specific time in your cycle, changes like menopause, or even pregnancy. "Menopause can cause hot flashes and sweating due to changes in estrogen levels," Dr. Janette Nesheiwat tells Bustle. Women especially experience excessive sweating during their premenopausal period, due to rapidly decreasing estrogen levels, Dr. Nusbaum says.

6 You May Have An Infection Or Other Disease Rocketclips, Inc./Shutterstock Although sweating is usually harmless, in some, more rare cases, it can indicate a larger health problem. "Infections such as HIV or Tuberculosis can cause fevers," Dr. Tuitt says. "Cancer such as lymphomas, leukemias and carcinoid tumors of the adrenal glands can all cause increased sweating." These are all rare cases for excess sweating, but they should be ruled out with a doctor just to be safe.