7 Tie-Dye Dress Styles That Will Be Huge This Summer

By Ryan Gale
With DIY activities on the rise, it's no surprise that tie-dye dresses are having a moment. But the style, which rose to prominence in the '60s, is much more elevated than your typical dip-dyed shirt and socks. Designers are embracing the trend to give all your favorite style staples a colorful, retro flair, including eyelet minis, silk maxis, and everything in between. And the prints are sophisticated, too: splashy watercolor, rainbow ombré, and more.

If you're hesitant to embrace the look, know that tie-dye is more versatile than you'd every image. Tie-dye prints run the gamut from subtle to bold, and this season's dress styles come in casual, dressy, and sporty silhouettes. If you love a Bohemian aesthetic, why not go for a lace-trimmed maxi dress with yellow and orange ombré tie-dye? A fan of the classic LWD, try a puff-sleeve mini with a subtle watercolor take on the print. Looking for a dress fit for a night out with your friends? Invest in a slip dress with an eye-catching print in contrasting colors.

Below, find the top seven tie-dye dress styles to add to your wardrobe this summer.

Slip Dresses

Courtesy of Dannijo

Indulge in the boudoir-inspired trend, but make it a little more playful with a tie-dye option this Summer.

Lulu's Sweet Sunsets Blue and Orange Tie-Dye Tie-Strap Midi Slip Dress
$65
|
Lulu's
Cami NYC Raven Rainbow Slip Dress
$298
|
Saks
Azalea Anya Tie Dye Slip Dress
$89
|
The Drop
French Connection Satin Tie-Dyed Dress
$59
|
Bloomingdales

Shirt Dress

Courtesy of Torrid

Make your tie-dye number slightly more tailored with a button-front, collared shirt dress.

Lulu's Carefree Lifestyle Purple Tie-Dye Shirt Dress
$55
|
Lulu's
MSGM Collared Shirt Dress
$385
|
Shopbop
Nanushka Tie-Dye Shirt Dess
$386
|
Farfetch
Strateas Carlucci Tie-Dye Silk Shirt Dress
$246
|
Farfetch

Ruching

Courtesy of Loveshackfancy

Whether allover ruching or a single waist band or shoulder detail, consider adding a bit more texture to your tie-dye look with a ruched dress.

Lulu's x Lush Ruffle Luck Blue Tie-Dye Ruffled Midi Dress
$48
|
Lulu's
The East Order Joplin Tie Dye Midi Dress
$198
|
ASOS
Loveshackfancy Celia Dress
$255
|
Loveshackfancy
English Factory Tie Dye Fitted Sleeveless Dress
$63
|
Shopbop

Sleeveless

Courtesy of Ritsua

For the hottest days of summer, make sure to have a sleeveless dress (or five!) on hand. Added bonus if you choose one with contrasting straps and a flirty ruffle hem.

Universal Thread Sleeveless Dress
$20
|
Target
Raviya Tie-Dye Handkerchief-Hem Cover-Up Dress
$27
|
Macy's
Pitusa Tie-Dye Cover-Up Dress
$101
|
Saks
Athleta Santorini Thera Printed Dress
$89
|
Athleta

Maxi

Courtesy of Sea New York

Go boho this summer with a tie-dye dress that grazes the floor. Add sunglasses and neutral flats and you're good to go.

Sea Zelda Long Sleeve Dress
$298
|
Shopbop
Young Fabulous & Broke Siren Dress
$228
|
Shopbop
Sundry Asymmetrical Tiered Dress
$240
|
Shopbop
ASOS Design Beach Maxi Caftan
$48
|
ASOS

Midi

Courtesy of Afrm

For daytime with sneakers or nighttime with heels, try an elegant midi silhouette. It’s the timeless classic made even more vibrant by way of a tie-dye pattern.

Wilt Tonal Tie Dye Easy Dress
$205
|
Shopbop
Cinq a Sept Tie-Dye Midi Dress
$234
|
Farfetch
Afrm Lola Leopard Print Cutout Detail Long Sleeve Midi Dress
$138
|
Nordstrom
All Saints Benno Tie Due T-Shirt 2 in 1 Slip Midi Dress
$180
|
ASOS

Mini

Courtesy of MSGM

Be fun and flirty with a mini dress in any style. Puff sleeves and a bright color make the look even more modern.

Astr the Label Mon Cherri Floral Print Tie Shoulder Minidress
$118
|
Nordstrom
Young Fabulous & Broke Lena Ruched Tie-Dye Dress
$185
|
Bloonmingdales
MSGM Tie-Dye Mini Dress
$259
|
Farfetch
Afrm Rilo Ruched Minidress
$128
|
Nordstrom