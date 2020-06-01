7 Tie-Dye Dress Styles That Will Be Huge This Summer

With DIY activities on the rise, it's no surprise that tie-dye dresses are having a moment. But the style, which rose to prominence in the '60s, is much more elevated than your typical dip-dyed shirt and socks. Designers are embracing the trend to give all your favorite style staples a colorful, retro flair, including eyelet minis, silk maxis, and everything in between. And the prints are sophisticated, too: splashy watercolor, rainbow ombré, and more.

If you're hesitant to embrace the look, know that tie-dye is more versatile than you'd every image. Tie-dye prints run the gamut from subtle to bold, and this season's dress styles come in casual, dressy, and sporty silhouettes. If you love a Bohemian aesthetic, why not go for a lace-trimmed maxi dress with yellow and orange ombré tie-dye? A fan of the classic LWD, try a puff-sleeve mini with a subtle watercolor take on the print. Looking for a dress fit for a night out with your friends? Invest in a slip dress with an eye-catching print in contrasting colors.

Below, find the top seven tie-dye dress styles to add to your wardrobe this summer.

Slip Dresses Courtesy of Dannijo Indulge in the boudoir-inspired trend, but make it a little more playful with a tie-dye option this Summer.

Shirt Dress Courtesy of Torrid Make your tie-dye number slightly more tailored with a button-front, collared shirt dress.

Ruching Courtesy of Loveshackfancy Whether allover ruching or a single waist band or shoulder detail, consider adding a bit more texture to your tie-dye look with a ruched dress.

Sleeveless Courtesy of Ritsua For the hottest days of summer, make sure to have a sleeveless dress (or five!) on hand. Added bonus if you choose one with contrasting straps and a flirty ruffle hem.

Maxi Courtesy of Sea New York Go boho this summer with a tie-dye dress that grazes the floor. Add sunglasses and neutral flats and you're good to go.

Midi Courtesy of Afrm For daytime with sneakers or nighttime with heels, try an elegant midi silhouette. It’s the timeless classic made even more vibrant by way of a tie-dye pattern.