If you're looking for some low-key yet still helpful travel prep inspiration, look no further than helpful suggestions from Tone It Up founders Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott. If you're not already obsessed, Tone It Up is a fitness and lifestyle community that empowers women to live healthy and happy lifestyles with the guidance of two kick-ass fitness professionals who also happen to be BFFs. Karena and Katrina lead the mission with blogs, videos, and tutorials that make staying active and eating smart a choice that's actually fun and fulfilling for women across the country.

In an effort to share their message, Karena and Katrina do a lot of traveling. In order for them to stay true to their healthy routines while on the go, they have to do a lot of prep work. If you have a trip coming up and are worried about how it might throw your healthy lifestyle off balance, read on to see what Karena and Katrina told Bustle they pack to keep themselves on track. You never know what will be available to you when you travel, so certain things that can help you stay calm, focused and comfortable should go with you wherever you go. Here's what Karena and Katrina never leave home without:

Karena Dawn's Essentials Essential Oils: "I’ve been using essential oils for years, and I always pack them when I travel! I love eucalyptus to feel energized after a long plane ride. I keep citrus oil on hand because it relieves stress — perfect for staying calm in busy airports!" Scented Candle: "One of my favorite things to do is to draw up a relaxing bubble bath at a hotel! The scent of a lavender candle helps me unwind after a long day of travel." A Book: "I never leave home for a trip without a good book. One of my favorites is Year of Miracles: Daily Devotions and Reflections by Marianne Williamson. I like to start each day reading a daily devotion with my coffee in the morning. I also love The Four Agreements and revisit it often."