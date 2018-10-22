7 Travel Essentials To Help You Feel Your Best On Any Trip, According To Tone It Up Founders Karena & Katrina
If you're looking for some low-key yet still helpful travel prep inspiration, look no further than helpful suggestions from Tone It Up founders Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott. If you're not already obsessed, Tone It Up is a fitness and lifestyle community that empowers women to live healthy and happy lifestyles with the guidance of two kick-ass fitness professionals who also happen to be BFFs. Karena and Katrina lead the mission with blogs, videos, and tutorials that make staying active and eating smart a choice that's actually fun and fulfilling for women across the country.
In an effort to share their message, Karena and Katrina do a lot of traveling. In order for them to stay true to their healthy routines while on the go, they have to do a lot of prep work. If you have a trip coming up and are worried about how it might throw your healthy lifestyle off balance, read on to see what Karena and Katrina told Bustle they pack to keep themselves on track. You never know what will be available to you when you travel, so certain things that can help you stay calm, focused and comfortable should go with you wherever you go. Here's what Karena and Katrina never leave home without:
Karena Dawn's Essentials
Essential Oils: "I’ve been using essential oils for years, and I always pack them when I travel! I love eucalyptus to feel energized after a long plane ride. I keep citrus oil on hand because it relieves stress — perfect for staying calm in busy airports!"
Scented Candle: "One of my favorite things to do is to draw up a relaxing bubble bath at a hotel! The scent of a lavender candle helps me unwind after a long day of travel."
A Book: "I never leave home for a trip without a good book. One of my favorites is Year of Miracles: Daily Devotions and Reflections by Marianne Williamson. I like to start each day reading a daily devotion with my coffee in the morning. I also love The Four Agreements and revisit it often."
Katrina Scott's Essentials
Water Bottle: "It’s so important to stay hydrated when you travel. Water boosts your metabolism, ups your energy levels, and keeps your skin hydrated and glowing while you're flying. I always pack my own water bottle so I can keep refilling it throughout the day."
Booty Bands: "Working out helps me feel energized and centered when I travel. I stash these Booty Bands in my carryon for a quick booty toning session in my hotel room. Karena and I have even used them for some bonus squats at the airport!"
Eye Patches: "I love these eye patches by Peter Thomas Roth and I always wear them during a flight and for a spa night at the hotel. They contain hyaluronic acid, so they're super hydrating and brightening."
Travel Snacks: "My carry-on is always packed with healthy snacks. Some of my favorites are homemade trail mix portioned out into individual bags, kale chips, dried fruit, sliced apple with mini almond butter packs, and meal prepped protein mini muffins. All of these options are easy to pack and take on the go!"