7 Vegan Beauty Products To Try During Veganuary 2020

By Lollie King
Klaus Vedfelt/Getty

It's Vegnauary, which means people are shunning their meat or animal-based products in favour of animal based goodness. While the focus of Veganuary is usually on food products, there are changes that we can make to our other parts of our daily routines to support the vegan movement also, including when it comes to our beauty and wellness. This may come as a surprise, but not all beauty products are all completely plant based, even if they're cruelty free, so always pay attention to the labels. Here are the best vegan beauty products to get your Veganuary 2020 started.

If you aren't totally familiar with all the phrasing around beauty products, green news site Tree Hugger has some very useful explanations. According to them, cruelty free means "that the ingredients/components and final product have not been tested on animals. It refers to the testing process, not the ingredients." Vegan, on the other hand, means "that a product does not contain any animal products or animal-derived ingredients. It describes the ingredients, rather than the production process." This means that products cannot contain the ingredients such as beeswax, honey, lanolin, milk, carmine, keratin, or sugar that has been cured using charred bones.

Below are 7 products to incorporate into your beauty routine if you're hoping to go vegan for January and maybe beyond.

1. Anastasia Beverly Hills Foundation

Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation
£43
|
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Think of the best foundation you've ever tried, because I'm betting you that this can top it. A medium coverage that can be built up but feels weightless on the skin. This product comes in loads of shades, so you'll definitely find your match.

2. Foreo Vegan Smart Mask

Foreo Acai Berry Mask
£19
£14
|
Selfridges
This product is designed to be used in conjunction with Foreo's UFO masking device and honestly it's a bit of a game changer. This mask is part of a Farm to Face collection with a focus on finding nourishing vegan skin care that really works, and it does.

3. White Glo Pure & Natural Whitening Toothpaste

White Glo Pure and Natural Whitening Toothpaste
£6
|
White Glo
Interestingly, a lot of toothpastes (especially whitening ones) aren't actually vegan, so enter White Glo. Always free from chemicals, it contains natural cleansers and even comes with a eco-friendly, bamboo toothbrush.

4. Alchemy Oil

Grapefruit Hair Remedy
£35
|
Alchemy Oils
If your hair is needing a little TLC after the festive season, look no further. This is the perfect product to unwind with and even use for a head massage. Lucky for us, the entire Alchemy range is vegan, so have a browse around their site.

5. Tandem More Than Moisturiser

Tandem More Than Moisturiser
£18
|
Tandem
This is seriously good for skin and acts as a pretty great primer pre makeup. It's super delicate and lightweight and definitely won't leave your skin looking greasy.

6. Only Curls Travel Mini Collection

Only Curls Mini Travel Collection
£30
|
Only Curls
These products are packed full of goodness and offer only the best for curly hair. They will keep your curls moisturised and soft and of course bouncy. If you have curly hair this is a must try.

7. OG Vegan Shellac

OG Vegan Shellac In Pink Peony
£12.95
|
Nail Supply UK
It's sad to think that most shellac colours actually aren't vegan. Luckily this range by OG is and has a huge range of colours that you'll be able to try.