7 Waterproof Jackets For Autumn 2019 That'll Keep You Warm, Dry, & Stylish AF

By Lollie King
And just like that we wave goodbye to summer for another year. The grey, chilly weather and darker nights have already started to creep in and although it's a great shame it means we need to equip ourselves for the cold season. With the British weather being so unpredictable, it's important to have a jacket that works as an all rounder, which means making sure you warm (but not too warm), guaranteeing you're dry from the rain, and, of course, keeping your style creds in tact. So here are the waterproof jackets for autumn 2019 that you'll actually want to wear. Because you can't go another autumn wearing that hand-me-down anorak.

It's the awkward time between summer and autumn where it's a little cold but no one is too sure what to wear, but a jacket is becoming a total necessity in these climes. As we look ahead to what feels like the endless wintery months we are tasked with the burden of choosing coats. While we might fall in love with a faux fur coat or a duster jacket, practicality is key and, with the incoming drizzle, we need something to shelter us from the storms.

Luckily, there are loads of options out there, from leather to PVC. Check out my pick of the best below.

Water Repellent Quilted Coat
£79.99
|
Mango
This isn't bad at all for the price and the jacket will take you from autumn to winter and every cold clime in between. You won't get caught out in the rain with this one because it has a hood. If you're looking for comfort, look no further because this honestly looks like a belted duvet so you'll stay warm, comfortable and stylish.
Faux Leather Overshirt
£49.99
|
ZARA
This thick overshirt is super trendy, you'll look like you came straight from LFW. With all the pockets it comes with you'll definitely have enough space for all your things. I would pair this with jeans or black trousers,
Contrast Vinyl Trench
£79
|
TOPSHOP
This vinyl jacket, though. If you're looking for something that isn't your usual run-of-the mill black jacket this autumn, Topshop's olive-toned option is the perfect choice. You can dress this up with a pair of heels or dress it down with trainers and jeans. I'm obsessed.
Red Cropped Vinyl Puffer
£45
|
PrettyLittleThing
Is it me or does the red in this bomber scream autumn? Its quite thick so its got you covered for when the temperature drops, but this pop of colour will seriously brighten up your AW19 wardrobe. Pair this will neutral colours and you're good to go.
Brown Faux Leather Biker Jacker
£60
£40
|
River Island
This classic biker jacket is welcoming autumn in just the right way. It's super stylish and, if you really want to try some new autumn trends, pair with different shades of beige and cream.
Parka With Detachable Faux Fur Lining
£70
£52.50
|
ASOS
No coat or jacket collection would be complete without a parka, right? The addition of the detachable fur hood to this design makes this a winner for both autumn and winter. It's definitely going to keep you warm and dry, and the best part? This will literally go with any and everything you want to wear.

Hooded Longline Padded Coat
£60
|
Simply Be
This jacket in mustard is the perfect autumnal shade. It's a little different but there is no doubt that this will keep you warm and sheltered from the rain. It looks super comfortable and would be perfect for going for a coffee (pumpkin spiced or otherwise) on an autumnal day.