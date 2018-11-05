Tuesday's the big day. The makeup of Congress hinges entirely on who voters across the country elect to the 435 seats in the House of Representatives and the roughly one-third of Senate seats up for election. If you want to stay on top of what's happening on Election Day, there are myriad ways to follow the midterm election results as they roll in Tuesday night.

With so many crucial races across the country, it's nearly impossible to track each one closely; it's more manageable to follow a news network or political analyst that will do the heavy lifting for you. And don't worry, you don't have to watch political pundits talk about the potential outcomes for hours on end if that stresses you out.

As you may recall from the 2016 election, final tallies tend to come in early the next morning, so the nation probably won't know which party will hold control of the House until Wednesday. Polls in certain states close at 7 p.m. local time, however, and some races could be called Tuesday night.

How you follow the midterm results depends entirely on how you prefer to stay up-to-date on the news. Here are a few options to consider.

Turn On The TV Jason Bahr/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Naturally, the focus of every national news station on Tuesday will be the midterm election; and depending on what you're into, there's probably a news station that fits the bill. While CNN and Fox News usually feature pundits from opposing sides of the aisle, C-SPAN's coverage will be more straightforward on Election Day.

Check Politico's Live Election Map Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images Politico will be updating its Election Day page with results in real time, as well as keeping up with state maps on Tuesday. If you want to check what's happening by state, county, and even district, this is a good bet.

Read FiveThirtyEight's Live Blog Nate Silver's website FiveThirtyEight may not have accurately called the 2016 presidential election, but it is a reliable source of data if you're looking for a live blog to follow on Election Day. The blog makes it easy to see results from across the country all in one place.

Follow The AP On Twitter Mark Makela/Getty Images News/Getty Images Throughout the night, the Associated Press will call individual races and tweet out the results. If you want to keep up with which candidates win without any extra commentary, follow the AP's main Twitter account here.

Open The Apple News App Stephen Lam/Getty Images News/Getty Images Apple News has developed an Election Night hub that will shift at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday night to showcase new custom features. The hub, which will include a full results feed while focusing on House, Senate, and gubernatorial races, is a good option for anyone who wants access to multiple different sources in one place.

Hop Over To Snapchat Carl Court/Getty Images News/Getty Images On top of helping voters find their polling place on Election Day, Snapchat will also cover the results on Discover with live streams from The Washington Post and local TEGNA stations in Florida, Georgia, and Texas. Its original series Good Luck America will also air new episodes throughout the night to share the latest updates.