7 Ways To Follow Midterm Election 2018 Results As They Roll In
Tuesday's the big day. The makeup of Congress hinges entirely on who voters across the country elect to the 435 seats in the House of Representatives and the roughly one-third of Senate seats up for election. If you want to stay on top of what's happening on Election Day, there are myriad ways to follow the midterm election results as they roll in Tuesday night.
With so many crucial races across the country, it's nearly impossible to track each one closely; it's more manageable to follow a news network or political analyst that will do the heavy lifting for you. And don't worry, you don't have to watch political pundits talk about the potential outcomes for hours on end if that stresses you out.
As you may recall from the 2016 election, final tallies tend to come in early the next morning, so the nation probably won't know which party will hold control of the House until Wednesday. Polls in certain states close at 7 p.m. local time, however, and some races could be called Tuesday night.
How you follow the midterm results depends entirely on how you prefer to stay up-to-date on the news. Here are a few options to consider.
Turn On The TV
Naturally, the focus of every national news station on Tuesday will be the midterm election; and depending on what you're into, there's probably a news station that fits the bill. While CNN and Fox News usually feature pundits from opposing sides of the aisle, C-SPAN's coverage will be more straightforward on Election Day.
Check Politico's Live Election Map
Politico will be updating its Election Day page with results in real time, as well as keeping up with state maps on Tuesday. If you want to check what's happening by state, county, and even district, this is a good bet.
Read FiveThirtyEight's Live Blog
Nate Silver's website FiveThirtyEight may not have accurately called the 2016 presidential election, but it is a reliable source of data if you're looking for a live blog to follow on Election Day. The blog makes it easy to see results from across the country all in one place.
Follow The AP On Twitter
Throughout the night, the Associated Press will call individual races and tweet out the results. If you want to keep up with which candidates win without any extra commentary, follow the AP's main Twitter account here.
Open The Apple News App
Apple News has developed an Election Night hub that will shift at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday night to showcase new custom features. The hub, which will include a full results feed while focusing on House, Senate, and gubernatorial races, is a good option for anyone who wants access to multiple different sources in one place.
Hop Over To Snapchat
On top of helping voters find their polling place on Election Day, Snapchat will also cover the results on Discover with live streams from The Washington Post and local TEGNA stations in Florida, Georgia, and Texas. Its original series Good Luck America will also air new episodes throughout the night to share the latest updates.
Peek A Handy Voter Turnout Tracker
The environmental advocacy nonprofit NextGen America will track voter turnout among people between the ages of 18 to 35 in 41 "youth-dense precincts" on Election Day to gauge voter enthusiasm, according to its website. It will update its voter turnout tracker throughout the day.
However you decide to follow the midterm results, don't forget to take breaks if it starts to stress you out. Gluing your eyes to your phone or laptop for hours on end won't help anything.