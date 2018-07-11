It's easy to get incredibly sweaty in this never-ending heatwave. And while deodorant can prevent any nasty odours, you'll probably still be turning to your favourite perfume in order to give off a much more enticing scent. Oh, and spraying it. And spraying it. Then maybe just once more. But no matter how many times you press down on that bottle, the scent seems to disappear in a flash. Thankfully, there are some ways to make your perfume last longer in the summer.

So why is it that fragrances seem to evaporate into thin air as soon as the temperature rises? Well, it's all to do with sweat. "Heat and humidity enhance natural sweat that destroys fragrances," master perfumer Francis Kurkdjian explained to Vogue.

Although there's not much you can do about your body's natural sweating function, you can think a little harder about the type of perfume you're using, where you're applying it, and how you're storing those all-important bottles. Turns out that these three things will work wonders when it comes to creating a longer lasting scent.

But what other hacks are there? Well, I scoured the internet for the best tips from fragrance experts that'll leave you smelling fresh all summer long. From belly button application to the usefulness of lip balm, some are admittedly a little weird. Then again, what hack isn't?

1 The Power Of Moisturiser Lumina/Stocksy It's a well-known fact in beauty circles that dry skin is one of the worst environments for fragrances. This is because moisture is needed in order to lock the scent in. Of course, it's easy for the sun to leave skin feeling pretty dry. But all you have to do to counteract the effects is slap on some moisturiser and let your perfume do its thing. Products like sunscreen and body lotion can (and will) make the scent last longer, The Perfume Shop's fragrance expert Rebecca Richmond told The Sun.

2 Get Innovative With Your Application Lumina/Stocksy When it's hot outside, it's inevitable that you'll be slathering yourself in sunscreen. While this is essential for skin protection, it doesn't help when it comes to fragrance, as it masks the scent. Rather than spraying it in the air and walking through the beautiful mist (as I was once told to do), stick to pulse points on your neck, elbows, and wrists. This is where the skin warms up the most, allowing your perfume to stick around for longer. Alternatively, you can spritz a bit behind your knees and even in your belly button. Basically, anywhere warm.

3 Store Your Bottles Correctly Katarina Radovic/Stocksy If you're anything like me, your perfume bottles may just be tidily (make that messily) lined up on your bedside table. Although this might be the most convenient place, it may not be the best location for their lifespan. Anywhere that the sun can reach is basically a no no for fragrance storage, Fragrance Direct told Harper's Bazaar. "Direct sunlight can quickly degrade fragrances and heat also affects them as it breaks down the chemical bonds that give a perfume its scent," revealed a spokesperson. Darker coloured bottles work to preserve the scent for longer but no matter the hue, it's best to store your perfumes in a cool area to keep the smell as strong as it was when you originally bought it. And if you have the room, you can even try keeping them in the fridge.

4 Think About Your Scent Lauren Naefe/Stocksy For those of you who are into light citrus scents, you might want to look away. Founder of the Experimental Perfume Club, Emmannuelle Moeglin, told The Telegraph that these fragrances "will stay on the skin for 10 to 15 minutes" maximum. While you can layer scents of this kind, an alternative is to opt for much heavier perfumes in the summer. Concoctions that are woody, musky, or simply list ingredients that come from hot countries have a lot more staying power. Eau de toilette also isn't great for hot and humid weather. So if you're looking to buy a new perfume just for summer, opting for the more concentrated eau de parfum version may be a better option. Yes, it's more expensive but the bottle is guaranteed to last longer.

5 Grab Some Lip Balm Chelsea Victoria/Stocksy Who knew that the likes of Vaseline could have even more handy uses? According to Kate Evans of Angela Flanders Perfumery, putting just a touch of lip balm on the inside of your wrists or on your neck before spraying your perfume will ensure a longer lasting presence. "The slightly waxy texture helps the fragrance to hold on longer," she explained to The Telegraph.

6 Don't Rub It In Jamie Grill Atlas/Stocksy Remember these three words when applying perfume at any time of the year: Dab, dab, dab. Rubbing it in will only get rid of the scent quicker than you can click your fingers. Perfumer Francis Kurkdjian explained to Vogue that rubbing "heats up the skin, which produces natural enzymes that change the course of the scent." Either dab or let the fragrance sink into your skin in its own time.

7 And Don't Forget Your Hair Giorgio Magini/Stocksy According to Into The Gloss, hair is the best place to spray perfume due to its larger surface area. Plus it creates a scented trail behind you as you walk off. Sounds glamorous, right? Some people have concerns about dousing their hair in alcohol but so little is used that there isn't really anything to worry about. The site explained: "You're applying such a nominal amount of alcohol to the hair that you're not going to be doing much damage."