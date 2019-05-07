7 Weird Things Your Body Can Predict, According To Science

Whether or not people can actually predict the future is debatable. But according to science, you may not need any kind of psychic ability to predict what's going to happen. The human body can do some things you may not even be aware of. As weird as it may sound, your body has the ability to predict certain things.

Before you get too excited, these predictions have nothing to do with how many children you're going to have or how much money you'll be making in 10 years. Instead, it can clue you in to potential health issues down the road and even how long you're going to live.

For instance, a 2018 study published in the journal Neurology found that your eyes can predict a number of different diseases. "Your eyes are the only place in the body where blood vessels can be actively seen, not covered under layers of skin," Dr. Ming Wang, MD, PhD, tells Bustle. "As a result, changes to the blood vessels (arteries and veins) in the eye can be easily viewed and show signs of high blood pressure or high cholesterol." In addition to that, your eyes can also detect diabetes in its early stages.

Your body will drop little hints to make you aware of potential health problems in the future. However, that's not the only thing it can do. So here are some interesting things your body can predict, according to science.

1. The Weather Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Your aching joints may be able to predict the weather. "People who have suffered longstanding joint injuries will often say the can 'feel' that it's going to rain," Dr. Thanu Jey, clinic director at Yorkville Sports Medicine Clinic, tells Bustle. "This can be explained by the structure of your joint itself." Most joints are basically an enclosed capsule with fluid and air inside. The pressure within the joint is different from the pressure outside, so your achy joints can "feel" the barometric pressure changes in the weather before it actually begins to rain or snow, he says. For some people, a change in barometric pressure can also lead to migraines.

2. Danger Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Many people can predict danger or sense when something is off. "It activates the sympathetic nervous system's fight or flight response," Dr. Catherine Jackson, licensed psychologist and board certified neurotherapist, tells Bustle. "The stress levels are raised to get you to act, so you either run or leave (flight) or stay and tough it out (fight)." Either way, our bodies are in "high alert" until the perceived danger goes away.

3. Whether Someone Is "The One" Or Not Andrew Zaeh for Bustle If you're looking for your soulmate, your body has a way of knowing who's right for you or not. "The human body can pick up on signals which can indicate compatibility with a partner," Samantha Morrison, health and wellness expert for Glacier Wellness, tells Bustle. For instance, a 2013 Oxford University study found that kissing can help you determine if someone is for you. Without really thinking about it, your body assesses your partner through their taste and smell. You subconsciously pick up on biological cues for their genetic fitness and compatibility.

4. Content That'll Go Viral Ashley Batz/Bustle A 2019 study published in the Harvard Business Review found that the human body can predict if content will go viral. Researchers conducted a study of 22 people using their Galvanic skin response (GSR), which measures the skin's resistance to mild electrical current. This is important because GSR measures emotional arousal, which is important in determining which type of content goes viral. Researchers showed participants examples of a company's most successful marketing campaigns and their low-performing ones. They found that people had greater Galvanic skin responses to campaigns that went viral, regardless of whether a participant actually said they liked the campaign or not. So if you're looking to make something go viral, make sure it evokes feelings.

5. Near-Future Events Ashley Batz/Bustle You may not be able to "see" into the future in the way that maybe a psychic would. But as a 2017 study published in the journal Nature Communications found, the human brain is constantly predicting events. For instance, if you're walking down the street and you see a kid on their bike speeding towards you, you may immediately brace yourself for impact. Your reaction is a result of your brain predicting what's about to happen. As researchers found, the brain can predict motion by filling in the blanks and playing a situation out at twice the rate of the actual event. So it happens without you realizing it.

6. Spring Is Coming Andrew Zaeh for Bustle If you suffer from seasonal allergies, your body can tell you that spring is coming even before it officially begins. According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, mild winters can cause an early release of pollens. Once you're exposed to pollens, your body will react even if the weather is still fairly cool.