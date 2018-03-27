7 Wellness Retreats That Are Actually Worth The Money

So you’re ready to flee the daily grind, and book that wellness retreat for some rest, maybe some yoga, and definitely some sun. You’ve got loads of options, but which retreats are worth the money? It really depends on what you're looking for, says Rebecca Willa Davis, founder of the recently-launched travel and wellness site The Glassy. "There are so many different kinds of retreats, so the most important thing is to figure out what you want to get out of it," she tells Bustle. "Part of the reason I got into retreats [...] is that it's mostly or entirely women. Whether you’re looking to spend the week doing pilates and sipping margaritas, or you really want to work through some stuff, you’re surrounded by other women who feel the same way and made the same choice."

Figuring out exactly what makes a wellness retreat worth the money (or, heck, the paid time off)? That's a tougher nut to crack, says Davis. The Glassy has a recurring column called "This Retreat's Legit," where the team reviews various wellness retreats and determines exactly that. The key to planning your trip is to strike a balance between your wellness needs, how relaxed or structured you want your days to be while on retreat, and your budget. Check out these eight retreats with an emphasis on wellness, that reviewers say are worth the money.

1 The Pearl Laguna thepearllaguna on Instagram The Pearl Laguna is an award-winning luxury yoga and hiking retreat created by yogis Geo and Katresha Moskios. Nestled in the heart of the ever-so-idyllic Laguna Beach in Southern California, The Pearl offers single and multi-week yoga programs in a posh twelve-bedroom, twelve-bath luxury ashram. Programs emphasize fresh organic meals, yoga and meditation practice, massage treatments, and nature hikes to uplift and rejuvenate guests. The all-inclusive, week-long retreat is priced at $5,500, not including airfare and transportation. This splurge worthy retreat boasts private rooms and baths with organic mattresses and linens, access to infrared saunas, an outdoor jacuzzi, nutritional coaching, and evening events like Tai Chi and sunset yoga.

2 Red Mountain Resort redmtnresort on Instagram Red Mountain Resort in Ivins, Utah, offers a variety of wellness packages, and retreats designed to emphasize your unique needs and preferences while on vacation. Adventure retreats kick off with daily morning hikes, fitness classes, and healthy life classes and events, while health and wellness retreats include a nutrition and exercise program specifically tailored to your health profile and wellness goals. The Red Mountain Essential Retreat starts at $305 per night per person, and all packages include deluxe accommodations, three healthy meals per day, and full use of all the resort amenities.

3 Kripalu Center R&R kripalucenter on Instagram Kripalu Center R&R in Stockbridge, Massachusetts offers the chance to design your own retreat via the prestigious center for yoga training. Packages include daily yoga and movement classes, outdoor activities and workshops, accommodations, daily meals, and full use of the center’s amenities, including walking and hiking trails, saunas, fitness rooms, and a private lakefront beach. Accommodations, including meals, classes, and use of center amenities, start at $311 per night, and total costs include tuition for your chosen program. You can also share a dorm room for as little as $177 per night, according to Kripalu's official website.

4 Kalani Honua Kalani Honua is a nonprofit organization offering wellness and yoga retreats amidst 120 acres of gorgeous jungle in the heart of East Hawaii. Retreats are geared towards education for practitioners; like yoga training sessions (yin, hatha, and kundalini), deep tissue massage, and therapeutic bodywork, and also include amazing choices for vacationers, like their Yoga is for Every Body in June. Their All-Inclusive Kalani Experience Package lets you design your own retreat; offering a choice of over fifty classes, three meals per day, and a daily wellness treatment. Packages start at $125 per night.

5 Pura Vida Retreat And Spa puravidaspa on Instagram Reviewers rave about Pura Vida Retreat and Spa's exquisite mountain top retreat center overlooking Costa Rica's lush Central Valley. The center features twice daily yoga instruction with premiere teachers from around the world, and offers four yoga halls for classes and personal practice. Nightly guests can take classes for $15 per person, and The Mind + Body + Spirit inclusive package includes ziplining, waterfall hikes, yoga classes, spa treatments, room accommodations, and healthy breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffets. According to Pura Vida's website, packages start at $195 per person per night for a three night's stay. Five and seven night's stay packages are also available.