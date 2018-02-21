70 Shockingly Useful Gadgets Under $20 On Amazon

Life-changing gadgets come in two distinct categories: the stuff on your "when I'm a bazillionaire" wishlist, and the surprisingly practical products you can buy on Amazon for under $20 right this second. In column A, you have things like a self-driving car, a basket bed that swings from the ceiling, and a secret bookcase/door that opens into your home theater. In column B, you have — well, everything in this article.

Amazon may not be able to ship you the aforementioned rich-people stuff, but it is filled with impossibly clever products everyone needs to own. Never again will you wrestle with your fitted sheet or struggle to find the correct lid for your travel mug. Suddenly, under-eye circles, spoiled wine, and pancake batter drips become a thing of the past. You can even effectively pee in the dark without turning the overhead light on. Classy life, right?

In conclusion: these brilliant gadgets make your life way easier by fixing problems you didn't even know you had, and you don't even need to dip into your savings to get them. So go ahead, peruse these smart inventions and add them to your cart without guilt, because the categories of "genius" and "affordable" do occasionally overlap.