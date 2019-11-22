70 Unique Gifts On Amazon Prime

It's common to have a small collection of go-to gift ideas that you rely on whenever special occasions or holidays roll around. But there comes a time when you need to refresh that list, because — let's be honest — you can't gift a delicious-smelling lotion every single year. That's why I've been on the lookout for unique gifts on Amazon Prime that are a little more, well, original.

And when I say "original," I really mean it. I'm willing to bet that most of these out-of-the-box products haven't crossed your mind as gifts yet. In fact, you might not have even known that some of them existed — like a pair of gloves with built-in lights for the bicyclist in your life, and an innovative device that chills wine from the inside the bottle. That's OK, though — I have you covered.

Since I know that gift-giving can leave you feeling frazzled (and low on cash), I've made sure that all of these products are available on Amazon Prime. That means there are no shipping fees or wondering if your gift will actually show up in time, because it probably will. Without further ado, take a look at the following Prime products and choose your favorite ones.

1. A Pair Of Gloves With Built-In LED Lights Oct17 LED Flashlight Cycling Gloves $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Illuminate nighttime bike rides with a pair of these flashlight cycling gloves. Flexible and completely waterproof, each of these mitts are outfitted with two LED lights (one on the index finger and one on the thumb). They can even be worn on top of traditional gloves in cooler weather. Simply stretch them over your hands and turn the lights on by the press of a button.

2. This Bamboo Cheese Board That Comes With A Pizza Platter Smirly Cheese Board and Knife Set $33 | Amazon See on Amazon Opt for this cheese board and knife set when you're trying to add a tasty twist to your evening. Constructed entirely out of bamboo, it's great for sharing fruit, crackers, and cheese with guests. The board has a slide-out drawer for storing its stainless steel knives and utensils, so you'll have full use of your surface for food. There's even a pizza board included, along with extra wooden utensils.

3. A Popular Mug That Keeps Beverages Cool For 24 Hours S'well Stainless Steel Travel Mug $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Sip in style with this stainless steel S'well travel mug. The vacuum-insulated, BPA-free container can keep beverages cool for 24 hours (and warm for a solid 12). It's designed with a wide mouth that not only makes it easy to sip, but also allows you to add large ice cubes. Choose from various different colors and designs.

4. This Glitzy Can Cooler That Comes In Tons Of Colors BrüMate Hopsulator Stainless Steel Insulated Can Cooler $23 | Amazon See on Amazon You can wave goodbye to warm drinks once you get your hands on this can cooler. The shimmering stainless steel liner is best used with 12-ounce beer cans, and it'll keep your beverages cool while you're drinking them. Simply slide your can into the opening and secure it with the lock. It can also eliminate the sweaty condensation that you'd typically experience on the exterior of cold cans.

5. A Bottle Stopper That Will Make Your Champagne Last Longer BGMAXimum Champagne Sealer Stopper $9 | Amazon See on Amazon You can have one single glass of champagne and then preserve its fizzling taste with this champagne stopper. Engineered with stainless steel and silicone, the trusty device can be slid into your bottle to create an airtight seal so it's like new. The gadget is also dishwasher safe — but should be washed with cold water.

6. The Spice Rack With Pull-Out Drawers So You Can See What You Have YouCopia Chef's Edition SpiceStack $42 | Amazon See on Amazon Neatly pack away all of your favorite flavors on this spice rack. It has three levels that can store up to 30 full-size spice bottles (or 60 half-size bottles). Each drawer can completely slide out and down to reveal the full rack of spices. That way, you'll know what's inside without moving everything around. Plus, there is no installation or mounting required.

7. A Tea Box With A Clear Lid For Easy Viewing Oceanstar Bamboo Tea Box $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your tea collection neatly organized with this compartmentalized tea box. The bamboo storage container has a total of eight slots — and its acrylic glass lid lets you see directly into the box. One Amazon reviewer wrote, "Perfect! Beautiful, smooth bamboo, a clear lid so you can see your tea, and little magnets that keep it snugly closed."

8. This Silicone Handle For Hot Pots And Pans Crucible Cookware Silicone Hot Handle Holders $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Take extra precaution against cooking burns with this silicone hot handle holder. The dishwasher-safe accessory can be slid onto the handles of scorching pots and pans to prevent you from getting burned — and it's designed to withstand temperatures up to 464 degrees Fahrenheit. The BPA-free attachment is safe to leave on warm handles throughout the entire cooking process, and it won't emit any rubbery smells once it's heated.

9. The Backpack Organizer So You Can Easily Find Your Stuff ZTUJO Felt Backpack Organizer Insert $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Let's face it: Backpacks can get messy, and it eventually becomes hard to find specific items whenever you need them. But when you have this organizer insert, you can designate certain slots for your important belonging. The felt unit is soft and pliable, and it comes in a variety of colors. Plus, it hold items as small as pens (or as large as laptops).

10. An Ergonomic Back Pillow With Adjustable Filling Bucky Baxter Lumbar Ergonomic & Supportive Back Pillow $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Make working an office a little more comfortable with this ergonomic back pillow. The cushion is designed entirely with buckwheat filling that can easily be adjusted to suit your personal comfort level. All you have to do is unzip the cover, remove as much of the filling as you'd like, and then zip it back up. It comes in three colors: black, cherry, and midnight.

11. This Silky Pillowcase That Keeps Your Hair Smooth Celestial Silk Silk Pillowcase $36 | Amazon See on Amazon Sleep in luxury with this highly-rated pillowcase. Made with 100% mulberry silk, it promises to keep your strands smooth and your skin moisturized. Its charmeuse weaving is what gives off that supple feel — and it's even hypoallergenic. Use the side zipper to slide and secure the case onto your pillow, and then enjoy it while you rest.

12. A Classic Board Game With The "Purrfect" Twist Late for the Sky Cat-Opoly $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Do you have someone in your life who is a huge fan of Monopoly (but also loves cats)? If so, they'll greatly appreciate this game of Cat-Opoly. It gives cat-centric twist on the age-old property trading game, and it's ideal for two to six players. You can go through the board purchasing your favorite cats — so what's not to love?

13. The Stainless Steel Travel Jar That Keeps Your Food Warm Thermos Stainless King $14 | Amazon See on Amazon The travel jar by Thermos is vacuum-insulated to keep its contents hot or cold for up to seven hours and nine hours, respectively. The stainless steel container will always be cool to the touch, no matter how warm the contents are — and it won't perspire when it's cool. It even comes with a folding spoon.

14. A Matcha Tea Set That'll Help You Make Delicious Cups Tealyra Start Up Kit $34 | Amazon See on Amazon Matcha tea is widely known for its nourishing properties and powerful antioxidants. What's less known is the fact that it should be prepared correctly. With this start-up kit, you'll be making matcha tea like a professional in no time. The ceremonial gift set includes all of the essentials you need for delicious tea: a bamboo chasen whisk, a scoop, and a bowl that was made in Japan.

15. This Plush Throw Blanket That Comes In Different Colors And Sizes Kingole Flannel Fleece Microfiber Throw Blanket $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This soft fleece throw blanket makes an incredible gift. It comes in a selection of sizes and colors that'll look great on any couches or beds — and since it's made with microfiber polyester, it's durable enough to withstand the test of time. You can easily clean it in the washing machine, because it's resistant to shrinking and fading.

16. A Carrier For Transporting Hot Food To Gatherings Rachael Ray Lasagna Lugger $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Get your dish to the potluck safely with Rachael Ray's Lasagna Lugger. The "lasagna" part is a bit of a misnomer — because it can also be used to carry casseroles, desserts, and many other meals to their final destinations. It's also designed with unique foam barriers to keep food hot and cold — and it's even leakproof.

17. This Colorful Knife Set That Comes With Blade Guards Cuisinart Knife Set (12 Pieces) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Add a splash of color to your kitchen decor with this 12-piece knife set. Each stainless steel knife features a ceramic coating that prevents food from sticking while slicing. Plus, the set's unique arrangement of colors can help you avoid cross-contamination while you're preparing your meal. And once the knives are clean, you can secure them with their matching blade guards to prevent any accidents.

18. A Traditional Wine Opener That Comes With A Carrying Pouch Gitko Wine Opener & Waiters Corkscrew $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep things traditional with this classic wine opener. It's designed with a rosewood handle and a stainless steel corkscrew — and it even includes a cute travel pouch so you can take it to parties. The compact opener is also rust-resistant and can cut through seals with little effort, thanks to its foil-cutting attachment.

19. This Wine-Chiller Set Keeps That Keeps Your Bottle Cold VINENCO Wine Chiller Set $12 | Amazon See on Amazon With the help of this wine chiller set, you'll be able to keep your wine cool after you've opened it. The package includes a drip-free pourer and aerator — but it also features a cooling rod that works to keep your vino chilled (or at cellar temperature). The set also includes a foil cutter and a bottle stopper, so you're getting a lot for under $15.

20. These Fun Hooks That Look Like They're Climbing The Wall Umbra Buddy Wall Hooks $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Put a fun spin on hanging clothes with a set of these buddy wall hooks. The colorful hooks come in a three-pack — and they're designed to look like they're climbing the walls while they hold your items. The set comes with all of the necessary hardware that's needed to mount them, along with step-by-step instructions for hassle-free installation.

21. A Flashy Bracelet That Also Stores Beverages Hillside-Kit Booze Shot Flask Bangle Bracelet $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Who needs a bulky bottle when you can have these beautiful flask bracelets? The ultra-stylish bangles are great for anyone who's trying to store their favorite beverage (if they're at least 21 years old, of course). They're manufactured with food-grade stainless steel and have been FDA-certified. This particular set comes in rose gold and silver, and they both have embellished circular adornments on top. Store them in their chic black velvet bags when they're not being used — and drink responsibly.

22. This Moscow Mule Kit For Delicious Homemade Cocktails W&P MAS-CARRYKIT-MM Carry on Cocktail Kit $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Make the perfect Moscow mule every single time with this cocktail kit. It includes a recipe card, a spoon, a half-ounce jigger, ginger syrup, a linen coaster, and a tin to keep it all in. Of course, the alcohol is sold separately. One customer wrote, "This was a gift and was perfect for the person who travels frequently but also loves Moscow mules."

23. The Mini Cake Pop Maker That Any Baker Will Love Babycakes Mini Cake Pop Maker $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Satisfy your sweet tooth at home with this mini cake pop maker; it's a great first step into baking that doesn't feel daunting. The appliance has non-stick plates with nine slots for easy cake pop retrieval, along with non-skid feet. Within a few minutes of using it, you'll have perfectly-round treats. It comes complete with a latching handle, too.

24. A Fun Bath Spout Cover That Looks Like A Whale Skip Hop Moby Bath Spout Cover $11 | Amazon See on Amazon This Skip Hop Moby Bath Spout is both fun and a necessary for bathing your little ones. The BPA- and phthalate-free accessory is designed like a whale that fits snuggly over most faucets. It's resistant to mold and mildew, and it can be placed into the dishwasher for a thorough cleaning. And thanks to the whale's curved tail, you can hang it up to dry.

25. This Measurement Conversion Chart That Sticks To Your Fridge RSVP Stainless Steel Measure Conversion Magnet $7 | Amazon See on Amazon When there are a million other things to do in the kitchen, the last thing on your mind is usually measurement conversions. But there's no need to play the guessing game with this conversion chart. Designed with stainless steel and a brushed exterior, the chart uses a magnet to stay put on your fridge. It labels conversions for cups, fluid ounces, tablespoons, teaspoons, and milliliters — saving you all the trouble.

26. This Page Holder For Easy Reading While You're Commuting TILISMA Book Page Holder $13 | Amazon See on Amazon While you're commuting on a train or bus, it's almost impossible to keep your book open — unless you have a book page holder, that is. Crafted from natural walnut, this lightweight wedge has a smooth ergonomic design that won't cause hand cramps while you use it. It makes a great gift for avid readers, students, and teachers who are always on-the-go.

27. This Hilarious Party Game From The Makers Of What Do You Meme? New Phone, Who Dis? - Adult Party Game $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Put your phones down and craft offline text messages with this popular adult party game. During the game — which is called New Phone, Who Dis? — a judge draws one card from the "inbox" pile while the rest of the players submit funny reply cards. Then, they determine which combination is the funniest — and the player with the best reply card earns a point.

28. This Wooden Puzzle That You Have To Solve Before Getting The Wine BSIRI Wine Gift Adult and Game Gifts $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Inch further away from all things digital with this wine bottle wooden puzzle. It serves as both a brain teaser and a puzzle that players have to solve before unlocking the contraption and retrieving the wine bottle inside. It can even be adjusted to fit non-alcoholic beverages, making it fun for the whole family.

29. A Fabulous Mermaid Blanket That Comes In Different Colors ＤDMY Mermaid Tail Blanket $19 | Amazon See on Amazon If anyone asks you if mermaids are real, please point them in the direction of this blanket. Designed in several vivid colors, the blanket features an elaborate mermaid tail that even Disney princesses would envy. The soft-and-durable blanket was hand-crocheted to perfection, and it can be used all year long.

30. The Portable Car Vacuum With Powerful Suction ThisWorx for TWC-01 Car Vacuum $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Eliminate some trips to the car wash and do your own cleaning with this car vacuum. Engineered with a powerful motor and a strong metal turbine, it works to lift the finest dirt grains from your interior. The vacuum is includes a 16-foot long cord that allows you to reach every crevasse, while the elastic hose-and-nozzle set enhances the cleaning process. Plus, its trash container is transparent to let you know when the item is full and needs to be emptied.

31. These Stainless Steel Griddle Accessories That Make Cooking Easier Blackstone Griddle Accessory Tool Kit $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This Blackstone griddle accessory tool kit comes with two extra-long stainless steel spatulas, a stainless steel chopper (or scraper), and two leak-free bottles for condiments. The spatulas are particularly good for flipping burgers, vegetables, or pancakes — and the chopper can be used to dice food or scrape the griddle clean once you're done using it. The package even includes a cookbook that's filled with countless recipes for the griddle-cooking novice.

32. An Adult Party Game That Can Get Super Real Drunk Stoned or Stupid [A Party Game] $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Play Drunk, Stoned, or Stupid at your own risk (and with your close friends, per reviewers). The endlessly-hilarious party game can get real with the truths it reveals. Pull one of the 250 prompts and determine who in the group is "most likely to" do something that's listed on the remaining cards.

33. This Electric Heated Car Blanket For Those Frigid Drives Stalwart Electric Car Blanket $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If your loved one does a lot of driving through really cold temperatures, then they'll immediately appreciate this electric car blanket. The 12-volt throw is designed to plug into your vehicle's cigarette lighter to heat up, and it'll remain warm until you unplug it. It also includes a long cord that lets you extend it all the way into the backseat to keep your passengers toasty during long trips.

34. The Portable Trash Can That Your Car Deserves High Road StashAway Console Car Trash Can $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Finally, a designated trash bin for your car. Designed with a lid to prevent leaks and spills, the bin can store up to 1.5 gallons of garbage at once. It has a vinyl lining that'll prevent any stray liquids from getting onto your vehicle's carpet, along with three pockets for additional storage.

35. This Bendable Endoscope Camera That Pairs With Your Phone DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope $36 | Amazon See on Amazon This wireless endoscope camera is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It's designed to help make inspection work a bit easier with its high-quality camera and bendable neck — and it connects with your smartphone via WiFi. The endoscope also has an adjustable blue LED light on its tip that allows it to enhance the brightness and clarity of images captured in dark areas.

36. These Colorful Car Lights That Change With Your Music TATUFY Interior Car Lights $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Ditch your standard bulbs and go for these fun interior car lights. They come with eight static colors and over 16 million (yes, million) DIY colors. The lights will sync with the music in your car while using the built-in microphone, and they'll change shades with the rhythms and beats. They can be controlled using your smartphone or with the included remote.

37. The Air-Purifying Bag That's Made With Activated Charcoal Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bag by California Home Goods $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This extra-large air purifying-bag from California Home Goods is made with activated bamboo charcoal and provides a natural way to eliminate unwanted odors and moisture in the air. The eco-friendly bag is reusable and can be used for up to two years. Hang it in your closet, car, fridge, or anywhere else that might need some purifying.

38. A Collapsable Organizer For Your Car Trunk Higher Gear Car Trunk Organizer $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Avoid the urge to haphazardly toss your belongings into the car and keep them neat with this trunk organizer. It can store everything from groceries to tools and cleaning supplies — and it can expand to give you additional storage space. It even collapses when it's no longer in use. The organizer comes in black, blue, and grey, all of which features reflective safety strips on the sides.

39. This Skincare Set With Natural Burt's Bees Products Burt's Bees Classics Gift Set $23 | Amazon See on Amazon It'll be hard to find anyone who won't love this Burt's Bees gift set. It includes natural products like lemon butter cuticle cream, hand salve, original beeswax lip balm, multi-purpose ointment, shea butter cream, and coconut foot cream. The hand and foot creams are packed with ingredients to soothe dry skin, while the lip moisturizer uses vitamin E and just a bit of peppermint oil to rehydrate chapped lips.

40. These Makeup Sponges That You Can Use Wet Or Dry BEAKEY Makeup Sponge Set (5-Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Seamlessly apply your makeup with a pack of these makeup sponges. They can be used with foundation, concealers, creams, and powders — and you can use them wet or dry. The great thing about these sponges is that they allow you to use just the right amount of product without putting any of it to waste. Plus, they aren't made with latex.

41. An Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet For Aromatherapy On-The-Go Jack & Rose Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet $13 | Amazon See on Amazon A brilliant way to keep your cool everywhere you go, this essential oil bracelet features a locket with a diffuser pad inside of it. Apply three to five drops of your favorite essential oil to subtly release a calming scent from your wrist. Made from stainless steel and leather, the bracelet comes with eight diffuser pads in different colors.

42. These Hair Chalk Combs That Give You Temporary Color MSDADA New Hair Chalk Comb $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your hair a temporary dose of vibrant color with these super fun hair chalk combs. Each one is designated to a particular shade, and they're all easy to use. Run the combs through your hair for easy and instant application. The colors will last for up to three days — but they'll rinse out with shampoo.

43. This Ingenious Way To Apply False Eyelashes Without Glue Kupton Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of applying false lashes with glue — which can be messy and irritating — opt for these magnetic eyelashes. First, apply the included magnetic eyeliner to the base of your eyelid (near your lash roots), and then place the magnetic lashes directly on top. The set even comes with tweezers for easy placement.

44. This Set Of Bath Products That Smell Like Lavender And Rosemary DLuxSpa Relaxing Bath Gift Set $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Unwind in the bath with the calming scents of rosemary and lavender with this relaxing bath gift set. The indulgent package comes with 12 skin-soothing products all set in a rustic tin. There are two bath bombs, a bag of bath salts, bubble bath, shower gel, body scrub, body lotion, four flower-shaped soaps, and a bath pouf.

45. These Wireless Earbuds That Deliver Superior Sound HISILI Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $36 | Amazon See on Amazon Trade your earphones in for these cordless Bluetooth earbuds that reviewers say offer "excellent" sound quality that's "all about the bass." The ergonomically-designed earbuds deliver impressive stereo sound for over three hours per charge — but you can stick them into the portable charging box whenever you need more power. They're rain- and sweat-resistant, and the built-in microphone lets you answer calls.

46. A 4-Port USB Hub That Can Sync All Of Your Devices Sabrent 4-Port USB Hub $8 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have multiple devices to sync (but not nearly enough ports), try out this handy USB hub. Compatible with most operating systems, the hub features four USB ports that operate at both high and low speeds — and each port has its own on-and-off button, so you can maximize power efficiency.

47. These Durable Meat Shredders To Use While You Cook The Original Bear Paws Shredder Claws $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Shred pork, chicken, or beef with these durable meat shredders. They're made from durable, BPA-free nylon — but they can be used for non-shredding purposes, too. Use them to stabilize a watermelon while you're slicing, or to transfer cooked food onto a serving platter. The shredders are dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit.

48. These Bamboo Boxes To Help Organize Your Drawers Seville Classics Bamboo Storage Box Set (5 Pieces) $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Over 1,000 customers love these individual drawer organizers. Made with eco-friendly bamboo, they can be configured into various patterns so you can organize small items and maximize storage space in your kitchen, desk, makeup, and craft drawers. The set comes with five boxes of different sizes.

49. A Bamboo Bath Caddy With Room For Books And Beverages Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray $43 | Amazon See on Amazon If you know someone who loves a marathon bath, this bathtub caddy will make a great gift. It has specific slots, holders, and trays for just about everything: a glass of wine, a book or tablet, a phone, a candle, a teacup, and soap. Made from bamboo, the caddy is extendable between 29 and 43 inches — so it'll fit tubs of most sizes.

50. An At-Home Pedicure Spa That Massages Your Feet Conair Foot Spa/Pedicure Spa $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Give yourself a pedicure or just soak after a long day at work with this home pedicure spa. The extra-deep reservoir lets you fully immerse your feet, and the massage attachment offers targeted muscle relief. Use the toe-touch control to activate the vibration mode for a fully-relaxing experience.

51. This Brilliant Way To Massage Your Hands And Forearms Roleo Hand Massager $56 | Amazon See on Amazon This unique contraption is actually a hand massager that loosens up tight muscles and reduces tension in your forearms, wrists, and hands. Just slip your hand through, use the rotating knob to adjust the tension, and pull your arm back and forth. The ridged rollers will target trigger points and soothe pain. This is great for anyone who spends hours typing, playing instruments, or playing sports — but it also works for anyone dealing with arthritis or carpal tunnel.

52. A Calming Essential Oil Roller That You Can Take Anywhere Bliss Bound Wellness Anxiety Relief & Sleep Essential Oils $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep this essential oil roller in your pocket or purse, and then roll it onto your neck or wrists whenever you get stressed. The formula is made with a base of coconut oil along with a blend of nine therapeutic-grade essential oils, such as sandalwood, cypress, lavender, and frankincense. They all work together to help soothe the senses.

53. These Stemless Wine Glasses That Are Shatter-Resistant Vivocci Unbreakable Elegant Plastic Stemless Wine Glasses $14 | Amazon See on Amazon These stemless wine glasses are shatter-resistant, which makes them ideal for sipping sauvignon blanc in the bathtub, in the backyard, or by the pool (responsibly, of course). The 20-ounce containers are also BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. Each set comes with two glasses, but you can also opt for a set of four or eight.

54. These Unique Sponges That Clean Surfaces With Just Water Life Miracle Nano Sponge $11 | Amazon See on Amazon These wondrous sponges are made with a unique fiber that allows you to deep-clean with just water. One side of the sponge can be used to scrub, while the other side can be used to polish and wipe away residue. The thick, extra-large sponges can be used to wash dishes or clean kitchens, bathrooms, tile, grout, stainless steel, glass, and more.

55. This Luxurious Electric Blanket With 10 Heat Settings Sable Electric Throw $0 | Amazon See on Amazon Wrap up in this plush electric blanket to stay cozy on even the coldest nights. Made from sable-style flannel, the blanket features 10 heat settings, overheat protection, and an auto-shutoff timer for one, two, or three hours of heat. The control and heating elements are removable, so the blanket can be machine-washed.

56. This Zig-Zag Brownie Pan That Gives Every Square Crispy Edges Baker's Edge Nonstick Edge Brownie Pan $36 | Amazon See on Amazon Every brownie in the batch gets at least two crispy edges with this brownie pan, which features an innovative, serpentine design. The unique build of the pan also helps conduct and distribute heat for even, consistent results. The pan is nonstick, too. Let it cool, flip it over to release your dessert, and then slice it into squares. One reviewer wrote that the pan makes "dream brownies."

57. These Soft Microfiber Sheets That Come In 45 Colors And Patterns AmazonBasics Light-Weight Microfiber Sheet Set $14 | Amazon See on Amazon With over 23,000 glowing ratings, these mega-soft microfiber sheets are lightweight, breathable, and wrinkle-resistant. Each set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The sheets are available from twin size all the way up to California king, and they come in an array of colors and patterns (like peachy cream, dark gray, peachy coral, and blue gingham).

58. These Brushed Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls That Stack Up FineDine Premium Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 5) $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from brushed stainless steel, these mixing bowls feature wide rims and flat bottoms to ensure stability while you blend, toss, and mix. They're all dishwasher- and freezer-safe, and each set comes with five bowls of different sizes that nest on top of each other.

59. This Cast Iron Dutch Oven That Will Elevate Your Cooking Game Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven $40 | Amazon See on Amazon A Dutch oven is a super versatile piece of cookware; you can use it to sauté, braise, simmer, bake, and roast. And as this Dutch oven proves that you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to buy one. Made from enamel cast iron for optimal heat conduction and retention, this oven is available in multiple sizes and colors (like red, oyster white, and Caribbean blue).

60. These Rounded Measuring Spoons Made With Stainless Steel 1Easylife Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons (Set of 6) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon These measuring spoons are cupped and rounded, making it easier to measure out liquid ingredients like vanilla, milk, and cooking oil. Although, they also work for dry ingredients, too. Made from satin-brushed stainless steel, the spoons feature weighted handles — and since each one hangs on a detachable ring, you can remove whichever ones you need.

61. A Portable Space Heater With 3 Different Settings Lasko Ceramic Portable Space Heater with Adjustable Thermostat $21 | Amazon See on Amazon If you know someone who's always colder than everyone else at home or in the office, then this space heater is an ideal gift. It features low heat, high heat, and fan settings — along with overheat protection and a cool-touch exterior. It's small enough to sit on a tabletop, and the carrying handle makes it easy to transport.

62. This Panini Press That Makes Mouthwatering Grilled Sandwiches Hamilton Beach Electric Panini Press $32 | Amazon See on Amazon Paninis, croque monsieurs, quesadillas, tuna melts — you can make them all with this panini press. The appliance features non-stick cooking plates, and the floating lid lets you make sandwiches of any size (as well as open-faced sandwiches). The press can be stored vertically, so you can keep it in a cupboard when you're not using it.

63. This Dough-Friendly Rolling Pin Made From Natural Marble Fox Run Marble Rolling Pin $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This 10-inch marble rolling pin by Fox Run features wooden handles and comes with a wooden base, so you can display it on your counter. Plus, per the brand, marble is a superior material for working with dough — since it's naturally non-stick and keeps dough chilled while you work with it. Use this for pizza dough, pastries, cookies, and pies.

64. A Portable Electric Kettle So You Can Make Tea Without A Stove AmazonBasics Portable Electric Hot Water Kettle $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to this electric kettle, you don't need a stovetop to heat up a pot of water. The 1-liter kettle features a window with measurement markings on the side, a removable filter, and a 30-inch power cord that wraps around the base for easy storage. And once the water begins to boil, the kettle automatically shuts off — so you don't have to worry about scorching.

65. This Pre-Filled Spice Rack That Comes With 5 Years Of Free Refills Kamenstein Countertop Spice Rack Organizer $29 | Amazon See on Amazon For anyone who's looking to stock their kitchen with new cooking necessities, there's this countertop spice rack that comes with 12 random, pre-filled spice jars (such as oregano, rosemary, garlic salt, and more). The labels on top of the lids make it easy to find each spice — but here's the really cool part: You get five years worth of free spice refills with your purchase.

66. A Felt Letter Board So You Can Get Your Message Across Felt Like Sharing Gray Felt Letter Board $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This wood-framed felt letter board comes with 300 letters and characters; use them for words of inspiration, social media announcements, or sweet messages for a loved one. The felt board is available in dozens of colors, such as flamingo pink, sea foam green, and the understated gray pictured here.

67. The "Five-Minute Journal" With With Ideas To Jumpstart Your Thoughts Intelligent Change The Five Minute Journal $23 | Amazon See on Amazon It can be hard to take the time to journal every day, but The Five-Minute Journal actually makes it a realistic goal. It provides a structured format to stimulate your thoughts. In the morning, you'll list your hopes for the day, what you're grateful for, and words of affirmation. At night, you'll reflect on the good things that happened and what you could have done to make the day even better.

68. These Maps That Let You Scratch Off Every Destination You've Visited InnovativeMap Scratch Off World Map Poster $21 | Amazon See on Amazon World travelers will love these places-visited maps that let you scratch off every country and state you've visited. The maps are black and feature beige-colored countries and states with vibrant colors underneath that reveal themselves when you scratch them off. The set comes with a country map, a United States map, two scratchers, memory stickers, and a polishing cloth.

69. This Really Big Sweatshirt That's Like Wearing A Blanket THE COMFY Oversized Sherpa Blanket Sweatshirt $40 | Amazon See on Amazon The plush, oversized sweatshirt is lined in polyester sherpa material — and it makes it possible to wrap yourself up in a blanket and leave the house. It comes with a hood and a front pocket to keep both your ears and hands warm. Choose from multiple colors, including black, burgundy, and lumberjack plaid.