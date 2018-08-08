74 Genius Products You Can Get On Amazon For Under $5

There are plenty of products you can get on Amazon that you’ll love — so many, in fact, that it’s easy to look at your credit card bill and groan after a particularly successful shopping spree. Luckily, not everything you purchase on the site will mess up your budget: there are incredible gadgets and genius products that are all under $5. Yep. For half the price of an artisanal cold brew, you can bring home a bevy of inventions and practical items that are well worth the cost. But don’t take my word for it: scroll through this list, and you’ll soon see exactly what I’m talking about.

2 A Natural Silk Sleep Mask That’s Never Too Tight On Your Face Amazon Restorology Sleep Restoration Sleep Mask $3 Amazon Buy Now A sleep mask that isn’t the most comfortable thing you can put on your face simply isn’t a sleep mask you need in your life. And this one — designed with smooth silk— glides over the contours of your face with ease, and it won't pinch your nose or give you a headache. It’s amazing at blocking out all light, and has a single sliding adjustable band to provide the perfect fit.

3 A Silicone Tray That Makes Ice Balls, Which Last Longer Than Regular Ice Cubes Amazon Utopia Home Sphere Ice Ball Maker $5 Amazon Buy Now There’s only one bad thing about filling a drink with ice: that ice tends to melt pretty fast, which actually changes the flavor of a cocktail or beverage. But this genius silicone ice ball maker, which comes with a lid, creates ice spheres that melt slower than traditional ice. The tray itself is BPA-free and can be cleaned in the dishwasher. Try these spheres in drinks like iced tea, lemonade, whiskey, and iced coffee — or any beverage that taste worlds better when it's not watered down.

4 This Fashionable Hard-Shell Glasses Box Has A Carry Strap Amazon Mimgo Portable Sunglasses Box $4 Amazon Buy Now Keep your sunglasses (or glasses) safe with this stylish Mimgo portable sunglasses box. The hard interior prevents bending and scratches, while the external fabric cover keeps it looking cute and a little less boring than your conventional box. It has a convenient carrying strap, and even zippers shut to ensure that it stays closed in your bag.

5 An Egg-Shaped Makeup Brush Cleaner That People Are Raving About Amazon Brushegg Makeup Brush Cleaner $2 Amazon Buy Now This particular makeup brush cleaner has over a thousand reviews because of how durable, non-damaging, and affordable it is. It's got two distinct textures to effectively lather and remove residue from your brushes, and the convenient dome shape fits over your fingers for better control. Basically, if you've been meaning to buy one of these things, now's the time, and this is the one.

6 A Simple And Effective Finger Massager For Stiff Joints Amazon Machee Finger Massager $1 Amazon Buy Now When too much time spent clicking away at your computer leaves you with seriously stiff fingers, take a break and glide this massager along your fingers and hands to loosen stiff joints. Reviewers say this gadget is just tight enough to provide relief if you have arthritis, and that it really helps stimulate blood flow to ease the pain in your hands. It takes just a few seconds and, when used daily, can help prevent fatigue and stiffness.

7 This Set Of Satin Pillowcases That Are Cheap AF Amazon Egyptian Cotton Pillowcases $4 Amazon Buy Now These 300-count Egyptian cotton pillowcases have stain finish. They come in two sizes, and 15 different color options to suit any bedroom — granted not every color is as cheap as $5, but if you aren't picky, these are a total steal!

8 These Tiny Eyebrow Razors That Save Time And Are Totally Painless Amazon Noxzema Eyebrow Shaper $3 Amazon Buy Now When it comes to shaping eyebrows, reviewers are loving these mini razors. They fit in your purse for on-the-go grooming, and they feature a protective skin guard for shaping without the nicks. "Frankly, I've been using these razors exclusively for the last several months," says one reviewer. "Saves time AND pain, and if you use them every few days, no one can really tell." It's also safe to use on the rest of your face and the bikini area.

9 An Incredibly Sturdy Phone Mount For Your Car Amazon ZSTVIVA Car Phone Mount $5 Amazon Buy Now The car rest between seats isn’t the greatest place to store your phone on drives — especially when you need it to follow directions. Attach this sturdy car phone mount to your car’s air vent or CD slot, and your phone will stay in place throughout your drive, no matter how bumpy the road. It has 360-degree rotation with adjustable viewing angles and is compatible with most phone models.

10 This 2-In-1 Finger Ring And Kickstand For Your Phone Amazon Universal Phone Ring $2 Amazon Buy Now This universal phone ring rotates 360 degrees for use as a stand or as a finger ring, and sits flat when it's not in use. It has a strong self-adhesive that attaches to any phone, case, or tablet, and it can be washed and reused if you decide to move it to another device. This particular one is cat-shaped, and it comes in a number of cute designs.

11 This Stainless Steel Soap That Removes Food Odors From Your Hands Amazon Stainless Steel Soap $2 Amazon Buy Now This wad of stainless steel actually functions as an everlasting bar of soap. The molecules in the steel bind with odors on your hands, removing the smell of garlic, onions, and fish after you cook. Just rub it between your hands under cold water like you would with regular soap, and your hands will smell fresh in no time — just rinse with soap and water right after for a real clean.

12 These Beauty Blenders For A Flawless Makeup Application Amazon Franterd Beauty Blenders $2 Amazon Buy Now These beauty blenders come in a set of five and help you apply and blend your makeup for a flawless, even complexion with no streaks. They're made out of latex, so they're soft and spongey, and both shapes have two different edges: a rounded edge for foreheads and cheeks, and a pointed side for the under-eye and noses. It even comes with a free nail trimmer.

13 The Reusable Rubber Ties That Can Be Used On Everything From Cables To Snack Bags Amazon Nite Ize Gear Tie $3 Amazon Buy Now Keep cables, cords, wires, and even plant stems grouped together with these reusable gear ties, which are made from soft rubber and are waterproof and resistant to UV rays. These ties won’t scratch or make marks on wires and cords and can even hold up against salt water.

14 These Patches That Suck All The Gross Stuff Out Of A Pimple So It Can Heal Amazon Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch $5 Amazon Buy Now Hypoallergenic and actually pretty effective, these Acne master patches help to shrink and protect a pimple. They suck up all the gross stuff to speed up the healing process, and one reviewer even raves, "I've never experienced anything like these in my life. They've already done more for my skin than a professional dermatologist has ever been able to do for me."

15 This Convenient Storage Bag That You Can Use For Clothes Or Seasonal Stuff Amazon IEason Storage Bag $2 Amazon Buy Now Whether you use it for clothes, blankets, seasonal stuff, or clutter, this IEason storage bag keeps your things dust-free and organized. There's even handles for easy transporting, and a clear strip so you can see at a glance what's in it. They're also mold-proof and mildew-proof, and the non-woven nylon material easily folds up when not in use.

16 This Smart Sink Caddy To Keep Your Sponges Hygienic And Organized Amazon Sponge Holder Sink Caddy $5 Amazon Buy Now Hang this sponge holder caddy over your sink to save space and keep everything dry and hygienic. It's got holes at the bottom so your cleaning utensils can effectively drain, your sponge won't start to smell as quickly, and it's made out of easy-to-clean molded rubber that's totally waterproof.

17 This Weird Tray That Turns Potatoes Into Chips In Your Microwave Amazon WhitelotousMicrowave Potato Chip Baking Tray $3 Amazon Buy Now For those nights when your potato chip cravings are through the roof (but the stores have already closed), there's this weird but brilliant potato chip baking tray. It works alongside your microwave to turn raw potato slices into crispy chips, and because it doesn't use any oils or additives, it's way healthier than the bagged ones.

20 These Gorgeous Zipper Cases For Makeup, Pencils, Or Change Amazon Miayon Countryside Flower Floral Pencil Pen Case $3 Amazon Buy Now These gorgeous canvas floral cases are great for pens, pencils, cosmetics, glasses, or loose change. Reviewers say they're "well made from sturdy canvas" and the zippers are "quality." Best of all, you get all three for two dollars, and the cute little quote reminds you to smile (but it's way less creepy than that dude in the grocery store).

22 This Silicone Sponge That Resists The Growth Of Bacteria Amazon Antibacterial Kitchen Fruit Sponge $1 Amazon Buy Now Because this kitchen sponge is made of silicone, it dries faster, cleans more thoroughly, and resists the growth of bacteria. It can even be used to insulate heat while carrying hot dishes, and it won't scratch your most delicate dinnerware. It won't leave a residue behind, either.

24 These Affordable Insulated Picnic Bags So You Can Carry Your Lunch In Style Amazon Travel Insulated Picnic Bag $2 Amazon Buy Now These travel picnic bags are insulated to keep food cold (or hot), and sturdy enough to handle all your adventures. In comes in four different colors, and is a great way to bring your lunch to work, too.

25 This Fragrance Oil That Smells Like A Sandy Beach Vacation Amazon Instant Vacation Premium Grade Fragrance Oil $3 Amazon Buy Now For a mental getaway in a pinch, there's this Instant Vacation fragrance oil. It smells like a sandy beach on a tropical island with its blends of pineapple, creamy coconut, sweet peach, white musk, and smooth vanilla. It can be used in aroma diffusers or air freshener sprays, and you can even make candles and soaps with it. It also comes in an amber glass bottle to prevent light from getting in the bottle, and the dropper is easy to control.

26 This Facial Brush Makes It So Much Easier To Apply Masks Amazon Facial Mask Brush $5 Amazon Buy Now Whether applying facial masks, eye creams, peels, serums, or clays, this facial brush makes the whole process easier and more hygienic. The soft synthetic bristles spread the product evenly without irritating skin, and since it's easy to wash and you don't have to use your fingers, clean-up is a breeze.

27 This Toothbrush Holder And Toothpaste Dispenser Is A Brilliant Way To Save Space Amazon Toothbrush Holder And Toothpaste Dispenser $4 Amazon Buy Now The holder stores and organizes up to five toothbrushes while protecting the head from germs, and the dispenser automatically squeezes out an appropriate amount of toothpaste in one touch. Together, this holder and dispenser can help clear your bathroom counter of clutter. They even come with adhesive pads so you can mount them easily on the wall.

28 This Charcoal Powder That Whitens Your Teeth Without Causing Sensitivities Amazon Creazy Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder $3 Amazon Buy Now The main ingredient in this Creazy teeth whitening powder is activated charcoal, which uses its impressive absorbency to soak up stains on the surface of teeth. It also helps to get rid of odors, and reviewers say they saw a difference after the first use. Best of all, it doesn't taste like anything, and won't cause sensitivities.

29 A Genius Astronaut Reading Light That Suspends Itself With Its Flexible Gooseneck Amazon Flexible Astronaut USB LED Reading Light $4 Amazon Buy Now Whoever invented this astronaut reading light is a genius. It plugs into any USB port and has a flexible cord that holds it up, so you can bend it or point it any which way. To turn it on and off, simply adjust the astronaut's visor. It's great for a laptop, but works with power banks, tablets, and e-readers as well.

30 This Prep Set With Everything You Need For Your DIY Face Masks Amazon Rosallini Face Mask Set $3 Amazon Buy Now Rather than having to worry about staining your dishes in the name of a spa night, check out this face mask set. It comes with a bowl, measuring spoons, a stirrer, and an application brush, all of which are durable and easy to clean. According to one reviewer, "This little kit has all you need for a mask, and since I live in a dorm room and it is a hassle to go all the way into the kitchen... [this set makes] it easier (and more likely) for me to squeeze in a 15-minute mask."

33 These Refrigerator Liners That Are Reusable, Waterproof, And Extra Durable Amazon Refrigerator Pad Mats $4 Amazon Buy Now These smart refrigerator mats minimize messes and make cleaning out the fridge a breeze. Even though they're lightweight and thin, they're also waterproof, resistant to stains, and non-slip as well as non-stick. You can cut them to any size or shape you need, and the EVA material wipes clean in case of spills. Some reviewers even use them to line their pantries or drawers, or as colorful placemats.

34 This Structured Hat Tool So You Can Wash Them Without Damaging Their Shape Amazon Geyou Cap Washer $4 Amazon Buy Now Use this Geyou cap washer to clean, store, dry, or even wash your caps in the dishwasher. Its structured plastic cage keeps your hats from getting damaged, and it's the easiest way to stop them from getting bent in the washing machine.

35 A Tongue Cleaner For Fresher Breath And Better Oral Health Amazon Sunstar Dual Action Tongue Cleaner $2 Amazon Buy Now You already know how important it is to brush your teeth frequently, but good tongue health is actually equally important — especially if you want the freshest breath possible. Remove food particles, bacteria, and germs that cling to your tongue with this dual-action tongue cleaner, which has a narrow head that makes it easier to use and works to remove more plaque than blushing alone.

36 This Jade Facial Massager That Shrinks Pores And Eases Puffiness Amazon Jade Roller Massager $5 Amazon Buy Now Because natural jade stays extra cool, this jade roller massager eases puffy skin, increases circulation, and shrinks pores. It's got double-sided rollers for big areas and for smaller ones, and it's extra gentle against all different skin types. It's also great to use with night cream or moisturizer to more effectively sink products into the skin.

37 This Awesome Peeler To Help You Make Impressive Garnishes Amazon Bestwishes2u Vegetable Flower Peeler $2 Amazon Buy Now Looking to wow your dinner guests with impressive garnishes? This Bestwishes2u peeler is the way to do it. It cuts all types of vegetables into a flower-like spiral or a jagged-edged explosion (depending on the blade you choose), both of which look incredible in salads or as side dishes. The blade is also made of durable stainless steel, so the whole thing can go in the dishwasher.

38 This Peel-Off Blackhead Mask At An Unbelievable Price Amazon SMTSMT Peel-Off Blackhead Mask $3 Amazon Buy Now This peel-off blackhead mask dries into a stretchy film on your face to pull out all the oil and dirt in your pores, and also helps clear up skin. Reviewers say it's super satisfying to peel off, and you can actually see the results on the mask after you're done. Plus, it leaves your skin fresh and smooth.

39 These Gorgeous Minimalist Hair Pins That Are Actually Sturdy And Reliable Amazon Minimalist Triangle Hair Pin $1 Amazon Buy Now Made of metal alloy, these Minimalist Triangle hair pins come in a set of two — one gold and one silver to match any outfit. They can be worn as an accent or a practical way to keep your hair back out of your face. "These are way sturdier than I imagined," says one reviewer. "They have a good clasp so they don't randomly open and fall out like other cheaper products. The colors are very nice and these give a great minimalist touch to everyday outfits."

40 This Professional-Quality Heat Glove To Prevent Burns While Styling Your Hair Amazon Kiloline Professional Heat Resistant Glove $4 Amazon Buy Now For that iron that didn't come with a glove (but judging by the burn marks, badly needs one), there's this Kiloline heat resistant glove. It's got over 1,500 reviews because it's reliable, stretches to fit basically every hand, and actually insulates well enough to stop burns. Reviewers use it with everything from wands to irons, and it won't cause static or interfere with dexterity while styling.

41 These Ergonomic Pencil Grips For Better Habits And More Comfortable Writing Amazon Perman Posture Pencil Grips (Set of 3) $3 Amazon Buy Now These pencil grips are made of durable silicone, and they correctly position fingers around writing utensils, helping children to learn and adults to correct old habits. They also just make note-taking and drawing way more comfortable when doing it for an extended period of time, and they fit around both pens and pencils.

42 This Two-Step Fiber Mascara Set So You Can Build Your Ideal Lashes Amazon Xuanhemen 3D Fiber Mascara $4 Amazon Buy Now Build falsie-level lashes with this 3D fiber mascara set. One bottle contains a black dry fiber that adheres to the lashes naturally, helping them to appear longer with every application. The second bottle contains a black cream that defines the lashes and coats them, creating a full dramatic look that lasts all day. Even though it's sweat-proof and won't smudge, it comes off easily with warm water.

43 Add Water To These Magic Sponges And Remove Stains From Any Surface Amazon TRIXES Magic Stain Eraser $4 Amazon Buy Now These TRIXES Magic Erasers apparently remove stains from just about any surface. They don't require any additional cleaning solutions, either — just add water and rub. They can also be used dry for dusting, and can be cut into smaller pieces to spot clean or make them last longer.

44 This Wine Spout That Aerates While It Pours Amazon Aerial Aerating Wine Pourer $5 Amazon Buy Now Infuse the optimal amount of oxygen into your wine while you pour with this Aerial aerating spout. It fits right into the neck of most bottles, and reviewers say it effectively "improves the taste of the wine" while helping to prevent drips. It's also insanely affordable, and many wine pourers are priced much higher — and this one is made of high-quality stainless steel and acrylic.

45 This Mesh Bag To Keep Your Delicates Safe In The Laundry Amazon IEason Mesh Bra Laundry Bag $2 Amazon Buy Now Keep your delicates safe in the laundry with this IEason mesh bag. It's slightly structured to protect pieces like bras from snagging and stretching, and it's also great for tights, lace clothing, and underwear. It's even got a zipper and drawstring to keep everything secure.

46 This Simple Must-Have Tool For People Who Cook With A Lot Of Garlic Amazon Drhob Silicone Garlic Peeler $4 Amazon Buy Now Drop your garlic cloves into this silicone peeler and then roll it between your palms. When the cloves drop out, they'll without their skin and ready to chop and dice up. "This is unbelievably handy," says reviewers who cook a lot, and since it's dishwasher-safe, clean-up is just as easy.

47 This Set Of Tweezers Specifically Made For Applying False Eyelashes Amazon Tinksky False Eyelashes Extension Applicator $5 Amazon Buy Now This false eyelashes applicator is ergonomically designed to help you grab, place, and adjust your fake lashes, all while keeping your hands totally glue-free. They're made of durable stainless steel and alloy, so you can wash off the mess afterwards, and they even make removal easier and less painful.

48 A 4-In-1 Screwdriver That Fits In Your Pocket Amazon Stanley 4-in-1 Pocket Screwdriver $5 Amazon Buy Now You never know when you’re going to need a few trusty tools for odd jobs — so why not make things as easy on yourself as possible by owning this pocket-sized 4-in-1 screwdriver? It contains a set of precision screwdrivers that will work on any project, from assembling a toy to fixing a broken pair of sunglasses, and has four different sizes and magnetic bits that attract and hold onto small screws to help keep all of the fix-it materials you need in one place.

49 This Scalp Massager Brush That Helps To Clean And Reduce Flaking Amazon Scalpmaster Shampoo Brush $1 Amazon Buy Now It might seem like a simple addition to your shower routine, but this Scalpmaster shampoo brush has more than 2,000 reviews. That's because it evenly distributes the shampoo, resulting in a more thorough clean, as well as increases circulation to help hair growth and prevent flaking. Its waterproof design and finger hole make it easy to use, and on top of all that, it just feels incredible.

50 This Mushroom Night Light That Turns On Automatically When It Gets Dark Amazon Mushroom Wall NightSense Control Led Light $3 Amazon Buy Now As if there's nothing more genius than mushrooms growing out of your wall, this LED night light turns off and on automatically when it senses darkness. Not only does that save energy, but it ensures that you've always got something lighting your way in the middle of the night.

51 This Brilliantly Designed Key Mount And Safety Whistle In One Amazon Birdhouse Key Ring $5 Amazon Buy Now I'm in love with this birdhouse key ring, which is made of all recycled materials, and keeps you safe as well as organized. The house mounts on the wall, and the bird clips onto your keys. From then on, your keys always have a home, so you can find them in a pinch. The bird even doubles as a safety whistle to alert others when you're in trouble.

52 These Orange Peelers That You'll Actually Find Yourself Using Constantly Amazon CJESLNA Orange Peelers $1 Amazon Buy Now These CJESLNA orange peelers belong in fruit baskets and lunch boxes everywhere. They make it simple, quick, and pain-free to peel citrus anywhere. Not convinced? "I thought the concept was a bit ridiculous to use something other than your hands to peel a fruit," says one reviewer, "but honestly, they make it really easy to segment the skin and get it off."

53 This Double-Sided Pumice Bar With Two Levels Of Coarseness Amazon Mr. Pumice Ultimate Pumice Bar $4 Amazon Buy Now Because of its double-sided design, this pumice bar is suitable for any part of the body. The dark purple side is extra course for stubborn callouses, while the lavender side is gentler for more sensitive areas. "They will take all of the dead skin off and leave you with soft, new skin," says one reviewer. "For real. You will be amazed." It also stands up to moisture, so it's fine in the shower.

54 This Cute Infuser That Looks Like A Leaf Sprouting From Your Tea Mug Amazon Leaf Tea Infuser $1 Amazon Buy Now This cute little leaf infuser is made of silicone and stainless steel, and the top pokes out of your cup for easy retrieval when your tea is done steeping. It even sits on the bottom of your cup due to its flat bottom, and reviewers say it's cute, practical, and "won't get lost in my kitchen drawers with its bright color." To prevent drips, it comes with a matching silicone tray.

55 This Brilliant Squirrel Rice Paddle That Stands Up Amazon Uxcell Squirrel Rice Paddle Spoon $5 Amazon Buy Now I'd love to shake the hand of the person who created this squirrel rice paddle. First of all, it stands on its legs when not in use to keep food off your counter tops. It's non-stick, so rice won't cling to it, and it's specifically designed to stir and serve without damaging your cookware. Reviewers also say they've put it in the dishwasher without any mishaps.

56 These Insanely Cute Fruit Slice Coasters For Summer Amazon JASSINS Fruit Slice Silicone Coasters $2 Amazon Buy Now These adorable fruit slice coasters belong on every table come summer – or when you just want to remember the sunshine. They're made of high-quality BPA-free silicone that won't slip or scratch your surfaces, and each set comes with a pineapple, orange, kiwi, tomato, lemon, and lime. They're also really easy to wash should something spill, and they're bigger than your average coaster to handle small dishes and larger mugs.

58 This Cute Leaf-Shaped Strainer That Clips Onto Your Pots Amazon Drhob Leaf Pot Strainer $5 Amazon Buy Now Clip this adorable Drhob leaf onto small pots and pans to effortlessly drain out the water while keeping your rice, pasta, or noodles inside. It comes in one of four random colors, and it fits easily in any drawer. Reviewers say it even clips onto cast iron pans.

59 These Durable Makeup Brushes That Come In A Set of 20 Amazon Cinidy Makeup Brush Set $4 Amazon Buy Now This Cinidy Set is $3.69, and you get 20 non-shed brushes with soft synthetic bristles and attractive aqua handles. It comes with all shapes and sizes, from shadow brushes to foundation, and they all work well alongside powders, creams, and liquids. "I've had these for almost a year and they're still in good shape!" says one reviewer.

60 This Bottle Cleaner With All The Right Features Amazon Dr. Brown's Bottle Brush $5 Amazon Buy Now Whoever designed this bottle brush was seriously using their brain. In addition to its oblong shape, it's also got a sponge at the end to effectively clean the bottom of hard-to-clean shapes like baby or water bottles. The fixed chevron channels clean the caps without damaging them, and the suction cup stand means you can store it upright next to the sink.

61 A Natural Odor-Absorbing Gel That Comes In A Portable Jar Amazon Gonzo Natural Magic Odor Absorbing Gel $3 Amazon Buy Now Neutralize bad odors in any room of your house without adding nasty chemicals to your environment with this natural odor-absorbing gel, which comes in a compact jar and doesn’t require plug-ins or sprays. Place the jar where you need it and allow its ingredients to slowly, but effectively get rid of unpleasant smells like smoke, cooking, pets, garbage, and musty odors. This gel gives off a subtle citrus smell (it comes in a variety of scents that also include tropical and vanilla bean) lasts about 90 days before it needs to be replaced.

62 A Metal Eyelash Comb Designed To Make It Easier To Get Rid Of Mascara Clumps Amazon Docolor Eyelash Comb Curler $4 Amazon Buy Now Whereas some mascara combs seem to be designed as an afterthought (and most really do look the same), this metal eyelash comb stands out for its ergonomic shape and the fact that you can simply brush upward on your lashes without twisting your arm to do so. This comb is curved to mimic the shape of your lashes and each thin metal comb does an excellent job of getting between lashes to remove any and all mascara clumps.

63 This Wall-Mounted Organizer To Free Up Some Storage Space Amazon IEason Wall Hanging Storage Bag $1 Amazon Buy Now Whether you use it for clothes, shoes, or toiletries, this storage bag is sure to free up some space in your closets or on your counters. It mounts on the wall to keep your things vertical and easy to grab. Since the 16 pockets are clear, you'll find what you're looking for in no time, and it's available in four different colors to match any room.

65 Some Colorful Book Page Holders That Keep Books Open When You’re Reading With One Hand Amazon Thumb Thing Book Page Holder and Bookmark $5 Amazon Buy Now Your favorite book stays wide open — and open to the page you’re reading — with the help of this colorful book page holder and bookmark. One-handed reading has never been easier, whether you’re standing on a train during your morning commute or lounging poolside on vacation. They come in four different sizes — small, medium, large, or extra large — to suit your hand size.

66 A Neat Little Bottle Opener And Carabiner Clip In One Amazon Nite Ize Carabiner Clip Bottle Opener $4 Amazon Buy Now You’re far more likely to have that bottle opener you’ll need on camping trips if you score one that performs double duty as a carabiner clip. This nifty little gadget can be used to carry keys, water bottles, and attach lanterns to trees while camping under the stars. But it can also, of course, be used to open a bottle of beer or a drink when you need it the most.

67 These Handy Scrub Brushes For Your Nails (Or Your Chores) Amazon Nail Scrub Brushes $1 Amazon Buy Now Effortlessly clean under your nails with these tiny scrub brushes. They've got a long handle for easy control and medium-firm bristles that get the dirt out without irritating the skin. You can keep them in the shower, or even use them for household chores like scrubbing grout or cleaning vegetables.

68 The Medical-Grade Gel Toe Separators That Relieve Foot Pain Amazon IDLOCK Toe Separator $6 Amazon Buy Now Whether you suffer from a chronic foot condition like plantar fasciitis or are a dancer, runner, or yoga practitioner whose feet are constantly fatigued, try wearing these therapeutic gel toe separators for a few hours each night and they’ll make an amazing difference. The separators naturally stretch and separate your toes to improve circulation and realign joints for less foot pain. Depending on your needs, you can wear them at night while relaxing, or in wide-toed athletic shoes while going for a walk or jog.

69 This Smart Way To Keep Your Leftover Avocado Half Green Overnight Amazon Evriholder Avo Saver Avocado Holder $4 Amazon Buy Now Because avocados brown in half a second, there's the Evriholder Avo Saver. It greatly reduces a cut avocado's exposure to air, which slows the destructive oxidization process. That means your leftover half will still be green when you take it out of the fridge the next day. It's even top-shelf dishwasher safe.

70 A Fidget Cube For People Who Need To Keep Their Hands Busy Amazon Ratoop Fidget Cube $2 Amazon Buy Now For those who can't focus or have trouble sitting still, there's this fidget cube. It's got six sides with all different kinds of buttons, textures, joysticks, and gears, and since it's made of durable plastic, it'll stand up to all your fidgeting, day and night.

71 This Affordable Way To Sample An Incredible Moisturizer Amazon La Roche-Posay Multi-Purpose Balm Sample $4 Amazon Buy Now People love La Roche-Posay balm because of its rich, creamy texture that soaks into a non-oily matte finish on skin. It's free of parabens and fragrances and instead uses shea butter and glycerin to deeply nourish dry patches without causing irritation. This one is a sample size, so you can try it out before committing, but granted reviewers are using phrases like "miracle cream" and "nothing works this well," odds are you'll be hooked.

72 These Rubber Stoppers That Keep Wine Fresher For Longer Amazon Vremi Wine Stopper Set $5 Amazon Buy Now These Vremi wine stoppers are made of rubber and work alongside a pump to create an air-tight seal, preserving your bottle for seven to ten days longer. They're made for all standard sized bottles and can be rinsed clean using warm water. "We are very picky wine drinkers that can taste the difference between fresh and day old wine. This product (after a month of ownership) lives up to the claim," says one reviewer.

73 These Organic And Eco-Friendly Wool Dryer Balls For Lint And Static-Free Clothing Amazon EcoJeannie Wool Dryer Balls $5 Amazon Buy Now Safer for the environment (and pets and children) then traditional dryer sheets, these wool dryer balls are effective at preventing static and lint from making a mess out of clothing in the dryer. They’re hypoallergenic natural fabric softeners made from New Zealand premium wool and handmade in Nepal. And they’re an economical choice, to boot: Each large wool dryer ball lasts for over 1,500 loads of laundry.