Shopping for gifts can be stressful. No one wants to feel like they have to spend an entire month's rent each time a special occasion rolls around, but the pressure to spend a lot of money can make folks dread having to come up with gift ideas. That's why I've put together this list of great gifts under $10 that are perfect for those times when you want to wow someone but don't want to break the bank (or sink your credit score) in order to do it.

From a pair of gel-infused socks that moisturize dry feet to a hilarious necklace that holds wine glasses, the products on this roundup are weird, brilliant, and offer a little something for everyone. And while some items, like an olive oil sprayer, might seem totally random at first, the cool thing about buying things at such a great deal is that you could have enough money left over to add in a few more surprises along the way.

Love the thought of giving a great present but get dizzy over the thought of what it might mean for your wallet? With the brilliant products on this list, you can afford to stock up and set your worries aside

1 This Silicone Tool That Cleans Literally Everything Amazon Goddess Of Gadgets Silicone Cleaning Tool, $10, Amazon Any neat freak will get a kick out of this incredible little silicone brush. Not only does clean makeup brushes, it also scrubs dishes without scratching them, helps lifts stains from fabric, and removes pet hair from furniture. As if that wasn’t enough, it can even be incorporated into your shower routine to exfoliate dead

2 This Fruit Infuser Water Bottle That Makes It Easy To Bring Tasty Drinks On The Go Amazon LA Organics Fruit Infuser Water Bottle, $6, Amazon This 24-oz infuser water bottle allows you to naturally flavor your water with the taste of your favorite fruits, veggies, and fresh herbs. It comes with a removable basket, where you can conveniently steep ingredients, and it's completely leak-proof and shatterproof, which makes it a wonderful accessory any time you're out on the go or exercising. Because this bottle is also BPA-free and safe to use in the dishwasher, you don't have to worry about struggling with long-term care.

3 This Toilet Night Light Shines A Much-Needed Light When You Need It Most Amazon UV Sterilization Toilet Light, $8, Amazon Don't trip on your way to the bathroom in the middle of the night. Instead, just grab this awesome toilet night light, which only works in the dark and is built with a motion and light detection sensor, so it only turns on as you're approaching. This night light shines with eight LED colors and disinfects the toilet in 120 seconds — it'll get rid of every bit of germs on the seat.

4 This Dead Sea Face Mask Your Skin Will Thank You For Amazon Maple Holistics Dead Sea Mud Mask, $10, Amazon This luxury face mask is filled with dead sea mud from Israel that utilizes the high mineral content of the lake to cleanse and purify the skin. It penetrates the skin and pulls toxins to the surface, leaving the pores clean and the skin radiant. This is a great mask to tone, heal, and protect the skin with natural antioxidants that help maintain the skin’s natural glow. The mask also contains German chamomile essential oil, which helps calm stressed out skin, lavender essential oil to help balance oil control, and clary sage essential oil. This is a great way to bring dull skin back to life with the healing properties of the dead sea.

5 This Candle Holder Brings Majorly Good Vibes To Your Home Amazon Himalayan Rock Salt Candle Holder, $10, Amazon This candle holder is more than just a place to light tea light candles from. Because this stylish holder is made from Himalayan rock salt, you're actually getting an accessory that will work like an ionizer — releasing negative ions into the air — which supposedly has a purifying effect in rooms. This holder, which has a soft amber hue, can add a calming and tranquil vibe to your home.

6 This Leather Organizer Keeps Your Earbuds Tangle-Free Amazon Headphone Organizer, $8, Amazon Earbuds can be tough to organize and keep track of, but this super-simple yet surprisingly necessary holder makes it easy to ensure earbuds don't end up crushed or lost somewhere at the bottom of your bag. Made with genuine leather and secure metal snaps, this organizer works when you wrap cords around the center, then use the buckle to button it in place when you're done. When you're ready to use cords again, just unsnap the button.

7 This Light-Blocking Sleep Mask Lets You Rest Easy Amazon kimkoo Silk Sleep Mask, $6, Amazon If you're a sensitive sleeper, you'll absolutely love having this sleep mask within reach before you settle into bed at night. Super-soft and durable, this sleep mask is made from natural mulberry silk that's ultra breathable and won't feel harsh on skin. This mask, which also comes with a portable bag and noise-canceling earplugs, can be great to have whether you're traveling or at home.

8 This Stylish Stand Keeps Your Phone Propped Up Amazon Honsky Desktop Desk Stand, $9, Amazon Sometimes you need your phone to be angled so you can watch videos, but you want to go hands-free. In that situation, what you really need is a stand like this rose gold one, which is made from aluminum and is designed to be used with most tablets, e-readers, and smartphones. It can hold your device either horizontally or vertically without it toppling over.

9 This Vegan-Friendly Shampoo Bar That's Perfect On Oily Hair Amazon J.R. Liggett Bar Shampoo, $7, Amazon For oily hair, this shampoo bar is a total life-saver. Made with ultra-hydrating coconut, argan oil, and 100 percent vegan ingredients, this bar helps to absorb extra oils and leave hair feeling shiny and radiant. If you don't have oily hair, you can still get a lot out of this bar shampoo because it's hydrating enough to make you feel like you also used conditioner, and it works great for shaving, washing clothes, and when you're traveling.

10 This Sun-Blocking Head Wear That Can Be Worn 12 Different Ways Amazon 12-In-1 Head Wear (UPF 50), $8, Amazon This fabric tube might look simple, but it's actually an incredibly-versatile item that protects against sun and wind. It can be worn 12 different ways, including as a balaclava, a scarf, a helmet-liner, and a bandana. Because it's made from sweat-wicking material, it'll also keep them dry and comfortable.

11 This Magnifying Mirror They Can Toss In Their Bag Amazon Magnifying Mirror, $9, Amazon This double-sided compact mirror features one side with 10 times magnification and one regular mirror. The slim design means it'll fit in any bag, and even larger pockets. It's great for anyone who likes to apply makeup on the go.

12 These LED Flashlights That Help Shine A Light On Hard TO Reach Areas Amazon Cat CT1000 Pocket COB Light, $9, Amazon This is not your average flashlight. Not only is it designed to be used handsfree, but the magnetic base and clip also mean you can attach it to a variety of surfaces. It produces 175 lumens of COB LED Light, runs on AAA batteries, and lasts for up to 7 hours of continuous runtime.

13 This Reminder Pad To Overcome Pre-Trip Chaos Amazon Knock Knock Pack This! Pad, $7, Amazon This notepad is great for people who are always traveling and need reminders about what to pack. It provides a list of everything one might need during a trip, from deodorant to a first aid kit and everything in between. It comes with 60 sheets, is divided into four major categories, and works best if you use this as you're packing because it can help to provide incredible peace of mind and narrow in your focus in advance of the trip.

14 These Silicone Caps That Keep Half-Drunk Beers Fresh Amazon KegWorks Beer Savers, $8, Amazon You don't want to leave behind a fallen soldier when you're drinking a beer, but sometimes it happens, which is why these silicone bottle caps are such an ingenious creation. Designed to fit most standard beer bottles, these caps help keep beer fresh and tasty, even if you've got to tap out for the night. Because they're dishwasher safe, they're also easy to maintain and reuse.

15 This Ring Light For The Best Selfies Ever Amazon Rechargeable Selfie Ring Light, $9, Amazon This ring light will help them take the clearest selfies ever. The bight LED lights cast an even glow around the subject, so there aren't any awkward shadows. It's perfect for taking photos in low light environments.

16 A Makeup Removing Clothing That Doesn't Require A Cleanser Amazon Makeup Remover Cloth (2 pack Pink), $10, Amazon These reusable makeup remover clothes are a great alternative to makeup removing pads that either leave skin feeling oily or super dry. They’re made out of natural microfibers to fully remove all your makeup with just water without any irritation. This is a great option for removing makeup naturally because these clothes are free of chemicals, additives, and they’re totally eco-friendly. They’re safe enough to toss in the washing machine and can be reused throughout the week.

17 These Sneaker Balls That Remove Odor From Shoes Amazon Sneaker Balls, $10, Amazon If you love rockin’ cute tennis shoes with no socks, you probably know that one huge drawback is that they can get smelly faster. Fortunately, these sneaker balls work incredibly well to remove odor and odor-causing bacteria from any type of shoe. The small round balls can be placed at the top and bottom of the shoes to release a fresh, clean scent and they aren’t just for shoes; these sneaker balls also work in gym bags and lockers too.

18 This Screw Driver That Packs Four Tools Into One Sturdy Gadget Amazon Stanley 4-in-1 Pocket Screwdriver, $8, Amazon Everyone should own a trusty screwdriver, but owning one that’s small and easy to use can make your life easier. This pocket-sized screwdriver has all the functions of precision screwdrivers with two, sturdy double-ended bits. The magnetic bits have a non-slip textured surface to attract and hold screws, so this is a great tool to keep in your glove compartment or desk drawer to make quick fixes like fixing the screw on your glasses totally painless.

19 This Foot Massager That Works Wonders For Relief From Aches And Pains Amazon TheraFlow Foot Massager Roller, $10, Amazon For tired, aching feet, this wooden foot massager roller can be just what the doctor ordered. Created with roller kneads that are designed to target trigger points and relax soft tissue on the feet, this roller helps stimulate blood flow and circulation, while also relieving soreness in arches.

20 This Lovely Lotus Flower Holder That Also Stores Cotton Swabs Amazon MelonBoat Lotus Cotton Swab Holder, $8, Amazon Everyone owns a clunky box of cotton swabs that takes up an obnoxious amount of space, but this lotus-shaped swab storage case is the perfect solution. Designed to store up to 30 cotton swabs, you can insert swabs between petals for dust-free storage. It's also small enough that you can also stash it in a medicine cabinet or drawer if you want to save counter space.

21 This Collagen-Coating Protein Treatment That Replenishes Dry, Damaged Hair Amazon Elizavecca CER-100 Hair Protein Treatment, $8, Amazon According to one happy user, this at-home hair protein treatment is a "holy grail for over processed hair." It's made with ceramide 3 collagen, which helps to repair and nourish damaged hair. Perfect for all hair types, this treatment can help restore hair's natural radiance and works best when used before conditioning. Some reviewers say they leave it on for 15 minutes, while others spend up to 30 minutes and apply this treatment after showering. To work effectively, you'll need to rinse this off though, so remember to budget plenty of beauty time before use.

22 These Gel Socks That Cure Cracked Heels Amazon NatraCure Intensive Moisturizing Gel Heel Sleeves, $10, Amazon For dry, cracked heels that no Emory board can get rid of, these heel socks are a must-have. Enriched with vitamin E, shea butter, and aloe vera, which all help to make skin softer and more touchable, these deeply moisturizing socks slowly release oils into skin when worn at night for seven days. After the first week, you can wear these hypoallergenic sleeves while you're sleeping for two to three nights at a time and you'll be able to see a major difference.

23 This Game Made For Getting To Know Each Other On The Go Amazon Loaded Questions On The Go, $8, Amazon A great travel companion on road trips, the Loaded Questions cards are filled with fun, creative questions to keep you on your toes while you’re on the go. It comes with 200 questions, some require personal, thoughtful answers and others are just hilarious. These cards can entertain families, couples, and old friends by offering some really creative questions. Reviewers are loving these cards particularly because the questions are safe for kids while still being fun for adults. This game will definitely be the brain-fuel you need on a long road trip.

24 This Invigorating Brush That Massages Your Scalp Amazon Eflush Hair Scalp Massager, $9, Amazon Giving your scalp a good scrub with this massaging brush is a great way to gently remove dead skin cells and boost blood flow to the scalp, which is one of the big reasons why this makes a great gift. Firm but soft to the touch, this silicone brush can strengthen hair's roots and shafts, and redistribute nourishing oils, which can be great for those with dry hair. This waterproof brush is also designed for in-shower use, so you can relax and take care of all your hair's needs in one fell swoop.

25 This Weird AF Novelty Cleaner That Actually Works Great On Microwaves Amazon Microwave Steam Cleaner, $8, Amazon A practical but cute gift, this novelty cleaner actually makes cleaning the inside of a greasy microwave easier. This weird AF cleaner, which is supposed to look like your mom being annoyed you haven't cleaned yet, uses steam to melt away crud that's crusted on your microwave - all you have to do is add vinegar, water, and then microwave it for seven minutes. The steam comes out of mom's head and eliminates the need to use abrasive chemicals.

26 This Powerful Wireless Mouse That’s Nearly Silent Amazon Jelly Comb Wireless Mouse, $10, Amazon Designed to be quieter than your average mouse, this mini wireless mouse syncs to your computer via a wireless receiver that slides into your computer’s USB port. The mouse is available in more than 15 colors, ranging from a standard black or sleek white with rose gold accents.

27 This Easy-To-Clean Silicone Mat That Dries Your Dishes Faster Amazon Silicone Dish Drying Mat, $10, Amazon Drying mats get gross easily, but this silicone dish drying mat is built to last and be easy to clean. It features a unique ribbing detail which promotes airflow and helps items dry faster than a cotton mat or open rack would. Because this mat is made from durable, heat-resistant silicone, it's also safe to run through the dishwasher and can be a great way to set plates, bowls, cups, and utensils out to dry.

28 This Intense AF Mask That Removes Everything From Pores Amazon CAILLU Power Cord Organizer, $7, Amazon This cord-organizer will keep your accessories organized in style. It comes with five earphone organizers made from Italian leather that snap shut with a sturdy metal button for you to easily store your wires in your pocket, purse, or desk. You can use these organizers for any set of headphones, USB chargers, and auxiliary cables. Folks on Amazon are loving the quality and functionality of these nifty accessories.

29 This Pot Clip That Prevents Kitchen Messes Amazon Good Cook Pot Clip, $6, Amazon This pot clip can help make countertop messes a thing of the past. It attaches to edge of a pot or pan and holds utensils in place while you're cooking, so any dripping pour back into the pot or pan and not on other surfaces.

30 This Shirt-Folding Board That Tackles Laundry Like A Champ Amazon Household Essentials Shirt Folding Board, $5, Amazon Folding laundry doesn't have to be a headache, and with this shirt-folding board, it won't be. This black composite board provides step-by-step tips on how to fold clothes like a pro, and includes an easy-glide handle that makes it simple to pull folded shirts out neatly after.

31 This Power Bank That's Easy To Take On-The-Go Amazon Premium Aluminum Power Bank, $8, Amazon Whether you're on-the-go or you're at home, this convenient power bank charges any brand of smartphone, and connects through a USB cable to any smartphone to help extend the battery life. It's small enough to fit in a purse or pocket, and one reviewer raves: "When this mini charger is fully charged, it took my dead mobile and charged it to 80% in half an hour. I was amazed. This is perfect for my handbag as I never keep my mobile fully charged before I leave for the day."

32 This Ingenious Tool That Works Like A Scissor But Chops Food Like A Knife Amazon Allstar Innovations Clever Cutter 2, $10, Amazon This ingenious kitchen tool functions like a pair of scissors, but it can chop loads of foods (like meat, veggies, and cheeses) just as well as a knife. Because it's super-sharp, it also features a safety hinge to protect from accidental cuts.

33 This Shampoo That's Basically A Facial For Their Scalp Amazon Alterna Exfoliating Scalp Facial Shampoo, $8, Amazon This exfoliating shampoo provides a deep cleanse directly to the scalp. The formula features micro-beads that slough away dead skin cells and buildup, and it's dispensed through a brush applicator that makes it easier to massage the product into the scalp. It's also free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and synthetic color.

34 This Fidget Cube That Relieves Stress And Anxiety Amazon Maxboost Fidget Cube, $8, Amazon Whether you're feeling stressed or just looking for a way to heighten concentration and get rid of anxiety, this fidget cube can be a great to focus your attention on something else. This plastic fidget cube comes with six sides, which you can rub, roll, spin, press, or switch in any way you choose. It's also small enough that you can fit it in your pocket or in the palm of your hand.

35 This Velvet Lip Stain That Will Leave Your Lips Feeling Petal Soft Amazon Peripera Ink Airy Velvet (0.3 Ounce), $7, Amazon This weightless lip stain comes in a variety of great colors, from rose to coral pink, and delivers a gradient-like tint for lips, without drying them out or needing constant reapplication. "It has a mousse consistency that dries down to a powder finish," revealed one reviewer. "It isn't transfer-proof but, it does stain the lips as the product wears off. Definitely a new favorite, which is odd to say, since I just got into wearing lippies."

36 These Silicone Sponges That Are A Much More Hygienic Way To Apply Makeup Amazon Silicone Makeup Sponge, $6 (2 Pack), Amazon Traditional sponges get messy and can be loaded with bacteria, but this silicone makeup sponge is designed to do exactly the opposite. Clear, washable, and nonporous, silicone sponges don't bread bacteria and are designed to eliminate makeup waste. Because it's super flexible, these sponges also help blend perfectly, ensuring a flawless application every time.

37 This Clever Snack Dish That's Perfect For Parties Amazon Kemilove Double Dish Serving Bowl, $10, Amazon Not only is does this snack dish offer a place for you discard your food waste (think: peanut shells, cherry pits, orange peels, etc.), it even holds your phone so you can watch videos handsfree. It's made from eco-friendly, food-grade plastic and can be disassembled for easy storage.

38 These Washable Rollers That Curl Hair Without Causing Heat Damage Amazon Silicone Hair Rollers, $7 (20 Pack), Amazon These innovative heatless rollers can create a variety of curly hairstyles on any hair type. This pack of 20, includes both this curler set small and large soft silicone rollers that are easy to use and won't damage sensitive hair.

39 This Hair Clip That’s Actually A Super Sneaky Multitool Amazon Mini Multitool Clip, $10, Amazon It may look like an ordinary, everyday hair clip, but it’s actually a multi-tool hidden in your hair. The clip is also a ruler, a small screwdriver, a scraper, a bottle opener, a box opener, and a serrated knife — just in case. Made of stainless steel and available in three colors, the multitool clip will last you indefinitely and will fit seamlessly into your hair styling routine. And, of course, it keeps your hair in place perfectly.

40 These Reusable Straws That Come With A Cleaning Brush Amazon ABC123 Reusable Silicone Straws With Cleaning Brushes, $9 (8 Pack), Amazon BPA-free and dishwasher safe, these straws won't leave behind a metallic taste and are great to use with both hot and cold beverages. This pack also includes cleaning brushes, which will especially come in handy if they're being used to sip smoothies or milkshakes.

41 These Tough Gloves That Protect Hands From Cuts And Scrapes Amazon Dowellife Cut-Resistant Gloves, $10, Amazon Protecting hands from cuts or other potential abrasions is super important, especially for shucking oysters, carving wood, or slicing through meat. Made from cut-resistant material and awarded with the highest EN388 level 5 cut-resistance certification, these gloves are 10 times stronger than normal ones and were created with comfort in mind.

42 This Healing Clay That Has Nearly 12,000 Positive Reviews Amazon Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay, $9, Amazon This super-popular healing clay gets rave reviews from users who love the natural calcium bentonite blend because it deeply penetrates pores, cleaning them and helping get rid of acne and other skin irritations. It's recommended to be mixed with apple cider vinegar, which helps strengthen it. Unlike other masks that were seemingly created for selfies, this one really works — just check out the major cult-following it has.

43 This 6-In-1 Multi-Tool That's Only 10 Bucks Amazon Swiss+Tech 6-in-1 Screwdriver Multitool, $9, Amazon Not only is this six-in-one multi-tool sleek, it’s also incredibly high-quality for something that only costs 10 bucks. It’s made of stainless steel and features two screwdrivers, two flathead drivers, and two rulers. It also has a reinforced loop so it can be attached to a keychain.

44 This Book That Empowers You To Be You Amazon The Gifts Of Imperfections, $9, Amazon Sometimes, we need to be reminded that we are worthy of all the things we want out life and The Gifts of Imperfection is a wonderful dose of empowerment that helps us acknowledge that despite flaws and vulnerability, we are exactly who we are supposed to be. Written by a leading expert on shame, authenticity, and belonging, Brene Brown shares ten guideposts on the power of wholehearted living and offers readers tips on engaging with the world from a place of worthiness. This is a great way to tackle some pretty dark feelings in a positive way to achieve the peace of mind, self-awareness, and forgiveness.

45 These Eco-Friendly Drawstring Bags For Storing Produce Amazon BahrEco Reusable Produce Bags, $10, Amazon Foldable, lightweight, and washable, these plastic-free mesh bags were created for storing and transporting produce. Made with color-coded tags and drawstrings, these bags can also be used to keep produce separated in the fridge. They have multi-functional value, so you could use them for sorting toys, cosmetics, or other accessories, too.

46 These Odor-Resistant Dish Cloths That Make Cleaning More Hygienic Amazon LUNATEC Odor-Free Dishcloths, $8, Amazon Smelly dish rags and sponges can be a thing of the past with these odor-free dishcloths. They’re so powerful, they remain odorless without needing to be washed or microwaved. These mesh clothes pick up less bacteria than ordinary cotton dishcloths or sponges because they have less bacteria which is what causes the odor in the first place.

47 These Adorable Glass Drink Markers That Are A Must-Have For Parties Amazon Vacu Vin Party People Glass Markers, $6 (12 Pack), Amazon A simple solution to a common problem, these glass markers make it easy to tell whose drinks belong to who. This pack contains 12 multi-colored silicone markers shaped like little dudes, and all of them come with suction cups so they'll stick to the surface of glass or metal. As the holiday season ramps up, these are definitely a must-have for parties, and also make an clever gift for hosts.

48 This Mess-Free Sprayer For Even Oil Application Amazon Misto Olive Oil Sprayer, $10, Amazon Who doesn't love adding olive oil to everything? Whether it's your gift recipient's favorite ingredient or they simply love to cook, this mister ensures whatever's being cooked gets an even coating. This non-aerosol sprayer is totally eco-friendly and has an easy-to-use pump cap, which adds to the convenience factor. It can be used to fill with other oils too, as well as lemon or lime juice, marsala wine, sherry, or vinegars, for tastier grub every time.

49 This Container For Keeping Lemons Fresh Amazon Hutzler Lemon Saver, $4, Amazon When it comes to saving lemons that you haven't used up completely, this container is a great alternative to saran wrap or tin foil, because it's uniquely molded to the vegetable's shape. Its distinctive look makes it easy to locate in a fridge, while the container itself contains odors and helps to extend the shelf life of a sliced lemon. The container is also BPA-free and safe to use in a dishwasher, so you don't have to worry about how durable it will be over time.

50 This Nourishing Oil That Repairs Damaged Cuticles Amazon Cuccio Revitalize Cuticle Oil, $8, Amazon Cuticles can become cracked for all kinds of reasons, but with this nourishing oil, even the most dry and brittle nails will stay protected. It comes in a pretty glass bottle with a convenient dropper, and you can choose from two delicious scents: milk and honey, or pomegranate and fig.

51 This Little Bug You Can Place Anywhere For Some Extra Light Amazon Nite Ize BugLit, $10, Amazon This bug-like tool is actually a bright light that you can place anywhere you need a little illumination. It's flexible legs can be wrapped around anything, so it's easy to attach it to a bag, handlebar, belt, or tent — and it can stand upright, too.

52 This Specially Designed Handle Grip That Protects Fingers From Burns Amazon Crucible Cookware Silicone Hot Handle Holder, $6, Amazon Hot handles can burn into soft skin, but with this silicone handle holder, hands will stay safe and protected. It contains heat up to 464 degrees Fahrenheit and slides onto skillet handles with ease. It also offers enhanced grip potential because of the internal silicone ribbing included in each. Choose from a huge variety of colors, as well as multi-pack options.

53 This Hysterical (But Totally Amazing) Wine Glass Necklace For Going Hands-Free Amazon "WineYoke" Wine Glass Holder Necklace, $7 (2 Pack), Amazon For your friend or family member who can't bear to be separated from their glass of wine, this necklace exists, which is designed to hold glasses snugly in place for hands-free hors d'oeuvres sampling. This two-pack comes in pink and black with a 38-inch lanyard and rubber base that adjusts to any type of stemware. Hilarious, but genius.

54 This Set Of Travel Bottles That Are TSA-Approved Amazon Alink Travel Toiletry Bottles Set, $10 (16 Pack), Amazon This 16-piece toiletry bottle set includes multiple containers of various sizes, a pump bottle, and even a pipette, spatula, and funnel to help you transfer over your favorite products. Each container secures tightly to avoid leaks, and everything in the set fits in an included, zippered bag, which is just the right size to make the whole thing TSA-approved. The bottles and the bag are also washable and infinitely reusable.

55 This Scented Aromatherapy Candle That Also Helps With Headaches Amazon Our Own Candle Company Aromatherapy Scented Candle, $9, Amazon Aromatherapy can be a useful way to relieve tension and stress, and that can help support a more peaceful state of mind. This soy candle, which features a cotton wick and eucalyptus scent, not only helps with tension relief, but because eucalyptus is a natural insecticide, it'll also help drive away bugs.

56 This Professional-Quality Mask Brush Set For Polished Results Amazon Lictin Facial Mask Brush with Hair Band, $8 (2 Pack), Amazon This set of facial mask brushes is a great gift for the beauty-lover in your life. It includes everything one needed for seamless application, plus an adorable cat ear headband to keep hair off the face. The brush heads are nylon, while the handles are wooden, and they're easy to clean, too.

57 This Organizer That Corrals Cables Into Place Amazon Captive Cables Desktop Cable Organizer, $10, Amazon Cluttered desktops are simple to organize with this device that keeps cables in one streamlined, easy-to-reach place. Ideal for USBs, Ethernet cables, audio cables, power cords, earphones, and everything in between, it's also discreet and sticks to smooth surfaces seamlessly, thanks to micro suction cups that keep it firmly in place (but won't damage wood or other surfaces).

58 These Packing Cubes That Help Keep Clothes Organized Amazon ARKTEK Packing Cubes Travel Organizers with Laundry Bags, $10, Amazon These packing cubes will help eliminate the stress of traveling because they make it easy to store clothes and other essential items in an organized fashion. Plus, it's a great way to create outfits and keep them together. Made from durable polyester mesh, these cubes come in three different sizes (small to large) and feature three attached laundry bags, so you can separate dirty clothes from clean ones. Easy to wash and sewn with waterproof coating fabric, they also help reduce bacterial growth and funky smells from forming, and also make finding what you need super simple and convenient.

59 A Stainless Steel Nail Clipper With An Easy-Grip Handle Amazon Okbool Easy-Grip Nail Clippers, $7, Amazon This high-quality, ergonomic nail clipper makes cutting your nails a whole lot easier. The special handle is easy to grip, and the sharp, stainless steel tip trims nails quickly and easily.

60 This Glove That Massages Away Aches And Pains Amazon SAMYO Palm Shaped Massage Glove, $10, Amazon Aches and pains are no match for this glove, which looks weird as hell but actually gets the job done. It's made with nine rolling metal balls, which rotate 360 degrees and can be used all over the body, and works to eliminate muscle tension and fatigue while also stimulating circulation. The back of this glove also comes with soft brushes and feels amazing when used with water in the shower or tub.

61 This Guided Journal Filled With Prompts Amazon Soar Journal, $9, Amazon This guided journal helps promote creativity, expression, and organization in key ways, and features supportive prompts that help provide focus and opportunity for self-introspection. In addition, it comes with plenty of pages to scribble down moods, thoughts, and interests in a way that will be fun to look back on over the years.

62 This Body Brush That Exfoliates Skin Amazon Dry Body Brush, $10, Amazon This multi-functional brush is designed to hit all of the body's tenderest points and delivers a revitalizing massage that's great for getting rid of dead skin cells. The natural boar bristles also stimulate circulation to reduce the appearance of cellulite and detox problem areas on the shoulders and back. Paired with a bath bomb or shower gel, this body brush makes a great gift.

63 This Five-In-One Tool That Makes Opening Jars Quick And Easy Amazon Whole Caviar 5-in-1 Bottle Opener, $9, Amazon For stubborn jars that just won't budge, this five-in-one tool is where it's at. Designed to help pop lids, crack bottle tops, and so much more, this gadget offers an extra gripping and pulling power that gets the job done. Those with arthritis are sure to love this, because it's affordable and helps take stress off the hands while also saving time in the process using other complex tools that promise the same thing. Even products with airtight seals won't have a chance against this clever tool.

64 This Bizarre Finger Band That Helps Strengthen Your Hand Amazon Hand Grip Strengthener, $10, Amazon This hand gripper is a great way to start building strength in your fingers. Whether it’s carpal tunnel, arthritis, previous injury, or your just building strength, this gripper is totally safe and comfortable. These are great for folks that use their fingers for long, extended periods of time: Musicians, artists, bartenders and office workers can all benefit from keeping their fingers vital. The strength of resistance is adjustable and it comes with a counter for you to keep track of the number of motions performed.

65 This Five-In-One Tool That's Everything They'll Need For Grilling Amazon 5-In-1 Grill Tool, $6, Amazon This five-in-one tool includes just about everything they'll need for grilling — minus the meat, of course. It's made of sturdy wood and stainless steel and functions as tongs, a spatula, a tenderizer, a fork, and a knife. And rolling all these utensils into one means there'll be less to clean up afterward.

66 This Bedside Caddy That Makes A Perfect Gift For College Students Amazon HAKACC Bedside Caddy, $9, Amazon Caddys like this one are a must-have, especially for dorm rooms, because they save space and allow you to have everything you need to read, watch TV, or do homework right within arm's reach. Made with one main compartment that's great for tablet or book storage, plus three mesh pockets where pens, cards, and other small items can go, this caddy is built to last and makes a wonderful stocking stuffer for college students.

67 This Tripod That Captures Moments From Any Angle Amazon Phone Tripod with Remote Control, $8, Amazon Take the stress out of trying to snap the perfect shot with this tripod, which comes with a remote control that allows you to control your camera remotely and activate the shutter. Compatible with most Apple and Android devices, it can help you get professional-quality pictures without having to pay big bucks in the process.

68 This Adjustable Stand For Smartphones That You Can Bend Into Any Angle Amazon Aduro Solid-Grip 360 Adjustable Universal Stand, $10, Amazon With 360-degree rotation and the ability to hold smartphones, GPS, and cameras, this universal stand clamps onto most flat surfaces (up to 3-inches thick) for hands-free use. It comes in black and white and has a lifetime warranty.

69 This Coconut Milk Scrub That Nourishes And Recharges Skin Amazon Calily Life Organic Coconut Milk Scrub, $10, Amazon Coconut milk is rich in vitamins and feels like a treat on skin, which is why this organic scrub is such a must-have. It not only moisturizes but also smoothes, gently exfoliating and buffing away dead cells to reveal radiant skin. The scrubbing granules help open up pores and detoxify them, while also delivering a refreshing and clean sensation. Because coconut milk is also rich in fatty acids, this scrub helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and other signs of aging. Best of all, this blend is gentle enough for daily use and works on most skin types.

70 This Manicure-Pedicure Set That's Great For Self-Care Nights At Home Amazon Beauty Bon 10-Piece Manicure Pedicure Set, $8, Amazon This 10-piece stainless steel set for at-home manis and pedis is a great way to encourage someone who needs some serious R&R to relax. Portable and lightweight, it comes in a durable synthetic leather case and includes everything one would need to shape, cut, and pamper nails, including a toenail clipper, two nail clippers, file, cuticle trimmer, and more. Pair it with a bottle of your polish to make it an extra-thoughtful gift.

71 These Silicone Ice Molds For Insta-Worthy Cocktails Amazon Chillz Ice Ball Maker Mold, $9, Amazon If you love making cocktails at home, this silicone ice ball mold will totally make you swoon. Since they’re made from silicone, you’ll be able to add a perfectly shaped ball of ice in highballs and lowballs, creating the most Insta-worthy cocktail you’ve ever seen. Ice melts slower when it’s one big cube, so this is a great accessory for bourbon and scotch drinkers to sip on a beautifully chilled piece of ice instead of several smaller cubes. Of course, these ice balls look beautiful in mocktails too, so anyone can add this to their at-home mixology bar or even use these molds to make delicious fruit and herbal popsicles.

72 This Single-Serve Coffee Brewer That Makes A Powerful Cup Of Joe Amazon Primula Single Serve Coffee Brew Buddy, $7, Amazon Have a caffeine addict to buy for? Never let them settle for weak coffee again with this portable coffee brewer, which is designed for single-brew usage and allows you to have a tasty, rejuvenating beverage at a moment's notice, no matter where you're traveling. Built with an eco-friendly mesh filter, it brews directly into any mug or travel cup and is easy to use — all you have to do is place the filter over the rim, add coffee, then pour in hot water.

73 A Brilliant Organizer For Your Underwear Drawer Amazon SimpleHouseware Foldable Cloth Storage, $10 (Set of 4), Amazon This brilliant set of organizers is perfect for finally getting underwear, socks, and bras under control. Made with non-woven fabric, they're lightweight and fold down flat when not in use. Reviewers say they're great for the kitchen pantry, the linen closet, and anywhere in the house that has too many loose odds and ends.