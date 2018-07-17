Sleep is so, so beautiful. Nothing beats collapsing into bed after a long day--but nothing is worse than finally getting under the covers and then not being able to drift off. Having a comfortable sleep atmosphere is such an important part of getting a good night's rest — we all know the struggle of flipping the pillow to the cold side 3,000 times per night during the summer. Thankfully, some of the Amazon Prime Day deals on sleep products may be the solution to ending that struggle once and for all.

Whether you prefer to fall asleep to white noise or ear-plugged silence, wear a light-cancelling eye mask or wake up to the morning sun through sheer curtains, or doze off in a full pajama set versus an old t-shirt, there are tons of products that can help you achieve the optimal sleep situation. And given the discounts on Amazon, this might be one of the best days of the year to get them.

From pillows to mattresses to curtains, you can find a bunch of deals on sleep-related product during Prime Day (all at limited time, affordable prices). Don't miss out on these awesome products if you feel like you've been tossing and turning in bed lately — your body just might be trying to tell you that your sleep conditions need a bit of an upgrade.

1 Get A Discount on AmazonBasics Sheet Sets AmazonBasics 400 Thread Count Sheet Set $36 Amazon Tons of AmazonBasics Home & Kitchen items are on sale for Prime Day, and this one just might be a must-buy. Whether you need an extra pair of sheets in your rotation or have been searching for a different color, you can't go wrong with this 100 percent cotton sheet set. The sheets, which have a sateen finish, come in every size: Twin, Full, Queen, King, and California King. They're also available in an array of pretty, muted colors like seafoam green, stone grey, beige, and smoke blue. Grab your sheets before they run out! Buy Now

2 Save 20% On Homesick Brand Scented Candles Homesick Scented Candle $30 Amazon If you've just moved and your new place is missing a bit of home, try one of these adorable, creative candles by the aptly named brand, Homesick. The company is participating in Amazon Prime Day with a 20 percent off discount for their popular candle line. The scent options will seriously exceed your expectations: there's Grandma's Kitchen, which smells like warm apple pie with vanilla ice cream and snickerdoodles, Beach Cottage, a blend of salty seaweed and ocean air smells, Summer Camp, a waft of lake diving, hiking through wildflowers, and ice cold lemonade, and several more. The Homesick candles are hand-poured in the USA, made out of all natural soy wax, and have a 60-80 minute burn time. Buy Now

3 Sleep Better At Night With This Affordable Air Purifier LEVOIT LV-H132 Air Purifier with True Hepa Filter $58 Amazon During Prime Day, you can get 35% off the $90 list price for this highly-rated LEVOIT air purifier. Not only does the machine improve sleep quality by eliminating common allergy triggers like "dust mites, pollen, mold, pet dander, as well as other small particles and pollutants," it operates quietly through the night and has two gentle night light settings. Its three-stage filtration system allows it to remove "99.97% of dust, pollen, smoke, odor," and other allergens, and the machine is 100% Ozone free. You can get it now in either black or white--eight, restful hours of sleep per night will be well worth the price. Buy Now

4 Spend Less On This Reversible Microfiber Throw Blanket Bedsure Sherpa Throw Blanket $23 Amazon During the 36-hour period of deals that just began today, you can save over 20 percent on this super plush, reversible blanket. On one side, there's a soft flannel face and on the reverse, a plush Sherpa side. The optimal-comfort blanket comes in Throw, Twin, and Queen sizes and is available in 14 different colors--and it's perfect for any season. Buy Now

5 Get An Essential Oil Diffuser For Your Room For Ultimate Comfort Diffuser for Essential Oils $16 Amazon I feel like I've been seeing these essential oil diffusers everywhere, but haven't been able to get my hands on one yet--but today might finally be the day. On Prime Day, save 41 percent on this ultrasonic humidifier that emits essential oil aromas throughout your room. The nice fragrances are perfect for a relaxed home environment (and peaceful sleep). It will raise the air quality in your room and provide gentle light therapy while you sleep. Color options include yellow, purple, teal, pink, and more. Buy Now

6 Roam Around The House Like Royalty With This Robe Satin Robe $11 Amazon I got one of these robes for a pajama-themed party awhile ago, and it was well worth the (already reasonable) price. It's sleek, lightweight, and will make you feel like you just got off the runway at the Victoria's Secret fashion show. You can wear the luxurious-looking robe when you're getting ready for bed or doing your hair in the morning. It's over 20 percent off for Prime Day and comes in a ton of different colors. Buy Now

7 Take Advantage Of This Motion Sensing Table Lamp Deal Motion-Sensing Table Lamp $20 Amazon This one might be the coolest product on the list. Ivation's 6-LED motion sensing table lamp has an almost 5-star rating on Amazon — and for good reason. The modern, luminous light has three lighting options: base and shade, shade only, and base only, and they all give your room a relaxed vibe. You can control it manually or set it to customized automatic settings. Buy Now