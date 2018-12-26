The skies are grey, the wind is blowing harder than ever, and the weather is freezing — winter can be tough, so it's important to take care of yourself and pay attention to your mental health. A good book can't take the place of professional treatment, but it can provide you with a welcome distraction on particularly gloomy days.

The titles on this list run the gamut from laugh-out-loud humor books to heart-warming romances. My hope is that any of the books below will put a smile on your face and get you through an afternoon of dreary weather. After all, there's no better time to snuggle up with a blanket and a cup of tea than when the weather is below freezing. There's absolutely no reason why you need to go outside if you don't absolutely have to.

So, if all the snow has got you down, heat up a glass of hot cocoa or cider, put on your warmest, fuzziest, coziest socks, and cuddle up under a thick, warm blanket with one of the books I've chosen below. Even on the darkest days, one of these books will hopefully bring a little bit of sunshine and cheerfulness into your life:

'Everything's Trash, But It's Okay' by Phoebe Robinson In her new book, Phoebe Robinson, the host of the podcast 2 Dope Queens, delivers a set of essays about gender, race, dating, and the fact that the world is basically a raging garbage fire right now. This one will definitely make you laugh, despite how terrible everything is. Click here to buy.

'The Poppy War' by R.F. Kuang If you want to escape into a fantasy world for a bit, try R.F. Kuang's stellar debut The Poppy War. It has everything you want from a fantasy novel: magical boarding schools, kickass heroines, and a chosen one narrative that doesn't feel overdone. Click here to buy.

'Maeve in America: Essays by a Girl from Somewhere Else' by Maeve Higgins Irish comedian and memoirist Maeve Higgins immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 31. In this endlessly charming memoir, Higgins writes about her adventures as an immigrant in New York City. Click here to buy.

'The Greatest Love Story Ever Told' by Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman Actors Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally are definitely in the running for funniest couple in Hollywood. In this endearing book, the two tell the story of their "epic romance" with stories, portraits, and even a puzzle. Click here to buy.

'The Wedding Date' by Jasmine Guillory If you want a romance that will have you smiling over the edge of your book, you cannot miss The Wedding Date. When Alex gets trapped in an elevator with a handsome stranger, she doesn't anticipate that he'll ask her to be his "fake girlfriend" for an upcoming wedding. And she definitely doesn't expect that she'll want to keep up the ruse... long after the wedding is over. Click here to buy.

'The Best American Travel Writing 2018' edited by Cheryl Strayed If you have a case of cabin fever, this collection of the best travel writing of the year is the antidote. Edited by Wild author Cheryl Strayed, this collection will take you on dozens of adventures. Click here to buy.

'Little Moments of Love' by Catana Chetwynd Catana Chetwynd's comics about life with her boyfriend are simply adorable. This is a book that is sure to remind you of all the cozy comforts of being in love. Click here to buy.