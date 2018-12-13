The holidays are supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but they can also be the most stressful time of the year. Traveling, spending money on presents, dealing with your family... all of it can be seriously overwhelming. When it all gets to be too much, the best thing you can do is find a nice quiet corner and read a comforting book.

As much as you love your family, I'm sure you something feel you're inside a pressure cooker when you're around them. It's totally understandable to need a break. This is me telling you that it is okay to take care of yourself in whatever way you need this holiday season.

Books are a great way to find comfort in even the most hectic of times. They can whisk you away from real life for a while, and they can help you slow down when you need time to rest and recharge. If you're like me, you probably need a little time to refill your batteries after socializing, and books are a great way to do just that.

So, when you head home for the holidays, put one of these books in your suitcase, just in case you need a little me-time.

'Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You' by Lin-Manuel Miranda, illustrated by Jonny Sun Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jonny Son (author of Everyone's a Aliebn When Ur a Aliebn Too) teamed up to write and illustrate this lovely little book of pep talks. Filled with original sayings, aphorisms, and poetry, this book will definitely lift your spirits.

'Your Illustrated Guide To Becoming One With The Universe' by Yumi Sakugawa This illustrated book is dreamy, metaphysical, and ethereal. It will take you on a journey that will help you connect a little deeper with your inner self.

'Everything is Everything' by Cristin O'Keefe Aptowicz This Cristin O'Keefe Aptowicz collection is filled with poems that are funny, emotional, and introspective, and you'll be drawn in immediately.

'The Bookshop of Yesterdays' by Amy Meyerson If you're looking for literary comfort food, this book is it. In The Bookshop of Yesterdays, a literary scavenger hunt unfolds when a woman inherits a bookstore from her uncle and discovers that he has left a set of clues for her inside the shop.

'Am I There Yet? The Loop-de-Loop, Zigzagging Journey to Adulthood' by Mari Andrew This book is the perfect antidote to all those annoying questions from your relatives about what you're "doing with your life." In Am I There Yet? you'll find illustrations and essays all about the ups and downs of figuring out adult life.

'Things Are What You Make of Them: Life Advice for Creatives' by Adam J. Kurtz Artist Adam J. Kurtz has a knack for saying just the right thing to make you feel a little better. This colorful book has a different piece of advice on every page, and each one will help you deal with the emotional stress of the holidays.

'In Other Words' by Jhumpa Lahiri Jhumpa Lahiri is a writer whose control of language never ceases to astound me. This memoir is a love letter to the Italian language, and it will be easy to lose yourself in it for a few hours.