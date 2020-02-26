Are you that one friend who constantly wants to talk about conspiracy theories at a party? Do you obsess over Area 51, the assassination of JFK, and whether or not Tupac is actually still alive? You're not alone. Part of the joy of being human is trying to understand what is seemingly impossible to understand, which might be why so many people love to ask a question that doesn't have concrete answers. Luckily, the age of podcasts lets you learn about conspiracy theories for hours and hours, without ever having to listen to the same theory twice.

Of course, the conspiracy theories above are some of the more well-known topics that people might think of when they hear the word "conspiracy." But there's also the question of whether the Illuminati is real, or if diamonds are actually as rare as the industry says they are, or what really went down during Watergate. Did Yoko Ono actually break up the Beatles? Why do people still vehemently believe that the earth is flat? These are the questions that keep some people up at night, and will likely get you wondering, too, after you've listened to the podcast that breaks the theory down.

Here are some conspiracy theory podcasts to keep your thirst for mystery satiated, along with the episodes you should dive into first:

1. 'Conspiracy Theories' Conspiracy Theories is one of the most popular podcasts about countless theories, many of which you've likely never even heard of. There are over 100 episodes to peruse, but consider starting with episode 105, "Bohemian Grove Pt. 1." The summary for this episode reads, Deep in the heart of the redwood forests is a 2,700 acre plot of land called the Bohemian Grove, home to an exclusive, secret gentleman's fraternity known as "the Bohemian Club." Each July, the club hosts a two-week festival that could be described as a bacchanal for the world's most prominent and influential men. And yes, there is a part two of this episode, which addresses rumors of paganism and human sacrifice for the apparent event. Talk about fascinating.

2. 'Those Conspiracy Guys' Another great option is Those Conspiracy Guys, an "Irish comedy podcast" that addresses conspiracy theories, paranormal happenings, and more. Consider starting with "Flat Earth," an episode in Season 6 released on August 23, 2018. The summary for this episode reads in part, ...To imagine we live in a construct that is comprised of a huge flat disc, covered in water and land and surrounded by a giant ice wall, that hurtles through space at an impossible speed; it's not a far stretch for some people and they have a certain science to prove their hypothesis. Or is it all post truth nonsense from internet people who want to shake up how people think about the world, questioning the very fabric of reality in an attempt to wake the population up to the fact that there are stranger things in reality happening than living on a flat infinite plane?

3. 'Conspiracy Theories & Unpopular Culture' Conspiracy Theories & Unpopular Culture focuses on "pop culture and its role in the 'Illuminati' agenda to instill occult symbolism in entertainment." Many podcast episodes explore whether a given celebrity has hinted at their potential involvement with the Illuminati, and other episodes explore what rumors float around the notion of the Illuminati, at all. Consider starting with a more generalized episode, released on Dec. 31, 2019, called "The Best Conspiracies of the 2019 and the entire DECADE!"

4. 'American Hysteria' If you're interested in taking a step past the "what" of a conspiracy theory conversation, and into the "how" and the "why" of the way these theories impact our culture, then American Hysteria is the podcast for you. This show explores how "moral panics, urban legends, and conspiracy theories shape our psychology and culture, and why we end up believing them," per its site. Consider starting with "Furby," an episode released on Sept. 2, 2019, in Season 2, which talks about exactly what you think it talks about. The summary reads in part, Many of us were gifted a strange robotic creature in the last years of the 1990s, a furry animatronic friend that taught children to speak, or so America believed. With misconceptions around the technology of Furby came strange urban legends and conspiracy theories about its possible use as spy equipment, the possibility of it crashing planes and stopping life support machines, and its alleged demonic possession that left an entire generation of kids haunted for years to come.

5. 'The Truth Is Somewhere' The Truth Is Somewhere is a conspiracy theory podcast run by a husband-and-wife duo who discuss "junk science, real science, and some of the craziest stories the internet can come up with." Consider starting with "I'm Going To Have Nightmares," which was released on Jan. 9, 2019. The summary for the episode reads, It all began a few years back in the summer of 2017. BuzzFeed writer and illustrator Adam Ellis was plagued with recurring cases of sleep paralysis, in which he was being haunted by the ghost of a child. The child approached him in his state of awoken paralysis...but just before the aberration closed upon him, he regained his motor skills and the child disappeared. A few nights later, Ellis dreamt he was in a library where he was visited by a small girl. She said to him, "You've seen Dear David, haven't you?" She explained to the still dreaming Ellis, that he must only ask David three questions and preface them with "Dear David."

6. 'Stuff They Don't Want You To Know' Stuff They Don't Want You to Know is a conspiracy theory podcast that covers the gamut of theories. The show's topics range "from UFOs to psychic powers and government conspiracies," per its site. Consider starting with "The Wide World of Food Conspiracies," an episode released on Jan. 29, 2020. The summary for the episode reads, Whether rich or poor, young or old, everyone on the planet has to eat. Government institutions monitor the safety, cleanliness, and consistency of our favorite foods, but as with any global industry, there are more than a few skeletons in the collective closet of the food and beverage business.

7. 'Conspiracy Beer Me' Conspiracy Beer Me is a more colloquial breakdown of various conspiracy theories, in which three comedians "get drunk and try to find the truth," episode by episode. This is definitely a more humorous and light-hearted approach to talking about various theories. Consider starting with "The Secrets of Stonehenge (That We Most Likely Made Up)", released in Season 2 on Dec. 8, 2019.