8 Engagement Rings From Walmart.com That'll Make You Swoon
Whether you're a type-A, wedding-crazed, Pinterest-boarding planner or the type of person who goes with the flow and hasn't given much thought about what your future wedding may look like, it's fair to say you've at least imagined your ideal engagement ring. How could you not? Your engagement ring stays with you for the rest of your life and will probably be one of the most glamorous yet heartfelt gifts you'll ever receive — so it's fair to have an opinion on different stones and styles, even if it is premature. It is the most material form of love, after all.
Nowadays, there are so many new and unique styles of engagements rings, but one thing remains true: they can be incredibly expensive. Not everyone has the budget to go all-in on their loved one, and there's nothing wrong with that. In fact, Walmart.com is making it easier to find incredible engagement rings at even better prices. Don't expect any less than the usual: white, yellow, and rose golds, princess-cut diamonds and pear-shaped sapphire stones — Walmart.com seriously has it all. For some of the best, most stunning, swoon-worthy engagement rings, look no further than Walmart.com, and explore a few of our favorites ahead.
Spotlight Your Stone With This Halo-Set Engagement Ring
Miabella 1-5/8 Carat T.G.W. Created White Sapphire and 1/10 T.W. Diamond 10kt White Gold Halo Engagement Ring
$240
For a statement-making piece that still has a classic feel, this halo engagement ring with white sapphire, diamonds, and white gold is a perfect option. Plus, at just $240, the price is unbeatable.
For The Millennial, The Perfect Layered Tear-Drop Ring
Keepsake Hibiscus 1/2 Carat T.W. Certified Diamond 10kt White Gold Engagement Ring
$353
If you love pear-shaped engagement rings, this 10-karat white gold and diamond ring is a stunning and affordable option. With over sixty gems, this ring is sure to turn heads.
For Classic With A Twist, Try This Yellow-Gold Band
Miabella 5/8 Carat T.G.W. Created White Sapphire 10kt Yellow Gold Three Stone Engagement Ring
$161
If silver doesn't sit right with your style or skin tone, this white sapphire and yellow gold ring is perfectly classic yet eye-catching.
A Gorgeous Diamond Ring Fit For The Minimalist In Your Life
Miabella 2-3/8 Carat T.W. Created White Sapphire 10kt White Gold Solitaire Engagement Ring
$155
For the classic minimalist, this single-stone engagement ring in white gold is a perfect option. It's beautiful in its simplicity and is sure to withstand the test of time.
For The Utterly Glamorous, This Ring Is Tastefully Decadent
Pompeii3 1 1/10ct Cushion Halo Solitaire Diamond Engagement Wedding Ring Set White Gold
$600
For a truly jaw-dropping ring, this sapphire engagement ring cannot go without mentioning. It's indulgent yet sophisticated, and even though it's a bit more expensive than the others, the price is still unbeatable for the value you get.
Complete Your Rose Gold Collection With This Engagement Ring
Oval cut Solitaire Morganite & Diamond Halo Engagement Ring: 1.25 Carat Morganite Solitaire Engagement Ring in Rose Gold
$300
Another new-age take on the engagement ring, this rose gold ring with solitaire morganite and diamond is stunning as it is unique. If the color isn't for you, this ring can be made to order in various golds of different karats.
For A Ring Unlike The Rest, Consider This Opal and Diamond Engagement Ring
10K White Gold 1.05 Ct Oval White Simulated Opal Engagement Ring with Diamonds
$170
Who said that the focal point of every engagement ring has to be a diamond? This gorgeous opal, white gold, and diamond engagement ring beautifully combines two of the earth's finest stones.
A Feminine Ring That's Elegant and Glam
1/2 Carat T.W Diamond Sterling Silver Engagement Ring
$95
This floral-inspired sterling silver ring is a perfect, feminine take on the classic engagement ring style. With three stone clusters, its design is remarkably elegant.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.