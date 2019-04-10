If you're a hardcore fan of Game of Thrones, then odds are you've already started immersing yourself in as much Westeros content as possible, this includes looking back on past seasons to remember key storylines and plot developments that could prove useful in the weeks to come. However, not everyone has the time to go back and rewatch the entire series from start to finish, which is why the best course of action would be to watch the GoT episodes with a perfect score of Rotten Tomatoes. That way you know you're hitting all of the show's biggest, most impactful moments.

Granted, that doesn't always mean you'll agree with every percentage the Tomatometer has to offer. Everyone's favorite episodes and moments could vary, depending upon which characters and storylines you're most invested in. However, it's definitely more feasible to tackle watching a handful or two of episodes rather than all 67 of them before Season 8 debuts on Sunday, April 14. (That is, unless you no longer feel the need for sleep.)

So don't worry — the final season of Game of Thrones may be coming, but there's still time to refresh your memory on everything that has happened thus far. And these key episodes that earned themselves 100% on Rotten Tomatoes is certainly a great place to start.

1. "Winter Is Coming" (Season 1, Episode 1)

In order to know where you're going, it's important to remember where you've been. There's no better way to do that than by going back to the very beginning of the series, long before all this death and bloodshed came to pass.

2. "Cripples, Bastards, and Broken Things" (Season 1, Episode 4)

There isn't much action in this episode, but there's a ton of important content (like how the Hound got his scars and Ned's investigation into Jon Arryn's death). Not to mention it also serves as the introduction of pivotal characters like Bronn, Samwell Tarly, Gendry, and The Mountain.

3. "Baelor" (Season 1, Episode 9)

Arguably it was Ned's beheading, not King Robert's death which kicked off the War of the Five Kings and put all of the Stark children in danger in various ways. This moment impacted so many people and caused a ripple effect that is still being felt to this day. The North may remember, but this is an episode you should never forget.

4. "Blackwater" (Season 2, Episode 9)

Sure, it proved to be an exciting battle to watch, but this episode showcased so much more than just good swordplay. It showed how far Cersei was willing to go to protect those she cares about (she almost poisoned herself and Tommen when all hope seemed lost) and highlighted Tyrion's leadership skills. Plus, wildfire!

5. "And Now His Watch Has Ended" (Season 3, Episode 4)

Come for Daenerys setting the Unsullied army free, stay for Drogon giving Kraznys the crispy ending he so deserved.

6. "The Rains of Castamere" (Season 3, Episode 9)

The Red Wedding is a difficult one to watch, for sure, but it reinforces how much the Starks have lost and will make you root for them all the more in Season 8.

7. "The Lion and the Rose" (Season 4, Episode 2)

Because watching Joffrey get poisoned is too tempting to pass up, especially now that we know who was behind it all.

8. "Hardhome" (Season 5, Episode 8)

Typically big battle scenes are reserved for the penultimate episode of each season, but in this case this episode proved to be an exception to that rule. It was the first time viewers get a chance to fully see the Night King and his army in action and realize just how screwed the fate of Westeros may truly be.

Let the marathon commence!