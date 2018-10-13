Even though it's something a lot of people complain about (for valid reasons!), there are lots of great things about living with roommates. You have someone to hang out with whenever you're feeling lonely, you might be able to afford a place in a neighborhood you couldn't live in on your own, you get to experience something different, and maybe you even get a good friend out of the deal. While it's nice to have someone to share the bills with, at the same time, it's annoying to, well, split the bills with someone. Because math. Luckily, we live in the 21st century, where there are genius apps that can help you split the bills with your roommates in a painless way.

The only trick to these apps is getting your roomies to all download them and use them regularly (some people are weird about stuff like that!). But once you're on all board, one (or more) of these is going to make your life so much easier. They allow payments to be transferred quickly and easily and they do all the math for you. At this point, if you're not using them, you might want to ask yourself why.

Below are the best apps for splitting bills with roomies. You won't regret downloading them!

1 Splitwise App Store Splitwise is probably the best app out there for sharing expenses because it is ridiculously easy to use, it's free, and it can work for so many things (rent, bills, vacations, even just going out to eat). The app allows you to keep a running tab of who owes money to owe without having to pay immediately. There are a few different features that are worth pointing out. You can great groups with various friends and divide up what each person owes. All your shared expenses and IOUs are organized in one place and everyone can see what they owe. The best thing about it is that it works over time, until you're ready to settle up, so the balance will go up and down as you pay or borrow money. Splitwise sends reminders over time. Then, once you settle up, you can easily pay through Venmo or Paypal directly through the app. Genius!

2 Settle Up App Store SettleUp is another excellent app similar to Splitwise. It's not free, and costs $1.99 for iOS and Android users. It works for a few different situations and can split payments evenly based on the amounts or it lets you select individual amounts for each person to pay. There are share functions so that you can send expenses via e-mail, social media, or WhatsApp. The expenses get backed up and synced for everyone in the group to see. One big advantage of using SettleUp is if you're traveling internationally with friends or living abroad. It can add the day's local exchange rate to the transaction. If you pay for the app (you don't have to, you'll just see ads), you can also upload photos of receipts and customize groups by color.

3 Divvy App Store Divvy is more suitable for those times you go out to eat with your roomies (or friends), or if you guys purchase something together that comes with a receipt, like something for the house. It costs $1.99 and is available for iOS or Android. You take a picture of your receipt and upload it to Divvy. The app then automatically splits it up, including tip and tax. It has a cool drag and drop feature that allows you to drag each item on the receipt to the person who will be paying for it — this is ideal for people who get very nitpicky about splitting checks.

4 IOU App Store IOU is a debt manager app that costs $3.99. It allows you to keep track of all of your debts to your roomies. You can upload expenses and share them with your roomies if needed, and also send each other email reminders about payments. You can add recurring IOUs for monthly bills. You can also create payment plans so that someone can pay you back in smaller increments over time. This makes it super easy to manage payments and debts without the awkwardness of talking about it.

5 Zently App Store Zently is basically made for anyone with roommates. The app helps manage household expenses to make sure all of your bills are always paid on time. It keeps track of rent, groceries, and utilities, allowing you to split the cost among your roomies. You can also do a custom split if you think one roommate owes more or less. You're also able to connect a credit or debit card to the app to settle up balances at the end of each month. You can either pay your roommate or landlord directly via check or electronic transfer. And it's free!

6 RentPayment App Store This free app aims to help everyone pay their rent on time so that no awkward conversations need to happen. RentPayment allows you to automate rent payments so you don't forget, set reminders to avoid late fees, and scan credit cards or checks to pay your rent from your phone.

7 Venmo App Store If you haven't already downloaded Venmo, what are you waiting for? This app can be used by anyone, but is especially useful for those with roommates who borrow from each other a lot. Venmo is a free app that allows you to pay people through your phone. Connect your bank account to the app, then send payments to friends through it. You can send them reminders about what they owe you as well. You can then transfer your balance into your account, or keep it in the app to use as a balance to pay others. It's super easy to use.