Forget eating breakfast "like a king." I want to enjoy my first meal of the day like a duchess — in particular, Meghan Markle, a well-documented lover of green juices, aesthetically pleasing smoothie bowls, and avocados. As you've probably guess, she doesn't bolt out the door in the morning with a travel coffee mug and a cereal bar. It's far more luxe than that. Keep reading to find out how you can do breakfast like Meghan Markle.

All Meghan fans know that, before she entered British royalty, the actor also ran lifestyle blog The Tig — a curated space for fashion, beauty, and food (with much emphasis on the latter). Before "influencers" became the source of inspiration as we currently know them, the Duchess impressed upon her readers a love for wholesome dishes, made from clean and nutritious ingredients – and that includes when it comes to breakfast.

Unfortunately, Meghan abandoned The Tig and her social media accounts following her engagement to Prince Harry back in 2018. Yet there's still remnants of the blog online thanks to savvy internet users who saved some of the pages before they went offline for good. Plus, there are interviews and guest posts from Meghan online where you can find out more about her favourite dishes.

I've done some digging and found nine breakfast recipes the Meghan swears by.

1. Açaí bowl Shutterstock During 2017, açaí bowls heavily populated Instagram feeds — it was peak millennial content, and extremely aesthetically pleasing. It's no surprise then that Meghan named açaí bowls as her favourite go-to breakfast dish and shared the followed recipe with blogger Athena Calderone: Ingredients 1 frozen açaí packet

1/3 cup of almond milk

1/2 banana

A handful of frozen berries Method Blend the açaí packet with the almond milk, banana, and frozen berries. (This should be thick so add almond milk sparingly as you go.) Top with coconut flakes, fresh berries, sliced banana, a drizzle of manuka honey, sprinkle of bee pollen (if you want), and serve immediately.

2. Coconut Smoothie Breakfast smoothies are about to get a little more interesting (and contain a lot less spinach) with this spiced coconut number. Meghan recommended this single serving coconut chai smoothie recipe from wellness coach Jennie Miremadi on The Tig in January 2017, say CNBC. They've managed to get their hands on the ingredients list. All you have to do is blend all of them together. Ingredients 4 oz of coconut milk

8 oz of almond milk

1 scoop of vanilla protein powder

1/2 tsp of fresh ginger

1 tsp of lucuma (a Peruvian fruit) powder

1/4 tsp of allspice

1 tsp of cinnamon

1/4 tsp of cardamom

1/8 tsp of ground cloves

1/4 tsp of black pepper

A pinch of sea salt and stevia (or another sweetener) to taste

3. Baked Eggs In Avocado Shutterstock I've seldom found a breakfast menu that doesn't include avocados and eggs — the holy grail of breakfast foods. But, how about putting the eggs inside the avocado? I know, this recipe Meghan shared on The Tig could be revolutionise your breakfast game. Ingredients: ripe avocado 4 fresh eggs 1/8 tsp black pepper 1/2 tsp chopped chives Method: Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Slice the avocados in half, and take out the pit. Scoop out the tablespoons of "flesh" from the centre of the avocado, just enough so the egg will fit snuggly in the centre. Crack the egg into each avocado half. Try your best to crack the yolk in first and let the egg white spill in to fill the rest of the shell. Place in the oven and bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Cooking time will depend on the size of your eggs and avocados. Make sure your egg whites have enough time to set. Remove from the oven, then season with pepper, chives and garnish of your choice.

4. Dressed Up Toast There's so much I love about toast in the morning, a failsafe when my working days were more hectic than lady of leisure. Meghan inspired The Tig readers to dress up their toast once in awhile using these recipes she found in one of her favourite magazines, The Chalkboard. "Sauteed spinach with raclette cheese. Condense the chip and dip idea into one item — pile the greens beneath broiled cheese like a dip on toast." "Toast is light but add a little grilled beef with chimi churri and you have the perfect outdoor grilling meal." "Summer shelling beans marinated with olive oil and red wine vinegar are one of my all time favourites, with a little oregano." "Keep a jar of preserved artichokes in the pantry, easy to find at specialty stores and delicious. With only a loaf of bread and this jar you can created a few interesting lunch options or an instant snack for drop-in guests."

5. Pumpkin Seeds & Avocado Toast Shutterstock "Some days you have a bite of food that makes you go 'woah,'" wrote Meghan after tasting the pumpkin seed and avocado toast at New York restaurant Little Collins. With such a glowing testimony from the Duchess, I'm inclined to try this "twist on a classic." Ingredients: 1 avocado Feta cheese Multi-grain bread Pepitas or pumpkin seeds Red chilli flakes Lemon Salt Method: Take one avocado and gently hand blend it with feta cheese, a dash of red chilli flakes, a squeeze of lemon and salt to taste. Scoop onto multi-grain bread and sprinkle on some pepitas (a kind of pumpkin seed) for crunch.

6. 'Clean Cleanse' Vanilla Shake With Blueberries Speaking to magazine The Chalkboard in 2018, Meghan shared some of her secrets to "living well," revealing that one of her favourite go-to breakfast options is a "Clean Cleanse vanilla shake with blueberries." Ingredients: 1 packet of your shake powder of choice (Meghan uses Clean Cleanse vanilla)

½ cup of frozen blueberries

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

Some chia seeds

½ cup of almond milk

½ cup of coconut water

7. Steel Cut Oats With Agave Syrup Shutterstock Plenty of online sources have suggested Meghan is fan of porridge in the morning (I mean, who isn't?). "Steel cut oats are considered a power food because they’re packed with protein and fibre. Agave syrup is a honey-like sap thought to be healthier than sugar; its low glycemic index has less of an effect on blood glucose levels," say Elite Daily. Plus, it's simple to make. I'll take that. Ingredients: Steel Cut Oats

1 medium banana sliced

Agave syrup