Another week, another excellent range of beauty drops. There’s nothing better than treating yourself to a little beauty treat after the end of a long and/or challenging week, and these new beauty products are not to be missed. This week there are some amazing new makeup buys. Charlotte Tilbury launched a surprise new eyeshadow palette with 12 amazing shades, and Stila’s Autumn/Winter 2018 collection dropped, much to my delight, along with a Rose Huntington-Whiteley-approved liquid highlighter by Bareminerals.

Body-wise, this week has been all about Jo Malone London’s new Honeysuckle and Davana fragrance, as well as Ameliorate’s soothing bath milk.

But most notably is the range of new skincare that launched recently. I am so excited to get my hands on the exfoliating fruit-based cleanser by Glamglow. The brand is best known for its masks, but I can attest to the fact that their cleansers are top notch, too. There’s also an exciting new vegan skincare brand in the form of Daytox, and their vitamin C serum is at the top of my list. Then there’s Sanctuary Spa’s revolutionary one minute mask, which will turn even the busiest among us into mask addicts.

Keep scrolling to read more about this week’s top new beauty drops…

Bareminerals Bare Pro Glow Highlighter in Joy £23 Bareminerals I recently attended a Bareminerals event where Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was announced as their new brand ambassador. This new highlighter shade was included in the takeaway goodie bag of her favourite picks. Need I say more? Order this for a perfect RHW glow. Buy Now

Glamglow Tropicalcleanse Daily Exfoliating Cleanser £22 Glamglow Glamglow's collection is actually amazing, and I'm not just talking about the iconic masks. Glamglow's moisturisers and cleansers are really great. I'm a huge fan of the Galactic Cleanser (which removes makeup like a dream) and I'm so excited to try this fruit-powered exfoliating formula. Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Stars In Your Eyes Palette £60 Charlotte Tilbury I love a surprise Charlotte Tilbury drop. This 12-shade palette was announced just a day before it launched as a limited edition online exclusive, and it's caused a massive furore in the beauty world. With four eye looks (The Love Look, The Power Look, The Happy Look, The Confidence Look) there are options for all tastes and occasions. I predict a sellout, so head over to Tilbury town ASAP. Buy Now

Jo Malone London Honeysuckle & Davana Cologne £94 Jo Malone London One of my favourite JML scents is Nectarine Blossom and Honey (I like to layer it with Wood, Sage & Sea Salt) so when I heard the brand was bringing out another honey-based cologne, I was super excited. This fragrance combines sweet, warm honeysuckle with the liquorice-esque twist of Davana for an intoxicating blend. A modern classic. Buy Now

Daytox Vitamin C Serum £29 Daytox Everybody needs a dose of vitamin C in their skincare routine. It's brightening, it aides pigmentation and it provides the skin with an instant shot of antioxidant goodness. Not only can this serum be picked up at Waitrose or on your weekly (or fortnightly, funds permitting) Ocado shop, it's also completely vegan. Win. Buy Now

Sanctuary 1 Minute Daily Glow Mask £14 Sanctuary A one-minute mask that works? Yep, I've found it. Perfect for the time-strapped among us, this mask is amazing for giving skin a much-needed boost in the morning after a heavy night. It contains vitamin C to brighten and a range of other antioxidants to leave a radiant complexion ready for makeup application. Buy Now