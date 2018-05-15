When we feel stuck or directionless, we often turn to our friends and families for advice. But it's hard to get unbiased advice from the people who we are closest with. It's difficult for our friends and families to see the full picture when they're too close to us to fit our whole picture into view. So when you're really struggling with uncertainty, it can be helpful to confide in a completely unrelated third party. If you have the time and money for a therapist, that's always a good choice, but if you're desperate for some immediate calibration, there are tons of free online personality quizzes that you can take that will offer some immediate navigation. Sometimes when we're going through a hard time, we forget to pay attention to our strengths and attributes — these types of tests help us to remember how much we have to offer.

I'm not talking about the kinds of quizzes that help you figure out which Real Housewife you are (no shade, I totally enjoy taking those for fun, too), I'm talking about the kinds of tests that are created by therapists, career counselors, relationship experts, doctors, and scientists. The kind of tests that have questions that inspire you to think about yourself in unfamiliar terms and that require you to make clear and concise choices about what's important to you and how you live your life, in the moment. Here are some of the best tests to take, that are totally worth your time and super informative.

Maladaptive Covert Narcissism Scale Scientific American The Scientific American offers this narcissism scale test for you to tally up yourself. If you are indeed a narcissist, you'll definitely enjoy just taking this quiz.

Introversion Indicator HuffPo The Huffington Post put together a test to help you figure out if the reason why you're feeling exhausted and out of touch with yourself is because you're secretly an introvert when you thought you were an extrovert.

Who Am I? Visual DNA Visual DNA makes a super easy to follow quiz that literally just requires you to click on pictures. In the end you get an incredibly detailed analysis of your answers and evidence of your personality.

Dr. Phil's Personality Test Dr. Phil This very quick test, organized by Dr. Phil, helps you to get a better idea how other people see you. The results are super flattering so take this test if you need a pick-me-up.

Questions To Help You Find Your Dream Job Career Addict This quiz forces you to ask yourself the hard questions about what you enjoy and what you want out of life. If you don't know what your next step is professionally, but know for sure that you need to take a step in a different direction, this is the test for you.

International Personality Item Pool University Of Oregon This 15 minute personality quiz helps you determine the five-factor model of your personality. It will tell you where you are on the scale of extroversion, agreeableness, conscientiousness, neuroticism, and openness to experience.

Human Benchmark Human Benchmark If you want a break from all of the intense psychoanalysis, this test gives you some insight into your cognitive function. Plus, it's actually fun to take. There are lots of other games that you can try out on the website if the test style piques your interest.