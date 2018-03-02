Even with all of the different cities, there still aren't enough Real Housewives shows — or at least there aren't enough for true superfans. Additional cities would certainly be welcomed, but there is actually already plenty of content and and plenty of characters to inspire some Real Housewives spinoff show ideas. A lot of the women on Real Housewives are just so dynamic that they deserve more than one Bravo show.

There is no such thing as too much Real Housewives. The more Housewives, the better. Some of these women and their families have such interesting lives that putting them on a show with seven other co-stars just doesn't suffice. The fandom needs to see more of their franchise favorites.

At this point, it would just be ideal for Bravo to create a spinoff network for Real Housewives shows. Unfortunately, that is a lot to ask, so for now, some new shows would be enough to satisfy loyal fans.

These are some ideas for Real Housewives spinoff shows that just need to come to fruition as soon as possible. Let's just hope that Andy Cohen is taking notes and working to make these shows happen.

1. Real Housewives On Tour

There are so many iconic Real Housewives songs. How Amazing would it be if Luann de Lesseps, Kim Zolciak, Melissa Gorga, Erika Jayne, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, and Porsha Williams all came together for a Real Housewives concert tour? Sonja Morgan could even open up the show with one of her signature caburlesque numbers. Putting all of these women on a tour bus would be the most amazing TV show. Picture this: arguments over the bus, unreal demands for their riders, competition over who gets the best costumes, and even a collaborative song between them all. There is just so much potential here.

2. Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, Kathy Hilton, & Their Families

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills had such a dynamic start because of the authentic sister drama between Kim and Kyle Richards. No one will ever forget, Kim yelling, "You stole my goddamn house."

Aside from that, the two of them constantly name-dropped their niece Paris Hilton whenever possible. Kim's presence is missed on RHOBH these days. Kim, Kyle, and their other sister, Kathy Hilton, need to film a spinoff show about their lives. There's no doubt that it would make for compelling television. From all of their business projects, to Kim's new life as a grandmother, and the arguments between sisters, there is just so much they could cover on their own show.

3. Bethenny's Empire

Bethenny Frankel really does it all. Yes, she already has a real estate show with Fredrik Eklund called Bethenny & Fredrik, but that is just one of her projects. She has her Skinnygirl alcohol, jeans, lunch meat, and kitchen appliances. She has written books, donated money and goods and chartered planes for hurricane relief. Most of the Housewives are busy, but Bethenny is on a whole other level and her plethora of businesses more than warrant an additional show.

4. The Giudice & Gorga Family

Real Housewives of New Jersey is great and all, but the best moments come from Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's families. Teresa's third daughter, Milania Giudice, steals every single scene she is in with her amazing one-liners. Teresa's father, Giacinto, pulls on the audience's heart strings almost every time he is on camera. Every single person in these families brings something to the table. A show without the Housewives clique drama and focused on the Giudice/Gorga family would be enjoyable for everyone to watch.

5. Real Housewives Weddings

Even though the name of this franchise has the word "housewives" in its title, a lot of the women are not actually married. There are a few who are about to be married, though, and nothing brings the entertainment like a Housewives wedding. A show devoted to Housewives weddings could showcase the stress of planning and looking for a dress, the tear-inducing wedding vows, and even the lit after-parties. LeeAnne Locken, Camille Grammer, and Danielle Staub are all engaged, and Kenya Moore got married in a secret wedding, but has mentioned redoing the ceremony so she can actually invite people this time around. Plus, there are other Housewives in long-term relationships that might lead to engagements.

6. Former Housewives Support Group

There are so many women who are no longer Housewives, but still long for the spotlight. Not only that, but longtime fans would like to know what they have been up to and how they are coping with their post-Real Housewives lives. Picture this: Jill Zarin, Gretchen Rossi, Caroline Manzo, Alexis Bellino, and Taylor Armstrong gathered in a room sharing updates on their lives and doing what they can to get back in the spotlight.

7. Real Housewives Vacation

Everyone knows that the vacations are the best episodes of every season. A Real Housewives vacation with the best of the best cast members from each city on a trip together would make for premium content. Just imagine a whole group of the most over-the-top Housewives insisting on getting the best room, arguing on private planes, and turning up at the clubs.

8. Single Housewives

There are so many great women on this show living their best lives as single ladies. A show devoted to the dating lives of Sonja Morgan, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Bethenny Frankel, Porsha Williams, and the other single Housewives would be so interesting.

There are so many Real Housewives shows that need to happen and there are so many amazing women in the franchise with more to share with their fans. From Vanderpump Rules to Don't Be Tardy, there have been some great spinoff shows from the Real Housewives franchise, so why not add more to the mix?