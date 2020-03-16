8 Reasons Why Disney+ Is A Must-Have For Any 90s Kid

Here's what you need for the official '90s kid starter pack: the moves to every boy band video, a dusty shoebox full of pogs, and a Disney+ subscription. Everyone knows Disney+ is a must-have for Star Wars lovers, Marvel fans, and the elementary school set — but it’s also packed with nostalgia gems for full-grown millennials who were once children of the 90’s.

It’s got the TV shows and movies where we watched our fave celebs grow up (Hilary, Miley, Shia, Raven!), where we learned what true love looks like (Cory + Topanga for life), and found the perfect quotes for our away messages (“Nobody can make you feel inferior without your consent.” — Eleanor Roosevelt and Joe from The Princess Diaries).

If you remember slap bracelets and inflatable furniture, here are 8 reasons why you need to be on Disney+ — and better yet, while you're at it, get the entire Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle for an even better deal.

1. They have all the essential Disney Channel Original Movies (with your Disney Channel crushes) Are you a Cadet Kelly stan or is Zenon your “Supernova Girl”? Did Johnny Tsunami surf into your heart, or is High School Musical’s Troy Bolton music to your ears? Doesn’t matter, Disney+ has you covered with every single DCOM ever made.

2. You can re-live the “The Bartman” (and every other 'Simpsons' moment you can dream of) “Everybody, if you can, do the Bartman. Shake your body, turn it out if you can, man.” Is there anything more 90’s than a dance craze? Disney + has the entire back catalog of The Simpsons, so you have unlimited access to “Do the Bartman” any time day or night.

3. They have the movies that made summer spectacular No s’mores session is complete without a “You’re killin’ me smalls!” Sandlot reference. You may be stuck working all summer, but you can grab some marshmallows and graham crackers and be transported back to '90s summers with The Sandlot, Camp Nowhere, and Heavyweights.

4. On Disney+, the underdog always wins “It’s bobsled time!” Get hyped for the Summer Games with a marathon of sports movie classics like The Mighty Ducks (1, 2, and 3), Rookie of the Year, and, of course, the essential Cool Runnings.

5. The best Saturday Morning Cartoons are there Spiderman, Gargoyles, Darkwing Duck — every morning can be Saturday morning with the right Disney+ lineup of Marvel and Disney cartoon classics. Just make sure to stock up on your favorite cereal!

6. They have the movies that taught you about #adulting 90’s kids learned home security from Home Alone, how to manage money from Blank Check, politics from First Kid, and parenting from Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. No wonder we turned out so great!

7. The musicals that got stuck in your head (and your heart) live here Raindrops on roses, whiskers on kittens, and all the best musicals. Vintage classics The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins live on Disney+ right next to '90s essentials like Sister Act and Newsies (who knew Christian Bale could sing!).

8. You can watch every animated movie from your VHS clamshell collection (plus the sequels you missed) The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin — all the Disney golden age animated classics you grew up on are on Disney+, but 90’s kids have been loving sequels since long before Frozen 2. Don’t sleep on sequels like The Lion King 1 ½, a deep dive into Timon and Pumbaa’s backstory. And yes, Nathan Lane and Ernie Sabella return to voice the iconic meerkat and warthog, just like in the original!